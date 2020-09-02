Dakota Johnson and Jennifer Lawrence Have Been Quietly Wearing This Cool-Girl Brand From Amazon

sweetbabyjamie/Instagram

Ciao Lucia is all about eternal vacation. Every collection is made up of light pieces that are meant to be worn from the beach to the pool and then back to the beach again. The designs are inspired by the Amalfi Coast and the French Riviera. The brand’s logo features the Italian word for both “hello” and “goodbye” and looks like the typography from a Godard movie poster. Essentially, it is clothing that encapsulates everything 2020 is not.

Thankfully, wearing Ciao Lucia’s clothing for even just a day can help transport you to a time and place that isn’t right here, right now. While it has been popular with fashion editors and influencers since its launch in 2017, celebrities seem to have only recently picked up on the under-the-radar brand.

Jennifer Lawrence wore the white Gabi cotton mini dress out to dinner in Manhattan last week. Emma Watson was spotted in its Carlotta skirt on the beach in Positano, Italy. Kendall Jenner wore the Eva top and Pietro pant out for lunch in LA. Dakota Johnson revived tie-dye by wearing it with a Ciao Lucia maxi dress a couple weeks ago. Margot Robbie and Gigi Hadid were apparently ahead of the curb and have been stanning the brand since 2019, back when airport style and vacation were still a thing.

View photos

Getty Images

The brand isn’t inexpensive with a price point typically between $200 and $400 but it recently did become available on Amazon and ships for free with Prime, which isn’t nothing. And considering it’s as close to a vacation in Italy that most of us will get for a while, buying a piece now will definitely be a much-needed serotonin boost. Plus, Jennifer Lawrence makes the case for wearing vacation clothing while out for a socially distanced pasta dinner. Which is basically 2020’s version of a vacation anyway.

Shop the under-the-radar brand celebrities can’t stop wearing on Amazon below.

Ciao Lucia Vivia Stripe Skirt

Shop now: $242; amazon.com

View photos

Ciao Lucia Pink Ezio Top

Shop now: $265; amazon.com

View photos

Story continues