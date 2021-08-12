Dak Prescott to have another MRI on throwing shoulder, but Cowboys say not to 'worry'

Dak Prescott is scheduled for another MRI on his throwing shoulder when he returns to Dallas from Cowboys training camp in Oxnard, California.

But the Cowboys say there's no reason to worry. Just check out their Twitter feed.

It's not a setback.

And it's not a reason to worry.

But QB Dak Prescott is planning on getting another MRI. — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) August 12, 2021

Despite the ominous tone of the Cowboys tweet, the MRI does sound like a routine followup on the shoulder strain Prescott suffered at the outset of training camp. Prescott has resumed light throwing with some passes to Amari Cooper on Tuesday.

Prescott provides update on injured shoulder

He spoke with reporters on Wednesday and said that he's not feeling any unexpected soreness and plans to be ready for the season-opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 9, if not earlier. He hopes to play in an August 21 preseason game against the Houston Texans.

"Yeah, that's the plan," Prescott said of playing against the Texans. "Obviously, if everything keeps progressing the way it's been. I'm going to be optimistic about that, obviously keep doing the things that I need to do, being very cautious with it, though. Making sure that, more importantly, I'm ready for the season opener."

He then told reporters that his shoulder felt good after throwing for the first time since late July.

Cowboys OC Kellen Moore: “Dak’s continuing to progress in a really good way. ...He’s obviously doing a great job. ...He’ll be ready to go as we draw closer to September.” Was good to see both Prescott and WR Amari Cooper on side field. pic.twitter.com/UZhkgpjV4O — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 10, 2021

"Good," he said when asked how he feels. "No necessary residual soreness past what we necessarily expect, I guess we can say. Just staying on this track, staying smart about it."

That's when he slipped in the news about his upcoming MRI.

"I'll have another one when we get back to Dallas," Prescott said.

Training camp in Oxnard is scheduled to end on Thursday prior to Friday's preseason game at the Arizona Cardinals. Then the Cowboys head back to Texas.

Dak Prescott said he's not feeling any unexpected soreness after resuming throwing. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

So, should Cowboys fans worry?

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said on August 3 that the the team was taking a "conservative" timeline with Prescott's recovery so it doesn't "turn into something big." Prescott echoed that sentiment on Wednesday, while acknowledging that he's anxious to play.

"It's just the risk vs. the reward at this point," Prescott said. "I've got to know what I'm playing for. And that's to be ready for the season. ...

"This is something we want to nip in the bud and not let continue to linger. And I think the best way to do that is to stay on the pace that I am and progress through it the right way. Once September 9 comes, I'll play that game and move forward without ever thinking about this again."

All this is new to Prescott, who said he's never experienced shoulder issues before. And he's not quite out of the woods yet. If he was, he wouldn't need another MRI.

But the fact that he's throwing and says he's feeling good point to Prescott being on pace to play against the Bucs. And like the Cowboys Twitter feed says, there's no reason to worry.

