Dak Prescott's TD pass gets Ninja Turtles treatment on Nickelodeon broadcast

The NFL’s annual Nickelodeon broadcast is back on Sunday, and the network went all out for the wild-card matchup between Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers in Dallas.

After the usual slime and SpongeBob SquarePants appearances, Nickelodeon broke out the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to illustrate a Cowboys touchdown.

Prescott hit Amari Cooper for a perfect 20-yard touchdown in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium, something that looked cool enough on CBS’s broadcast.

The Nickelodeon broadcast, of course, launched slime out of the cannons in the end zone after the score.

Then, to break down the throw, they called on the Ninja Turtles for some help in an incredibly fun graphic.

Everything's cooler with Ninja Turtles.

The Cowboys entered halftime trailing the 49ers 16-7 in the first playoff matchup between the two teams since 1995. Prescott’s pass to Cooper came at the end of a nine-play, 67-yard drive — their first and only score of the half after a brutal first quarter showing for the Cowboys offense.

Dak Prescott&#39;s touchdown pass to Amari Cooper got the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles treatment on Nickelodeon. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Dak Prescott's touchdown pass to Amari Cooper got the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles treatment on Nickelodeon. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
