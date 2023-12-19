Dakota and Elle Fanning Matched on the Red Carpet to Maximize Their Joint Slay

Bruce Glikas

The Fanning girls just made a joint appearance at an important event for Elle, and of course, they both looked so stylish.

Elle Fanning currently stars in the Broadway play Appropriate—her Broadway debut—and was joined by her sister Dakota for opening night in New York City. The star-studded ensemble also includes Sarah Paulson and Corey Stoll.

"Appropriate" Broadway Opening Night Bruce Glikas

Both in black, the Sisters Fanning posed together before entering the after party, with Elle opting for a strapless tea-length dress and Dakota choosing an overcoat that let her sister keep the spotlight.

"Appropriate" Broadway Opening Night John Nacion

Both sisters opted for black leather slip-on shoes and middle parts, with Dakota leaving her blonde locks hanging loose while Elle pulled her darker hair into a bun. She also chose a bold red lip and accessorized with a silver tassel necklace.

During their occasional joint appearances, the Fannings never do matchy-matchy. Their sexy Spring looks were super different. But while their styles may be far apart, as sisters, they are close. For Dakota's 29th birthday, Elle wrote on Instagram, “My beautiful sister’s birthday…We had a moment last year, sitting on the couch and we looked at each other and you said, ‘thank god I have a sister.’ I wouldn’t be able to do life without you, Cody! I love you 🪄🪩💕🧁”

"Appropriate" Broadway Opening Night Bruce Glikas

The younger Fanning also debuted an armful of small tattoos, with another on her clavicle, though it remains to be seen how many, if any, of these are permanent ink, and how many were just a fun decoration for the occasion (doesn't look like she had any of them when she went on Fallon a week ago, but maybe they were covered with makeup, you just never know these days).

"Appropriate" Broadway Opening Night John Nacion

It has been quite the year for Ms. Elle Fanning. Her Hulu show The Great was canceled, but she was nominated for a Golden Globe for her work in the final season. She split with longtime boyfriend Max Minghella, and is reportedly dating Rolling Stone CEO Gus Wenner. And now she's on Broadway! Can't wait to see what 2024 brings.

Originally Appeared on Glamour