Dakar 2019, Stage 9: Al-Attiyah on verge of victory

Valentin Khorounzhiy
motorsport.com

The Qatari bagged his third stage win of the event on a day which caused major problems for Sebastien Loeb, Stephane Peterhansel and Cyril Despres – three drivers that were within the top five in the general classification heading into the special.

Peterhansel was ruled out shortly after the start, as a crash 26 kilometres in consigned him to a first Dakar retirement in a decade.

The 13-time Dakar champion's co-driver David Castera had to be transported to a Lima hospital after sustaining a back injury.

“We came over a dune and landed head-on in the next dune,” explained Peterhansel. “Everything went so fast that David, who was looking at the road book at that moment, didn't expect the impact.”

A mass-start format for the Wednesday stage, looping around Pisco, saw cars line up in groups of four, meaning Al-Attiyah kicked off his run at the same time as Loeb, Toyota teammate Giniel de Villiers and Jakub Przygonski.

As Loeb disappeared up the road, Al-Attiyah paced himself conservatively through the 312km timed route around Pisco.

He trailed Loeb by almost 10 minutes at the final waypoint before the finish, but was back ahead when the Frenchman's Peugeot came to a stop in the final stretch of the test.

Cyril Despres stood to benefit from Loeb's travails as he was marginally ahead of Al-Attiyah at the final waypoint and would've competed for his first Dakar stage win in a Mini Buggy.

Despres, however, rolled with just over 20 kilometres to go, and wound up 40 minutes slower than Al-Attiyah at the finish, while Loeb arrived 1h16m later than the stage winner.

Al-Attiyah, who has led the 2019 marathon at the end of every day of competition but one, will take a 51-minute buffer over Nani Roma into the 112km Pisco-Lima test that will conclude the rally on Thursday.

Roma was second on the day, and now looks assured of a second-place finish overall, having been only seconds clear of Loeb after Tuesday.

Loeb is still on course to wrap up his second Dakar podium despite his late-stage drama, as he retains a half-hour advantage over X-raid's Kuba Przygonski.

Having overhauled Despres, FIA Cross-Country Rally world champion Przygonski is on course to post his best-ever Dakar finish in fourth place.

The same is true for sometime WRC regular Martin Prokop, who sits a comfortable sixth in his privateer Ford Raptor.

In the Trucks class, Eduard Nikolaev topped the stage to reclaim the lead of the marathon from Kamaz teammate Dmitry Sotnikov - although the pair will be split by less than a minute heading into the final stage.

Reigning champion Reinaldo Varela set the pace in the SxS category, but is only third overall, trailing runaway leader Chaleco Lopez and Gerard Farres.

General classification (Top 10, Cars):

Pos.

Crew

Car

Time/Gap

1

Qatar
Qatar

 Nasser Al-Attiyah
 Mathieu Baumel

France
France

Toyota

33h09m12s

2

Spain
Spain

 Nani Roma
 Alex Haro

Spain
Spain

Mini 4x4

51m27s

3

France
France

 Sebastien Loeb
 Daniel Elena

Monaco
Monaco

Peugeot

2h02m37s

4

Poland
Poland

 Kuba Przygonski

Belgium
Belgium

 Tom Colsoul

Mini 4x4

2h33m51s

5

France
France

 Cyril Despres
 Jean-Paul Cottret

France
France

Mini Buggy

2h55m13s

6

Czech Republic
Czech Republic

 Martin Prokop

Czech Republic
Czech Republic

 Jan Tomanek

Ford

3h29m06s

7

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia

 Yazeed Al-Rajhi
 Timo Gottschalk

Germany
Germany

Mini 4x4

4h28m22s

8

South Africa
South Africa

 Giniel de Villiers

Germany
Germany

 Dirk von Zitzewitz

Toyota

7h08m16s

9

France
France

 Ronan Chabot
 Gilles Pillot

France
France

Toyota

8h11m46s

10

Lithuania
Lithuania

 Benediktas Vanagas
 Sebastian Rozwadowski

Poland
Poland

Toyota

8h15m26s

