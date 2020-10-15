Dak Prescott thanks supporters after ankle injury: 'I'll be back stronger and better'

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is dealing with every football player’s nightmare: a catastrophic season-ending injury. Prescott dislocated and fractured his ankle during Sunday’s game against the New York Giants, ending his quest to lead the 2020 Cowboys to the playoffs.

Since then, it seems like the entire football world has rallied around Prescott. Current players, former players, fans, and even his neighbors have sent him well wishes.

Prescott has felt the love. On Thursday he published a story to Instagram to thank everyone who has sent him love, prayers, and support since Sunday.

From Dak Prescott on Instagram: thankful for all the support received since Sunday. pic.twitter.com/mFYle67rHd — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 15, 2020

He also posted a cheery video of himself on the way to get his ankle checked out for the first time since Sunday’s surgery. He’s positive about the future and focused on healing.

Dak gets support from everyone

It wasn’t just Prescott’s season-ending injury that affected people. Seeing him riding out of the stadium on the cart with his fist raised and tears in his eyes, it was a startling image. His football career could forever be changed by that moment, and that caused a flood of shower and support to let Dak know that he has the strength to come back from this.

Prescott’s neighbors wanted him to see their support as soon as he drove up to his home. They erected a huge sign in their yard to show him that they believe in him.

Washington Football Team backup quarterback Alex Smith, who recently played his first NFL snaps since sustaining catastrophic ankle injury of his own, wanted to reach out to Prescott. Smith’s journey back to the field has been inspirational to say the least, but Smith said on the Dan Patrick Show that he didn’t want to “scare the hell out of him” by reaching out so soon — especially since Prescott’s injury isn’t nearly as extensive as Smith’s was.

Countless NFL players sent support and prayers on Sunday after Prescott injured his ankle. Even though they’re all on different teams, NFL players are part of a brotherhood and they all made sure Dak knew it.

Big time Prayers up man @dak !!!! — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) October 11, 2020

Devastated for @dak - one of the truly great people in the NFL — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) October 11, 2020

Joining all of our player members in sending prayers for @dak 🙏 pic.twitter.com/XuGJApzzZZ — NFLPA (@NFLPA) October 11, 2020

Dak Prescott is on the road to recovery after a terrifying ankle injury. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) More

More from Yahoo Sports: