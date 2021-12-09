Dakota Johnson Just Made a Case For the Winter Crop Top

If you thought crop tops were only to be worn in summer, think again. Dakota Johnson just made a case for an ab reveal in the middle of winter with an abbreviated tee that showed a subtle flash of skin.

On Wednesday, the actress attended the show Cabaret in London's West End at The Playhouse Theatre, and for the occasion, she sported high-waisted black trousers and a gray cropped tee that she wore underneath an unbuttoned white shirt. A thick black scarf made the outfit suitable for the season, and she accessorized with layered necklaces, black loafers, and gray socks.

Dakota Johnson

Getty Images

She kept her glam simple with nude tones and swept her hair into a high ponytail with a silk scrunchie. Her signature fringe was left down to frame her face.

The actress touched down in the U.K. earlier this week in order to promote her new and highly talked about film The Lost Daughter. According to DailyMail, she recently shared that taking on the role from Elena Ferrante's 2006 novella was a bit intimidating.

"The initial feeling was, 'Oh, I'm a little bit scared to play this young woman who's having a really difficult time as a mother,' because that is typically a very unlikable person," she said. "But it's so normal and it's so honest, and it was someone that I recognized more than, you know, a young mother who's who gets everything perfect and is feeling great about it and super happy and all the time doesn't waver from that."