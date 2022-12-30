Dak Prescott needs to solve turnover issues for Cowboys to be legit playoff threat | Opinion

Jarrett Bell, USA TODAY
·5 min read

NASHVILLE – Short-term memory.

That was Dak Prescott’s take on the turn of events at Nissan Stadium on Thursday night when he committed three first-half turnovers but still left the place with another W.

Prescott’s two second-half touchdown passes to tight end Dalton Schultz provided the cushion for the Dallas Cowboys to defeat the injury-depleted Tennessee Titans, 27-13, and well, wipe the egg off the face of the quarterback.

“In order to play this position, you’ve got to have short-term memory,” Prescott told reporters afterward. “You’ve got to be able to turn the page and move on. Good or bad, I’m going on to the next play.”

If there’s a next play. Remember, that last play in overtime in Jacksonville in Week 15, when a Noah Brown-aided interception by Prescott ended it with a pick-six.

There was a similar forgettable play during the second quarter against the Titans, as rookie tight end Peyton Hendershot juggled a pass over the middle and into the hands of safety Kevin Byard. So, while it counts against Prescott’s docket, it was hardly the quarterback’s fault.

Dak Prescott tosses the ball in the fourth quarter Thursday night against the Titans.
Dak Prescott tosses the ball in the fourth quarter Thursday night against the Titans.

Before that, though, Prescott lost control on the exchange and lost his first fumble of the season. Later, Byard collected a second pick on a throw that was behind Schultz. The Cowboys finished the first half with three consecutive drives that ended with Prescott turnovers.

That’s a pattern that the Cowboys (12-4) and their marquee quarterback may want to forget, but they might be better off remembering how the turnovers could ruin those precious hopes to end the season in Super Bowl 57.

In other words, the type of mistakes that derailed Dallas early against the Titans won’t cut it in the playoffs. Short-term memory could become short-term playoff exit.

Prescott threw an interception for the sixth consecutive game, with 10 picks during that span. No, all of the gaffes haven’t been on him. But he just notched the dubious distinction of setting his career high of interceptions in a season with 14 (which ties Derek Carr for the NFL high) – a season in which he missed five games after suffering a fractured thumb in Week 1.

NFL PLAYOFF PICTURE ENTERING WEEK 17: Three teams can clinch divisions

NFL PICKS: Week 17 NFL picks: Bengals host Bills in Monday night game with massive ramifications

OPINION: Retiring J.J. Watt is among best defenders in NFL history, but his legacy far greater

OPINION: Riverboat Ron’s gamble on QB Carson Wentz is a desperate move he had to make

He refused to call it a “rash,” but whatever it is, they’ll need to stop the spread ASAP.

“I don’t sit there and think that this is going to continue to happen,” Prescott said. “As much as anybody, I’ve got to fix the ones on my end and I’ve got to make sure that the receivers and everyone who may take part in them, just focus and understand that we do not have a lot of opportunities.

"As we move forward, this last (regular-season) game and all those playoff games, every drive matters. We have to play every play like it’s going to win the game. That’s the reality when you get to this position.”

It’s striking to note that despite Prescott’s interception issues, the Cowboys entered the week leading with the NFL’s best turnover margin (+12). That’s a credit to the big-play defense that posted two more turnovers against the Titans.

Prescott, meanwhile, gets credit for his resilience. His all-white uniform got plenty dirty with grass stains, and with the turnovers, the Cowboys couldn’t put the game away early against an overmatched opponent playing without its best player, running back Derrick Henry, or its starting quarterback, Ryan Tannehill. But Prescott made several money throws that reminded of the potential of the explosive offense when it is clicking with consistency.

Teammates also pointed to his poise after the early setbacks.

“Once again, he’s able to overcome adversity and put this game away,” said receiver Cee Dee Lamb, who caught 11 passes for 100 yards. “Quarterback is the hardest position in this sport that we play. Obviously, there’s going to be some good and bad, some things you learn from.”

Added Schultz, “He’s the king of not getting too high, not getting too low. Whether he just threw a pick or a 99-yard ball, you know exactly what you’re getting from him.”

The Cowboys, who close the regular season at Washington, still have a long shot of winning the NFC East, provided the Philadelphia Eagles drop their final two games. At worst, they have already clinched the best wild-card playoff slot, the fifth seed in the NFC.

It has been another season of hope and hype, but there’s plenty of substance.

When the possibility of a deep playoff run was mentioned to Prescott, he sounded determined, if not defiant.

“It will go that far,” he flatly stated.

Still, the scrutiny has intensified with the turnover issues – as if leading the highest-profile team in the NFL isn’t enough. With constant debate about Prescott’s ability to win big, it might seem like the Cowboys are a long way from 12-4.

Regardless, Prescott sounds like he’s not sweating the critics.

“That’s all external and outside of our locker room,” he said. “That’s why I compliment the brotherhood and everything that we’ve created. We have a culture and brotherhood that knows what they are capable of doing. We’re going to double down on that and trust the process.”

And they’d better hope that it wasn’t a playoff tune-up against the Titans. Or else it could be a short-term playoff stay.

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Jarrett Bell on Twitter @JarrettBell

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cowboys can't be legit playoff threat until Dak solves turnover issues

Latest Stories

  • 2022 was a defining year for athlete activism in Canadian sport

    TORONTO — If 2022 was a defining year for Canadian athlete activism, the snowball started rolling back in January. Dave Bedford, a high-profile Canadian sport executive for four decades, retired as Athletics Canada's CEO after the exposure of a series of sexually graphic tweets that stretched back months. A national team athlete, who requested anonymity for fear of repercussions, spoke out about the "gross" tweets. An emergency meeting was held. Bedford agreed to retire two days later. In a grou

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

  • As he turns 38, LeBron is clear: He still wants title shots

    MIAMI (AP) — It was 2006. LeBron James wasn’t even midway through his first stint in Cleveland. He made the playoffs for the first time, was already a globally recognized star and well on his way to becoming the game’s best player. As a 21-year-old, he averaged 30.2 points. Fast forward 16 years. He’s left Cleveland, gone to Miami, won two championships, gotten married, became a father of three, gone back to Cleveland, won another championship, left for Los Angeles, won a fourth championship wit

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Playoff hopes for Packers, Dolphins on diverging paths

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Packers, beneficiaries of results from Christmas Eve games, did their part by beating the Dolphins 26-20 on Sunday. Green Bay (7-8) overcame a 10-point second-quarter deficit, intercepted Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa three times and scored 16 unanswered points to close the gap on the final NFC wild-card berth. Green Bay still needs additional help to overtake Washington (7-7-1), but finished December with three consecutive wins. "I don’t think we’ve struggle

  • Mayfield, Akers lead Rams' 51-14 blowout of Broncos

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson got back together Sunday, near the end of their first season apart following a decade together. Wagner and his Los Angeles Rams were the only ones who enjoyed the holiday reunion. Wagner first intercepted a pass by his longtime Seahawks teammate, setting up the Rams' second touchdown drive in their 31-point first half. Wagner also sacked the Broncos quarterback right before halftime, settling a long-standing bet between these good friends.

  • Rangers relegate No. 1 pick Alexis Lafrenière to the press box

    The Rangers are benching the first overall pick in 2020 for a crucial game against the Lightning as Lafrenière's NHL struggles trudge on.

  • Bengals win seventh straight but still seek consistency

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow succinctly summarized the wild inconsistency displayed by the Bengals offense on Saturday. “First half was about as good as it gets,” the Cincinnati quarterback said. “And then after that, we kind of shot ourselves in the foot over and over and over again.” Burrow couldn't seem to miss in the opening half against the New England Patriots, throwing for 284 yards and three touchdowns in running up a 22-0 halftime lead. Just as the Bengals radio broadcasters wondered ou

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • 'Pretty unacceptable': Nurse questions Raptors' identity after loss to Grizzlies

    The Grizzlies took a decisive win in Toronto, as the Raptors' playoff hopes continue to dwindle.

  • Most dominant OHL seasons of all time: Connor McDavid, John Tavares among top 10 players

    From Doug Gilmour to Connor McDavid, the OHL has seen some truly spectacular single-season performances over the years.

  • Splitting up Matthews and Marner has worked a treat for Maple Leafs

    Pairing Auston Matthews with William Nylander and putting them on a line with Michael Bunting has created an offensive juggernaut for the Leafs, something that would have been unimaginable when Matthews was producing magic alongside Mitch Marner.

  • Falcons' collapse not surprising but still painful for Smith

    ATLANTA (AP) — From 4-4 to 5-10, the Atlanta Falcons have collapsed in the second half of a season that was seen as a rebuilding year from the start. Even so, that doesn’t take away the sting of losing for coach Arthur Smith, who is 12-20 in nearly two years on the job. “Ultimately, it’s about winning, but you can look at a lot of progress being made,” Smith said after Saturday’s 17-9 loss at Baltimore. “Our guys are a resilient group. We need to win. I’m thankful we have another opportunity nex

  • Tagovailoa's return still very unclear, even to his brother

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remained away from Miami Dolphins meetings on Thursday, yet another indicator that his latest concussion will keep him sidelined for this weekend’s trip to face the New England Patriots and possibly even longer. Nobody knows when he’ll be back. Not even his brother. Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa — speaking Thursday in advance of Friday’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina — told The Associated Press that he has offered his

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver wire options to target this week

    With Seattle's favourable schedule coming off the Christmas break, Kraken stars like Matty Beniers are must-adds in fantasy hockey this week.

  • Want to run outdoors this winter? Here are some tips from a Canadian Olympic marathoner

    Olympic runner Reid Coolsaet of Hamilton has taken big strides in the marathon world, and wants to pass on tips to other runners planning to add some exercise to their winter workouts. Coolsaet started Bayfront Endurance on Facebook in 2020, and co-manages the running group with Krista Duchene and Anthony Romaniw. Members log dozens of kilometres for fun every Tuesday evening. In 2011, Coolsaet ran the second fastest marathon by a Canadian at the time, finishing third in the Toronto Waterfront M

  • Questions for Maple Leafs as Morgan Rielly returns to lineup

    Morgan Rielly is moving closer to returning to the ice for the first time since injuring his knee in a game against the New York Islanders on Nov. 21 but Sheldon Keefe must decide how to deploy his first choice defenceman on the power play and the penalty kill.

  • Vassell, Johnson help Spurs hold on to beat Jazz, 126-122

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devin Vassell had 24 points, Keldon Johnson added 21 points and the San Antonio Spurs fended off the Utah Jazz in the final minutes for a 126-122 victory Monday night. The Spurs led 121-110 with 2 1/2 minutes remaining. The Jazz scored seven points in 33 seconds, but they could not complete the rally. Lauri Markkanen had 32 points and Jordan Clarkson added 25 points for Utah, which had won two straight. Clarkson’s 3-pointer pulled Utah within 123-120 with 30.1 seconds remainin

  • Broncos fire rookie head coach Hackett after 4-11 start

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday with two games left in the season. Owner and CEO Greg Penner said he'll lead the search for a new coach with assistance from GM George Paton, in whom he expressed confidence while announcing Hackett's dismissal. Firing Hackett with two games left in a lost season allows Penner to begin his search for a replacement immediately. The Broncos scheduled a news conference for Tuesday, when they're expect

  • Frustration spills over for Broncos in humbling loss to Rams

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Russell Wilson, ever the optimist, couldn’t find a way to rationalize the Denver Broncos’ dire 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. “Well, the bottom line is unacceptable, you know, and it starts with me,” he said. “The bottom line is that I let us down. It can’t happen, and it’s been disappointing.” Wilson threw interceptions on the Broncos’ first two possessions, allowing the Rams to build a 17-0 lead before the visitors had even gained a first down in a perfo