Dakar champ joins Gold Coast Stadium Trucks field

Price, who has made starts in the series in Adelaide and on the Gold Coast in the past, has signed on for SST's return to Aussie soil at this year's Surfers Paradise race.

His truck will be backed by Boost Mobile and Mitsubishi Motors.

“I’m super stoked that the category is back on Australian soil," said Price.

"Every time I get behind the wheel of one it’s such a good time and the crowd always loves the show.

“A massive thanks to Robby Gordon and Nathan Cayzer for all the hard work they have put in to get the trucks back for on track for this year’s Gold Coast 600.

“I’m looking forward to wheeling the Boost Mobile Super Truck in my home town and hunting for a win!”

Price has already made a number of closed-roof starts this year.

He campaigned a truck at the Finke Desert Race back in June, and has been a semi-regular in the SuperUtes series that runs on the Supercars support bill.

On the Gold Coast he'll be on double duties, the SST ride dovetailing with his SuperUtes commitments.