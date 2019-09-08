Dak Prescott's contract negotiations not urgent due to QBs ads, insurance, report says

The need to sign Dak Prescott to a contract extension isn't as urgent due to other contracts and policies the Cowboys quarterback has in place.

According to ESPN, which cited sources, Prescott is set to make $50 million through multi-year endorsement deals and he has loss-of-value and disability insurance policies should he suffer a severe injury.

Even if Prescott isn't signed to a contract extension soon, his insurance policies, plus the ads, have him set for years to come.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Per the report, this is why Prescott hasn't been pushing for the team to sign him to an extension as soon as possible. Unlike teammate Ezekiel Elliott, who held out from the Cowboys until he signed a six-year, $90 million deal last week, Prescott has the financial stability to wait until his contract truly is done.

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, linebacker Jaylon Smith and right tackle La'el Collins have also been signed this offseason to extensions, totaling $185.5 million in guaranteed money.

Negotiations with Prescott appeared to hit a snag in August after reports emerged that the quarterback had turned down a $30 million per year offer from the team and was seeking a record $40 million per season. A subsequent report shot down that $40 million figure as false.

In the final season of his four-year rookie contract, Prescott is slated to make a base salary of $2 million.

MORE: Dak Prescott contract negotiations: Cowboys hope for extension with quarterback by Sunday | Rob Gronkowski making NFL comeback, hints ex-Patriot Willie McGinest | Cowboys' Stephen Jones on Amari Cooper's contract: 'There haven't been a lot of negotiations'

An option the Cowboys have if they can't reach an agreement with Prescott before next season is to use the franchise tag on him.

Story continues

Now the only two players the Cowboys have left to negotiate with are Prescott and receiver Amari Cooper. Team owner Jerry Jones recently said that there hasn't been much negotiation talk regarding Cooper's contract.