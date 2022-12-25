Dak Prescott did it again. Rallies Dallas Cowboys over Eagles, and throws another pick-six.

The Dallas Cowboys’ 40-34 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Eve featured no less than 7,413,853 plays, themes and narratives to dissect.

The Cowboys defense, once so feared, once again looked pork belly soft on Sunday.

The same soft defense also forced four turnovers against the Eagles, and came up with repeated plays in the fourth quarter.

The Cowboys recent acquisition of receiver T.Y. Hilton yielded one catch. The catch changed the game. His 52-yard catch in the fourth quarter came on a 3rd-and-30, and led to a tying touchdown.

Defensive end/linebacker Micah Parsons needs a rest. The same for Tank Lawrence. The interior of this line needs help.

Receiver CeeDee Lamb is having himself a year. He’s not perfect, but he’s a No. 1.

Quarterback Dak Prescott?

He was sacked six times. He completed 27 of 35 passes for 347 yards with three touchdowns. He also ran it six times for 41 yards.

Twice the Cowboys trailed by 10 points, and he rallied them back to win their 11th game of the season.

He also threw another interception to extend his int. streak to five. This one was returned for a touchdown.

He has 12 picks this season.

Killing Dak for his picks is easy fodder, but this requires a deeper look. It also has an undeniable conclusion.

“He eats adversity for lunch,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said. “He’s on a unique swing. He’s played lights out, but his one critical play has been key for (the opponent). He just needs to keep firing.”

Pick 1. The Cowboys trailed 6-3 with 6:17 remaining in the first half, and had the ball at their own 26. Prescott was flushed to his right and threw a pass for receiver Noah Brown.

Brown was bracketed by defenders, and the pass was intercepted by the Bucs’ Antoine Winfield.

Ball should never have been thrown.

The Bucs scored a field goal on their next possession, and won 19-3.

Oct. 30 vs. Chicago Bears

Pick 2. This was Prescott’s second game back since suffering a hand injury in the season opener.

Story continues

Leading 28-14 with 40 seconds remaining in the first half, the Cowboys had the ball at their own 25 and faced a 1st-and-10.

Prescott’s deep pass over the middle was intended for Lamb, but Bears safety Eddie Jackson made a good play on the ball and intercepted it.

The Bears scored a field goal on the next possession, but the Cowboys won, 49-29.

Pick 3. The Cowboys led 7-0 and faced a 3rd-and-goal from the Packers’ 11. Prescott was in the shotgun, and his pass for tight end Dalton Schultz was intercepted by safety Rudy Ford at the 1-yard line.

Both Schultz and receiver CeeDee Lamb were two yards apart, and one or both ran the wrong route.

Dak trusted his receivers, he shouldn’t have thrown the ball, and the execution was atrocious.

The Packers scored a touchdown on the ensuing drive.

Pick. 4. The game was tied at 7 with 2:30 remaining in the first half and the Cowboys facing a 3rd-and-10 from their own 42.

Prescott’s deep pass over the middle was intended for Lamb, who ran a poor route. The pass was picked off by Ford and returned to the 24 yard line.

The Packers scored a touchdown on the ensuing drive.

That’s 14 points off Prescott interceptions; the Cowboys blew a 14-point fourth quarter lead, and lost in overtime.

Nov. 24 vs. New York Giants

Pick No. 5. In a scoreless game midway through the first quarter, the Cowboys faced a 2nd-and-6 from the Giants’ 43. Prescott’s pass traveled 20 yards in the air towards the left sideline for receiver Michael Gallup.

Giants defensive back Rodarius Williams jumped the route perfectly to intercept the pass.

The pass went where it was supposed to go, and Gallup has to fight for that ball.

The Giants punted on their next possession.

Pick No. 6. The Cowboys led 10-7 at the 2 minute mark of the second quarter, and faced a 3rd-and-15 from the Giants’ 35.

Prescott’s deep pass over the middle was intended for Lamb, who had single coverage by the Giants’ Darnay Holmes.

Lamb tried to catch it around Holmes, but the ball was deflected in the air, and intercepted by Giants safety Julian Love.

The Giants scored a field goal on their next possession.

This was not a close game, and the Cowboys won 28-20.

Dec. 4 vs. Indianapolis Colts

Pick No. 7. The Cowboys led 14-10 with 2:56 remaining in the second quarter and had the ball at the their own 35 for a 3rd-and-10.

Prescott’s pass was intended for Gallup, but picked off by Stephon Gilmore at the 50-yard line.

Prescott was under zero pressure, and Gallup fell down.

The Colts scored a field goal on the next possession.

The Cowboys blew open a tight game in the fourth quarter to win 54-19.

Dec. 11 vs. Houston Texans

Pick No. 8. Leading 14-10 with 3:18 remaining in the first half, the Cowboys faced a 2nd-and-8 from their own 38.

Prescott’s pass for receiver Noah Brown hit him in the hands at the Cowboys’ 46 for what would have been a first down.

Instead of catching the ball, it went off his hands and deflected high over his head where it was intercepted by the Texans’ Tremon Smith at the Houston 47.

The Texans scored a touchdown on the next possession.

Pick. 9. The Cowboys trailed Houston 23-20 and had the ball at their own 3-yard line with 5:45 remaining in the game, and faced a 2nd-and-20.

Throwing from his own end zone, Prescott’s right arm was hit as he released a pass for Schultz. The pass was short, and intercepted by Smith at the Cowboys’ 11-yard line.

Houston actually didn’t score on its next possession.

Led by Prescott’s game-winning drive in the final minute, the Cowboys won, 27-23.

Pick No. 10. The Cowboys led 27-17 with 3:04 remaining in the third quarter, and had the ball at their own 8-yard line facing a 2nd-and-18.

Dak was under intense pressure as his throwing arm was affected on his throw to Schultz over the middle. The ball sailed high over Schultz and was intercepted by the Jags’ Rayshawn Jenkins at the 32.

The Jaguars scored a touchdown on the next possession.

Pick No. 11. The game was tied at 34 and the Cowboys had the ball near midfield with 7:03 remaining in overtime.

Dak flipped a pass intended for Brown, but the ball deflected off his arms and into the hands of Jenkins, who returned it for a walk-off touchdown.

Dec. 24 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Pick No. 12. Trailing 3-0 early in the first quarter, Prescott’s short pass for Schultz was intercepted by Eagles’ defensive end Josh Sweat and returned 42 yards for a touchdown.

A. Not a good throw.

B. Sweat’s play is Captain America material.

Bottom line

The receivers have burned Dak multiple times in his interception streak, and those picks are also on him. It’s part of the unwritten rules in the contract of being a high-paid NFL quarterback.

They have to stop.