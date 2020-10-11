Dak Prescott TD vs. Giants a Cowboys first since 1985

Jason Owens
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and wide receiver Michael Gallup (13) celebrate in front of New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry (24) after Prescott caught a pass for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

The Dallas Cowboys dug another first-half hole on Sunday against the New York Giants.

But after trailing 17-3, the Cowboys scored three touchdowns in 6:15 in the second quarter to enter halftime with the lead. They capped the scoring binge with a play not seen in Dallas in 35 years.

Facing first-and-10 from the Giants 11-yard line with 23 seconds remaining, Dak Prescott took a shotgun snap and handed the ball off to Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott ran left and pitched the ball on a reverse to wide receiver Cedrick Wilson.

By then, Prescott was running wide open down the right sideline. Wilson threw a perfect pass near the pylon that Prescott hauled in to give the Cowboys a 24-20 lead that they would carry into halftime.

According to CBS’s Jim Nantz, it was the first touchdown catch by a Cowboys quarterback since Danny White in 1985.

Dallas might be off to a disappointing start to the season. But their games are rarely boring.

