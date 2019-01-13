Dakar Rally 2019: Sebastien Loeb fastest as Nasser Al-Attiyah leads
Sebastien Loeb picked up his third stage win of the 2019 Dakar Rally as the event resumed on Sunday, while Nasser Al-Attiyah extended his advantage at the front.
Toyota driver Al-Attiyah (pictured above) controlled the majority of the 193-mile Arequipa-San Juan de Marcona stage, which was interrupted by a brief neutralised zone, and halfway through he had built a cushion of nearly two minutes over Loeb.
Both drivers then lost time with around 25 miles remaining looking for a waypoint, but PH Sport Peugeot man Loeb managed to drop less than his rival and turned his previous deficit into a small advantage.
That left the Frenchman to claim his 13th career Dakar stage win by a margin of 2m17s, a result that promotes him from fifth in the general classification to second.
Despite his late error, Al-Attiyah still came away with an enhanced lead of 37m43s over Loeb, thanks to Stephane Peterhansel's struggles.
Peterhansel gave away 22 minutes to Al-Attiyah prior to the neutralised zone getting stuck in the stand while helping Mini stablemate Nani Roma.
While he was able to claw back the gap to as little as 11 minutes he finally ended up losing 18m49s to Loeb after suffering a puncture late on.
As a result, he now sits 41m14s behind Al-Attiyah overall in third.
The best of the Mini 4x4 runners is still Roma in fourth, 45m24s off the pace, but his team-mate Kuba Przygonski suffered a dreadful stage and shipped nearly 90 minutes to the leaders - slipping to sixth overall.
That means Cyril Despres is now up to fifth overall in his Mini Buggy after a relatively incident-free day, albeit 1h23m off the lead.
Harry Hunt likewise encountered severe trouble, losing over two-and-a-half hours, which is likely to result in his Peugeot slipping out of the top 10 overall.
Leading stage six times
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Gap
1
Sebastien Loeb
PH-Sport
Peugeot
3h39m21.s
2
Nasser Al-Attiyah
Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa
Toyota
2m17.s
3
Carlos Sainz
X-Raid Mini John Cooper Works Rally Team
Mini/BMW
6m56.s
4
Cyril Despres
X-Raid Mini John Cooper Works Rally Team
Mini/BMW
13m05.s
5
Nani Roma
X-Raid Team
Mini/BMW
13m08.s
6
Stephane Peterhansel
X-Raid Mini John Cooper Works Rally Team
Mini/BMW
18m49.s
7
Martin Prokop
MP Sports
Ford
19m22.s
8
Giniel de Villiers
Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa
Toyota
23m29.s
9
Bernhard Ten Brinke
Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa
Toyota
27m29.s
10
Yazeed Al-Rajhi
X-Raid Team
Mini/BMW
49m59.s
Leading positions after stage six
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Gap
1
Nasser Al-Attiyah
Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa
Toyota
21h01m31.s
2
Sebastien Loeb
PH-Sport
Peugeot
37m43.s
3
Stephane Peterhansel
X-Raid Mini John Cooper Works Rally Team
Mini/BMW
41m14.s
4
Nani Roma
X-Raid Team
Mini/BMW
45m24.s
5
Cyril Despres
X-Raid Mini John Cooper Works Rally Team
Mini/BMW
1h19m09.s
6
Jakub Przygonski
Orlen Team / X-Raid
Mini/BMW
2h03m10.s
7
Martin Prokop
MP Sports
Ford
2h31m02.s
8
Yazeed Al-Rajhi
X-Raid Team
Mini/BMW
3h12m25.s
9
Bernhard Ten Brinke
Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa
Toyota
4h18m44.s
10
Benediktas Vanagas
General Financing Team Pitlane
Toyota
5h05m19.s
