Dakota Johnson Birthday Special: Fun, Frolicky and Fabulous - That's How We'll Describe her Fashion Outings to You (View Pics)

Dakota Johnson celebrates her big birthday today and it's time we shower praises on this pretty actress. Besides turning heads for her character in the Fifty Shades trilogy, Dakota is also known for her crisp and refined fashion taste. She's a red carpet darling finding a place in almost every designer's good books. She has a certain penchant for Gucci and her association with the brand makes you wonder if they were made for each other. Having said that, we don't mean, she restricts herself from opting for other brands. She's equally thrilled to pick a Versace or Dior design and insists on slaying nonetheless. Priyanka Chopra or Dakota Johnson - Who Nailed this Orange Jumpsuit Better? Vote Now.

Dakota's red carpet outings have been phenomenal. With a striking colour palette and elegant designs, she has managed to strike the right chord with fashion critics. Her tall and lean frame makes her perfect for any silhouette and there's no one who does red carpet fashion as well as her. Johnson's styling, though basic is modish, trendy and alluring all the time. The red carpet waits for her to arrive and her admirers long to see her shine. Her styling attempts are awe-inspiring and she gets them right almost every time. Dakota Johnson Roped In For Olivia Wilde's 'Don't Worry, Darling'.

From monochrome separates to cutesy dresses and shimmery gowns, there's nothing that she hasn't tried or is unwilling to slip into. As Dakota gets ready to cut her birthday today, we pick seven of her most ravishing fashion attempts that stunned us then and continue to amaze us even today. Have a look...

In Balenciaga

Dakota Johnson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Bevza

Dakota Johnson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Brandon Maxwell

