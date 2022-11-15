Dakereon Joyner among 20 Gamecocks planning to walk on South Carolina’s Senior Day

South Carolina plans to honor 20 players Saturday as part of the program’s annual Senior Day ceremony.

The program announced those 20 names as part of its weekly game notes ahead of Saturday’s 7 p.m. game against No. 5 Tennessee at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Those 20 are Nate Adkins, Matt Bailey, Christian Beal-Smith, Jalen Brooks, Wyatt Campbell, Eric Douglas, Sherrod Greene, Jovaughn Gwyn, Brad Johnson, Dakereon Joyner, Hank Manos, Zacch Pickens, Devonni Reed, Darius Rush, Rick Sandidge, Austin Stogner, Chad Terrell, Josh Vann, M.J. Webb and Dylan Wonnum.

Of those are eight are “super seniors” — or those who came back for a bonus year of eligibility granted by the NCAA from the COVID pandemic — Brooks, Douglas, Greene, Johnson, Terrell, Vann, Webb and Wonnum.

It wasn’t immediately known why edge lineman and super senior Jordan Strachan wasn’t included on USC’s senior day list. Strachan was lost for the season in Week 2 from an ACL tear in the Gamecocks’ game at Arkansas. Strachan has already taken a redshirt season in 2017 while playing for Georgia State and missed most of 2019 with a knee injury.