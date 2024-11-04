What the Dak Prescott injury means in fantasy football: CeeDee Lamb, welp!

Nov 3, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) walk off the field after a loss against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images ORG XMIT: IMAGN-880995 ORIG FILE ID: 20241103_bdd_ad1_097.JPG

Yikes.

This is BAD news for the already-bad Dallas Cowboys: Dak Prescott's hamstring injury is one that will keep him out for "several weeks," per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Say hello to Cooper Rush, the team's new QB1 (I'm assuming there's no way Trey Lance is ready to start, right?).

Now, in fantasy football, that may not change a ton for Prescott himself -- he's QB19 on the season, which is pretty terrible.

But there are weapons around Prescott that might take a hit. And that's what we're here to discuss. Let's break down what this all means for fantasy football managers:

Stock down: WR CeeDee Lamb

He's having a meh year by his standards. He's broken 100 yards just once and has just four scores, two of which came in Week 7. So his stock was already down. Maybe Rush will force-feed him, but a worrisome season for Lamb got more worrisome.

Stock even: QB Cooper Rush

Hey, maybe there's a Tony Romo thing going on here? Maybe he steps in and suddenly, we realize that he's a pretty good QB?

The problem is we've seen this movie before. He's played a bit over the past few years and there hasn't been anything standout. Maybe they make a trade before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline. I might throw a nibble out for Rush given that he has Lamb, but otherwise, no.

Stock up: TE Jake Ferguson

I suspect he'll see more work, even if it's short yardage. And that means more receptions.

More Fantasy Football!

Fantasy football waiver wire for Week 10: Hi, Nick Westbrook-Ikine

Fantasy football defense rankings, Week 9: From elite (Chargers) to streamable (Titans)

Top fantasy football kickers to stream in Week 9

This article originally appeared on For The Win: What the Dak Prescott injury means in fantasy football: CeeDee Lamb, welp!