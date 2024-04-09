Dakota Fanning Wishes Sister Elle a Happy 26th Birthday: 'I'm So Lucky That She Is Mine'

"The best thing that has ever happened to me is being given Elle as my sister," Dakota Fanning wrote on Instagram in a birthday tribute to Elle Fanning

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Elle Fanning and Dakota Fanning on March 26, 2024

Dakota Fanning is shouting out her younger sister Elle Fanning on her birthday!

Dakota, who turned 30 in February, took to Instagram on April 9 to wish Elle well as she turns 26 and shared a sweet photo of the two sisters embracing.

"The best thing that has ever happened to me is being given Elle as my sister. 26 today," Dakota wrote in a caption to her post. "With every passing year, my gratitude for her deepens, even when it feels like that couldn’t be possible. She is magic, and I’m so lucky that she is mine."

"Thank you for always indulging me when I tell you how hungry I am, and then list the 72 things I’ve eaten that day," she added in the caption. "I love you so much @ellefanning !"

John Nacion/FilmMagic Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning on Dec. 18, 2023

Elle herself poked fun at Dakota's apparent tendency to list foods she's eaten each day in a comment she left on Dakota's post. "I love you more than anything❣️," she wrote, before jokingly adding, "I’m starving!!! All I’ve had today was a bit of yogurt, 3 tortilla chips, a roll-up, a few crackers with cheese, an entire rotisserie chicken, and a plate of pasta….”



Both Dakota and Elle have been acting for the screen since they were children. Dakota most recently appeared in Netflix's new miniseries Ripley, an adaptation of The Talented Mr. Ripley, while Elle recently completed her debut run on Broadway in the play Appropriate.



Kevin Winter/Getty Elle Fanning and Dakota Fanning on April 2, 2019

Dakota herself celebrated her 30th birthday on Feb. 23; Elle shared some recent photos and throwback footage of her and Dakota in her own Instagram tribute, writing her older sister was “Dirty flirty quirky and purdy” in a caption.

"The obligatory birthday post is here and it is a particularly special one," Elle wrote at that time. "Anyone who knows Dakota knows she has dreamt of turning 30 since she was a teenager. February 23, 1994 the world got brighter and more beautiful."

"I could sit and listen to you talk for hours, in fact that is my favorite place to be…absorbing your advice, your fascinating view of the world (things you ARE and AREN’T “interested” in) I have always felt safest with you by my side," she added in her caption. "She is the epitome of what a big sister should be."



