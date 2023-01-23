Dak Prescott digs early hole for Cowboys with 1st-quarter interception vs. 49ers

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Dak Prescott cruised in the wild-card round with a four-touchdown game in a Dallas Cowboys romp.

That was against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The San Francisco 49ers defense is a different beast and made Prescott pay for an early mistake in Sunday's divisional round. Facing third-and-9 from the Dallas 21-yard line in the first quarter, Prescott lofted a pass to Michael Gallup down the left sideline as the 49ers pass rush converged. Deommodore Lenoiri intervened.

The 49ers cornerback jumped the route and picked off the pass for the first turnover of the day.

Fortunately for the Cowboys, the 49ers offense didn't make the most of the opportunity. San Francisco managed just a field goal and a 3-0 lead after taking over possession at the Dallas 21. But it was a troubling start for the Cowboys.

At his best, Prescott can be one of the game's most dangerous quarterbacks. It's a lesson the Bucs learned the hard way last week. But he's been prone to mistakes and overaggressive play this season and tied Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills with a league-worst 15 interceptions this season. Turning the ball over against the league's best defense in San Francisco is a formula for failure.