Dakota Johnson describes depression as 'beautiful' as she reveals mental health struggle since her teens

The actress has opened up about her mental health (Getty Images)

As a Hollywood star, she appears to live a gilded life - but Dakota Johnson has opened up about her mental health struggle.

The actress, 30, revealed in a new magazine interview that she has battled with depression since her teens.

Speaking to Marie Claire, she said: “I’ve struggled with depression since I was young—since I was 15 or 14.

“That was when, with the help of professionals, I was like, ‘Oh, this is a thing I can fall into’.

“But I’ve learned to find it beautiful because I feel the world.

“I guess I have a lot of complexities, but they don’t pour out of me. I don’t make it anyone else’s problem.”

Dakota - who is the daughter of actors Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith - also noted the coronavirus pandemic had affected her mental wellbeing.

The actress said: “I’m constantly thinking about the state of the world right now. It keeps me up at night, all night, every night.

“My brain goes to crazy dark places with it.”

Dakota added: “My brain moves at a million miles per minute.

“I have to do a lot of work to purge thoughts and emotions, and I am in a lot of therapy.”

Earlier this month, Rumer Willis also spoke about how her mental health had been faring during the crisis.

In a post on Instagram, the actress, 31, admitted that she had been struggling to slot into a “perfect” healthy eating and exercise routine while cooped up at home.

The star, who at the same time shared a post-workout snap of herself, explained that while her body “does so much” all she tends to think about is what it is “lacking” and forgets to “celebrate” its “unique beauty”.

She is in lockdown in Idaho with parents Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, as well as her sisters Scout and Tallulah.

Similarly, Katy Perry has acknowledged that she had been suffering “waves of depression” amid the pandemic.

The 35-year-old singer, who is currently pregnant with her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom, shared her feelings on being in quarantine.

In a post on Twitter, she wrote: “Sometimes I don't know what's worse trying to avoid the virus or the waves of depression that come with this new norm.”