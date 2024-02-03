Dakota Fanning, Debbie Harry Make Stylish Seatmates at Marc Jacobs Show

Chloe Sevigny, Sofia Coppola, Winnie Harlow, Hari Nef and Nicky Hilton Rothschild were also spotted at the designer's RTW Spring 2024 Show

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty (2) Dakota Fanning and Debbie Harry

Dakota Fanning, Debbie Harry and many more stylish celebrities gathered at the Marc Jacobs RTW Spring 2024 Show on Friday night in New York City.

Fanning, 29, and Harry, 78, sat beside one another while wearing chic winter ensembles. The Equalizer 3 actress wore a bright red coordinated set that included a midi-peacoat and a mini scoop neck dress.

She accessorized the red-hot look with a pair of transparent black tights and a pair of patent leather Mary Jane heels. Her look was completed with a black Marc Jacobs sack bag — which retails for $325.

The actress kept the look simple and opted for no jewelry and simple glam. Her makeup included a soft, light brown eyeshadow look and a matte nude lipstick. She wore her signature blonde hair in a sleek straight blowout.

Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Dakota Fanning and Debbie Harry at Marc Jacobs RTW Spring 2024 held at The Armory on February 2, 2024 in New York, New York.

Harry wore a darker ensemble and sported a black suede floor-length coat, a shirt underneath, and a pair of black and white polka-dot fitted pants. She then rocked a pair of matching polka-dot gloves. Her look included a pair of chunky platform ankle boots and a Celine flap bag.

The Blondie lead singer modeled a beach-wavy blowout and a metallic makeup look, including bronze eye shadow and shimmery pink lipgloss.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty (2) Dakota Fanning and Debbie Harry at Marc Jacobs RTW Spring 2024 held at The Armory on February 2, 2024 in New York, New York.

Harry recently posed in Marc Jacobs’ June 2023 campaign, bringing her rock ‘n roll edge to the fashion house’s brand. Jacobs also released a Blondie-inspired collaboration in September 2011.

Chris Rhodes for Marc Jacobs Debbie Harry for Marc Jacobs

Meanwhile, Fanning first worked with the designer in 2007 when she posed for the brand at 12 years old.

Before the February show, the brand's Instagram account shared a few snapshots of Fanning during her first campaign more than 15 years ago. In the throwback images, Fanning is seen modeling several glamorous and sophisticated pieces while she poses like a ballerina and beams from ear to ear while wearing the brand’s chic designs.

Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images Winnie Harlow at Marc Jacobs RTW Spring 2024 on February 2, 2024 in New York, New York.

Chloe Sevigny, Sofia Coppola, Winnie Harlow, Hari Nef, Kathryn Newton, Nicky Hilton Rothschild and Sai De Silva also attended the whimsical fashion show.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Sofia Coppola and Chloe Sevigny at Marc Jacobs Runway 2024 Show on February 2, 2024 in New York City.

The show itself featured doll-like makeup and big hairstyles on the models, who walked a runway with a giant fold-up table and chairs that overpowered the room and the audience.

