Dakar Rally Rider Pierre Cherpin Succumbs to Crash Injuries
French rider Pierre Cherpin has died five days after crashing during the seventh stage of the Dakar rally, organisers said. This was his fourth Dakar Rally and first since 2015. The first time he competed in the Dakar Rally was in 2009, when it took place in South America.
"During his transfer by medical plane from Jeddah to France, Pierre Cherpin died from the injuries caused by his fall during the 7th stage from Ha’il to Sakaka on Jan. 10," organisers said in a statement on Friday.
The 52-year-old Frenchman crashed 178 kms into Sunday's seventh stage.
Also Read: Labuschagne Ton Takes Australia to 274/5, Natarajan Gets 2 Wickets
Au cours de son transfert par avion sanitaire, Pierre Cherpin est décédé des suites de blessures consécutives à une chute, lors de la 7ème étape.
A sa famille, à ses proches, à ses amis, toute la famille du Dakar présente ses condoléances attristées.https://t.co/YCa3CuRsLR pic.twitter.com/6dpGwvzut3
— DAKAR RALLY (@dakar) January 15, 2021
He was found unconscious and was rushed to hospital in Sakaka for surgery before being placed in an induced coma. After that Cherpin was moved to a hospital in Jeddah ahead of the trip back to France, however he sadly passed away on Thursday before arriving back in his homeland.
"During his transfer by medical plane from Jeddah to France, Pierre Cherpin died from the injuries caused by his fall during the seventh stage from Ha’il to Sakaka," read a statement from the event released on Friday morning.
"The driver crashed at km 178, around 1:00 pm. Doctors found him unconscious when they reached him by helicopter. Taken to Sakaka’s hospital, the medical report revealed a severe head trauma with loss of consciousness.
"Urgently operated in neurosurgery, he had since then been kept in an induced coma, his condition having remained stable over the past few days.
"He was airlifted from Sakaka to Jeddah’s hospital from where he was going to be transferred to Lille’s hospital."
(With inputs from Motorsports.com)
. Read more on Other Sports by The Quint.‘She’s Brutally Honest’, Renuka Shahane on Kajol and ‘Tribhanga’Dakar Rally Rider Pierre Cherpin Succumbs to Crash Injuries . Read more on Other Sports by The Quint.