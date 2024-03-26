Dakota Ditcheva: ‘It will only be right’ to see Liz Carmouche or Taila Santos in 2024 PFL season final

Undefeated prospect Dakota Ditcheva sees some big-fight possibilities in the upcoming PFL women’s flyweight season.

After wining the PFL Europe crown in 2023, Ditcheva takes a big leap forward in her career starting April 4 when she joins the eight-woman flyweight season that begins at 2024 PFL 1.

Ditcheva (10-0) drew a matchup with Lisa Mauldin (6-3) for her first regular season bout, which takes place at Boeing Center in San Antonio, Texas (ESPN2, ESPN+). The field also includes Bellator champ Liz Carmouche, former titleholder Juliana Velasquez, former UFC title challenger Taila Santos and more.

“I’m here to win it,” Ditcheva told MMA Junkie. “I feel like I’m at that level, and I will be. When I get in that cage, I will be ready to fight and bring home the win every time. They might be putting me into the fire, but they’re also putting other girls into the fire because I’m in it, as well. I see it both ways. They’re not coming into the tournament with an easy fight, because you’re never going to get that from me.”

Ditcheva’s experience in the season format with PFL Europe makes her more comfortable heading into this upcoming challenge, which will see the winner receive a $1 million prize. She knows it’s important not to skip steps but understands the opportunity in front of her.

Depending on how the matchups shake out throughout the season, there’s an opportunity for Ditcheva, 25, to significantly enhance her resume with some of the names. Ultimately she hopes a name like Carmouche or Santos will be standing across from her at the end.

“I think it will only be right that we fight each other at the end,” Ditcheva said. “I’m excited to maybe get matched up with them, but at the same time I’m not thinking about it too much because they still have to get through their rounds, as well. We’ll see what happens.”

There will be no finals appearance later this year if Ditcheva can’t start her season on the right foot, though, so that’s her focus. There are many variables that go into a PFL season, so Ditcheva will place her energy on the part she can control most: her performances inside the cage.

“I never go into a fight expecting a certain stoppage,” Ditcheva said. “I’m always ready to get three rounds out of it. I’m sure we’ll get some more finishes. That’s just kind of what comes with me. I’m one of those fighters that will go in for the kill.”

