Dakota Johnson Gave a Rare Glimpse Into Her Relationship With Chris Martin

Dakota Johnson is giving us the inside scoop on her private relationship with musician and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

During an interview with Elle UK, the actress revealed that the couple prefers to have a low-key night in than going out for a date in public. "We've been together for quite a while and we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it's nice to be at home and be cozy and private," she told the publication. "Most of the partying takes place inside of my house."

The 32-year-old actress went on to explained how being in the industry for so long and having actor parents has made her feel both young and old she shared. "I feel both 48 and 26," she shared. "I've had a lot of 'life' in my life. I had a lot of life really young, so I think I feel older."

Johnson also opened up about working with Maggie Gyllenhaal and Olivia Coleman in The Lost Daughter, which was released earlier this month, calling Gyllenhaal a "truth seeker." She added that Maggie helped her to dive "deep into the experience of being a woman, both in film and in this world."

Besides starring in the critically acclaimed film, Johnson has had a busy 2021. In fact, as the co-creative director of sexual wellness company Maude, she recently launched an anal plug just in time for the holidays. "Oh, this is going in everybody's stocking," Dakota told InStyle last month. "Are you kidding? It's the perfect stocking stuffer. You think your uncle hasn't wanted a butt plug his entire life? You're lying."