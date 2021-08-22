Dak Prescott is going to be okay, but Dallas Cowboys still have a quarterback dilemma

As the clock continues to tick down towards the season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it’s become quite apparent that the Dallas Cowboys have a dilemma at quarterback.

No, not what the starter Dak Prescott.

No matter what you have heard on social media lately, the team has no concerns about Prescott being ready to go versus the Buccaneers come Sept. 9.

He threw more than 50 passes before Saturday night’s 20-14 preseason loss to the Houston Texans as the team continues to ramp up his volume of throws in his continued recovery from a strained right shoulder that has kept him out practice since July 28.

Prescott’s absence has given the Cowboys an extended opportunity to analyze the options at quarterback behind him — a situation that came into focus last season when the team’s franchise quarterback missed 11 games with a fractured ankle and has returned to becoming an area of focus with his current injury.

Former Texas and SMU product Garrett Gilbert has been the front runner for the No. 2 job for much of training camp, but his uninspiring play during the preseason has the team taking a closer look Cooper Rush, the third man on the depth chart. And if not him, the situation may require looking at a quarterback on another roster.

Gilbert continued his lackluster play for the Cowboys (0-3) this preseason, completing just 3-of-5 passes for 30 yards in two series of work.

It started off bad for Gilbert on the second play of the game when he tripped coming from center and threw an incomplete pass. On third down, he held the ball too long, resulting in a sack-fumble. The play gave the Texans (2-0) the ball at the 23 and set up their first touchdown.

Gilbert completed three passes on the next series and led the Cowboys to two first downs, but the drive ended in a punt and that would be his night.

Rush got an opportunity to play with the first team offensive line and receivers and he made the most of it. He completed 10-of-12 passes for 92 yards and a two touchdowns., posting a quarterback rating of 139.9.

Rush got it done as soon as he took the field, directing a five-play, 75-yard scoring drive. He got the capper on an 8-yard pass to running back Tony Pollard.

The Cowboys followed with a 13-play, 85-yard scoring drive in the second quarter. A 9-yard pass to receiver Cedrick Wilson on third and goal put the Cowboys up 14-7 at halftime.

It wasn’t just the numbers that set Rush apart from Gilbert, it was his poise and decision making.

Gilbert has the stronger arm, but Rush has a better feel for the offense and playing the position under offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, and that gives him the edge over Gilbert.

The Cowboys also know what they have in Rush, who was Prescott’s primary backup from 2017-19. He has one career completion and no starts.

The Cowboys let Rush go when they signed Andy Dalton as the backup last season, but they brought him back following Prescott’s ankle injury and signed him to the practice squad.

But when it was time to find a starter following an injury the Dalton and abject play from rookie seventh-round pick Ben DiNucci, the Cowboys turned to Gilbert, even though he had only been with the team for two weeks and had no knowledge of the offense.

Gilbert’s impressive play on the fly, completing 21-of-38 passes for 243 yards with one touchdown and one interception in a narrow loss to the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers, allowed him to head into the offseason as the front runner for the backup job.

He has held that position until now, even as Rush looks to be the more viable option of those players on the current roster.

The Cowboys are still evaluating quarterbacks on other teams, and could make a move after final cuts. What is certain is that it won’t be DiNucci, who continues to disappoint.

His two second-half interceptions against Texans proved to be the difference in the game Saturday night. Lonnie Johnson’s 53-yard interception return for a touchdown off a DiNucci attempt resulted in the Texans tying the game at 14 in the thrid quarter. And DiNucci killed any chance of a Cowboys comeback with an interception with five minutes left in the fourth quarter.