Dakota Johnson’s 30-minute Madame Web workout revealed

Dakota Johnson had to get superhero-ready before her role in the new Marvel movie, Madame Web.

To play the female fighter, the 34-year-old actress did a 20 to 45-minute workout crafted by trainer Megan Roup, founder of The Sculpt Society.

Roup’s workouts combine multiple forms of exercise, from dance cardio to strength training. Some classes involve equipment, such as ankle weights and sliders, while others focus on using body weight.

In conversation with wellness site,Well and Good, Roup detailed the regimen that Johnson performed two to three times a week. According to the fitness mogul, the Fifty Shades of Grey star would train in-person and follow videos online.

When Johnson and Roup were together, the Hollywood star would follow a 45-minute full-body workout. Then, when Johnson couldn’t be in person with her trainer, she would follow guided videos (ranging from 20 to 40 minutes) on The Sculpt Society app. Johnson was encouraged to take at least one rest day.

Johnson’s in-person sessions were primarily sculpt-based exercises mixed with dance cardio. For these workouts, few pieces of equipment were used. The goal was to focus on the entire body with movements that targeted multiple muscle groups.

“People think when someone’s getting into shape for a big role that it has to be extreme and intense, but it really doesn’t have to be so complicated,” Roup said.

The instructor also performed an example of her workout on the Today show with similar exercises to those Johnson would perform in her sessions.

The warmup was typically dance cardio, then, the pair would move on to arms, using two to three-pound weights. The same weights would be used for the standing leg portion, along with sliders. Planks with sliders and an ab workout on the back was finished off with dance cardio cool-down.

Although Johnson prepared for the role with one-on-one sessions, Roup told Well and Good that the workouts were similar to those on her app.

“A lot of people think that when I’m working with a celebrity or influencer that the work I’m doing with them is very different from what I’m doing on the app, but what I love to tell them is that you’re doing the same workout as them,” she said.

Roup believes that short workouts can be as effective as longer ones, if done multiple times a week.

She noted: “It’s just not sustainable. We’re all so busy. I would so much rather my community show up to shorter workouts, I’m talking 10 minutes a day consistently throughout the week, than do one long workout and be burnt out by it.”