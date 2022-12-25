Dak Prescott did it again. Rallies Dallas Cowboys over Eagles, and throws another pick-six.

Mac Engel
·6 min read

The Dallas Cowboys’ 40-34 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Eve featured no less than 7,413,853 plays, themes and narratives to dissect.

The Cowboys defense, once so feared, once again looked pork belly soft on Sunday.

The same soft defense also forced four turnovers against the Eagles, and came up with repeated plays in the fourth quarter.

The Cowboys recent acquisition of receiver T.Y. Hilton yielded one catch. The catch changed the game. His 52-yard catch in the fourth quarter came on a 3rd-and-30, and led to a tying touchdown.

Defensive end/linebacker Micah Parsons needs a rest. The same for Tank Lawrence. The interior of this line needs help.

Receiver CeeDee Lamb is having himself a year. He’s not perfect, but he’s a No. 1.

Quarterback Dak Prescott?

He was sacked six times. He completed 27 of 35 passes for 347 yards with three touchdowns. He also ran it six times for 41 yards.

Twice the Cowboys trailed by 10 points, and he rallied them back to win their 11th game of the season.

He also threw another interception to extend his int. streak to five. This one was returned for a touchdown.

He has 12 picks this season.

Killing Dak for his picks is easy fodder, but this requires a deeper look. It also has an undeniable conclusion.

“He eats adversity for lunch,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said. “He’s on a unique swing. He’s played lights out, but his one critical play has been key for (the opponent). He just needs to keep firing.”

Sept. 11 vs. Tampa Bay Bucs

Pick 1. The Cowboys trailed 6-3 with 6:17 remaining in the first half, and had the ball at their own 26. Prescott was flushed to his right and threw a pass for receiver Noah Brown.

Brown was bracketed by defenders, and the pass was intercepted by the Bucs’ Antoine Winfield.

Ball should never have been thrown.

The Bucs scored a field goal on their next possession, and won 19-3.

Oct. 30 vs. Chicago Bears

Pick 2. This was Prescott’s second game back since suffering a hand injury in the season opener.

Leading 28-14 with 40 seconds remaining in the first half, the Cowboys had the ball at their own 25 and faced a 1st-and-10.

Prescott’s deep pass over the middle was intended for Lamb, but Bears safety Eddie Jackson made a good play on the ball and intercepted it.

The Bears scored a field goal on the next possession, but the Cowboys won, 49-29.

Nov. 13 at Green Bay Packers

Pick 3. The Cowboys led 7-0 and faced a 3rd-and-goal from the Packers’ 11. Prescott was in the shotgun, and his pass for tight end Dalton Schultz was intercepted by safety Rudy Ford at the 1-yard line.

Both Schultz and receiver CeeDee Lamb were two yards apart, and one or both ran the wrong route.

Dak trusted his receivers, he shouldn’t have thrown the ball, and the execution was atrocious.

The Packers scored a touchdown on the ensuing drive.

Pick. 4. The game was tied at 7 with 2:30 remaining in the first half and the Cowboys facing a 3rd-and-10 from their own 42.

Prescott’s deep pass over the middle was intended for Lamb, who ran a poor route. The pass was picked off by Ford and returned to the 24 yard line.

The Packers scored a touchdown on the ensuing drive.

That’s 14 points off Prescott interceptions; the Cowboys blew a 14-point fourth quarter lead, and lost in overtime.

Nov. 24 vs. New York Giants

Pick No. 5. In a scoreless game midway through the first quarter, the Cowboys faced a 2nd-and-6 from the Giants’ 43. Prescott’s pass traveled 20 yards in the air towards the left sideline for receiver Michael Gallup.

Giants defensive back Rodarius Williams jumped the route perfectly to intercept the pass.

The pass went where it was supposed to go, and Gallup has to fight for that ball.

The Giants punted on their next possession.

Pick No. 6. The Cowboys led 10-7 at the 2 minute mark of the second quarter, and faced a 3rd-and-15 from the Giants’ 35.

Prescott’s deep pass over the middle was intended for Lamb, who had single coverage by the Giants’ Darnay Holmes.

Lamb tried to catch it around Holmes, but the ball was deflected in the air, and intercepted by Giants safety Julian Love.

The Giants scored a field goal on their next possession.

This was not a close game, and the Cowboys won 28-20.

Dec. 4 vs. Indianapolis Colts

Pick No. 7. The Cowboys led 14-10 with 2:56 remaining in the second quarter and had the ball at the their own 35 for a 3rd-and-10.

Prescott’s pass was intended for Gallup, but picked off by Stephon Gilmore at the 50-yard line.

Prescott was under zero pressure, and Gallup fell down.

The Colts scored a field goal on the next possession.

The Cowboys blew open a tight game in the fourth quarter to win 54-19.

Dec. 11 vs. Houston Texans

Pick No. 8. Leading 14-10 with 3:18 remaining in the first half, the Cowboys faced a 2nd-and-8 from their own 38.

Prescott’s pass for receiver Noah Brown hit him in the hands at the Cowboys’ 46 for what would have been a first down.

Instead of catching the ball, it went off his hands and deflected high over his head where it was intercepted by the Texans’ Tremon Smith at the Houston 47.

The Texans scored a touchdown on the next possession.

Pick. 9. The Cowboys trailed Houston 23-20 and had the ball at their own 3-yard line with 5:45 remaining in the game, and faced a 2nd-and-20.

Throwing from his own end zone, Prescott’s right arm was hit as he released a pass for Schultz. The pass was short, and intercepted by Smith at the Cowboys’ 11-yard line.

Houston actually didn’t score on its next possession.

Led by Prescott’s game-winning drive in the final minute, the Cowboys won, 27-23.

Dec. 18 at Jacksonville Jaguars

Pick No. 10. The Cowboys led 27-17 with 3:04 remaining in the third quarter, and had the ball at their own 8-yard line facing a 2nd-and-18.

Dak was under intense pressure as his throwing arm was affected on his throw to Schultz over the middle. The ball sailed high over Schultz and was intercepted by the Jags’ Rayshawn Jenkins at the 32.

The Jaguars scored a touchdown on the next possession.

Pick No. 11. The game was tied at 34 and the Cowboys had the ball near midfield with 7:03 remaining in overtime.

Dak flipped a pass intended for Brown, but the ball deflected off his arms and into the hands of Jenkins, who returned it for a walk-off touchdown.

Dec. 24 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Pick No. 12. Trailing 3-0 early in the first quarter, Prescott’s short pass for Schultz was intercepted by Eagles’ defensive end Josh Sweat and returned 42 yards for a touchdown.

A. Not a good throw.

B. Sweat’s play is Captain America material.

Bottom line

The receivers have burned Dak multiple times in his interception streak, and those picks are also on him. It’s part of the unwritten rules in the contract of being a high-paid NFL quarterback.

They have to stop.

Latest Stories

  • Jimmy Johnson has solution to Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s interception problems

    Dak Prescott has seven interceptions in the Cowboys’ last four games

  • Winter storm Elliott: America faces coldest Christmas in memory as 800k without power and thousands of travellers stranded - live

    Follow The Independent’s live tracker for updates on US weather chaos this festive season

  • Prescott, Cowboys win 40-34, make Eagles wait on top seed

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns, Brett Maher kicked the go-ahead field goal late and the Dallas Cowboys beat the Philadelphia Eagles 40-34 on Saturday. Gardner Minshew threw two scoring passes and had a TD run filling in for the injured Jalen Hurts, but his second interception set up Maher's go-ahead kick. Four days after speaking at the memorial service of his college coach, Mike Leach, Minshew had Philadelphia 19 yards from a potential winning touc

  • Grant Dawson wants Paddy Pimblett in London to ‘prove that Scousers get knocked out’

    Grant Dawson would 'love' the chance to knock out Paddy Pimblett on his home soil in March.

  • Panthers create NFC South chaos, put Christmas pressure on Tom Brady, Buccaneers | Opinion

    The Panthers' win against the Lions gave them new life in NFC South and put pressure on Tom Brady in the Christmas matchup -- and beyond.

  • NFL Winners and Losers: Kirk Cousins might deserve some credit after another game-winning drive

    Cousins is the QB everyone loves to dunk on, but he keeps winning.

  • 'The next global Lehman': Robert Kiyosaki just issued a dire warning about the current pension crisis, says 'fake money savers' will feel the most pain — he likes these 3 real assets

    This could put a dent in your retirement plans.

  • ‘Avatar 2’ Crosses $700 Million as Winter Storms Chill Holiday Box Office

    Subzero temperatures in much of the U.S. have worsened an already tough market for new holiday movies

  • AP source: OF Conforto, Giants agree to $36M, 2-year deal

    Outfielder Michael Conforto has agreed to a $36 million, two-year contract with the San Francisco Giants, a deal that includes an opt out after the first season, a person with direct knowledge of the pact said Friday. Conforto missed all of last season following right shoulder surgery. The Giants lost out on shortstop Carlos Correa earlier in the week when a concern with his surgically repaired right ankle arose during the medical evaluation process.

  • Clarence Hill’s 5 Things from the Dallas Cowboys 40-34 win vs. Philadelphia Eagles

    The Cowboys are now 2 games behind the Eagles in the NFC East standings and the race for the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.

  • Foegele snaps tie, McDavid scores again as Oilers top Stars

    DALLAS (AP) — Warren Foegele broke a tie with 8:14 left and the Edmonton Oilers scored three times in the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Wednesday night. Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist as the Oilers snapped a three-game losing streak. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton against the Central Division leaders. McDavid scored on the rush on his only shot on goal to make it 5-3 with 3:43 remaining. He leads the NHL with 29 goals and 6

  • At 32, Broncos tailback Latavius Murray still running strong

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The game ball presented to Latavius Murray in the locker room after a Broncos win last weekend meant a great deal. In part, because the veteran running back can’t really recall receiving that sort of recognition. And also in part, because the reward gave him a chance to reflect for a moment. Three months ago, the 32-year-old Murray was at home thinking his career may be done. He even started coaching at a local high school, an assignment that lasted all of one day before

  • Texans snap 9-game skid by beating Titans 19-14

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans have been fighting, scrapping and clawing, only to come up short too many times this season. Not this time — not even after having to wait an extra hour to kick off. Davis Mills threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks with 2:52 left, and the Texans snapped a nine-game skid by beating the sliding Tennessee Titans 19-14 Saturday in a game delayed because of power issues. “We needed this one,” first-year Houston coach Lovie Smith said. “We had a (

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and

  • Kyrou leads visiting Blues to 5-1 win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Bruce Boudreau shook his head Monday night and heaved a deep sigh. “It’s like Groundhog Day,” said the exasperated coach of the Vancouver Canucks. Captain Bo Horvat stood stone faced in the Vancouver dressing room, anticipating the questions he would face. “I’m running out of things to say,” said Horvat. “Another poor effort by us tonight. That’s the result right there.” Jordan Kyrou scored his first career hat trick and collected an assist as the St. Louis Blues broke open a close g

  • Verlander: Cohen persuaded him Mets are building a winner

    NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander's phone rang in November. New York Mets owner Steve Cohen was on the line. “It really wasn’t a baseball call. It was just a ‘Hey, this is Steve. You’re Justin. Let me get to know you a little bit,’" the pitcher recalled Tuesday. That conversation led to an $86.7 million, two-year contract on Dec. 5, a deal that was finalized two days later. The three-time Cy Young Award winner was introduced at a news conference Tuesday at Citi Field. Verlander joins former Detro

  • Embiid, Harden help 76ers beat Clippers for homestand sweep

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 44 points, James Harden had a career-high 21 assists in a triple-double and the Philadelphia 76ers overcame a 20-point first-half deficit to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 119-114 on Friday night. Harden also had 20 points and 11 rebounds to help Philadelphia sweep a seven-game homestand and improve to 19-12. Harden tied Wilt Chamberlain and Maurice Cheeks for the franchise game assist record. Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers took a timeout after Nicolas Batum'

  • Is Precious Achiuwa the answer to the Raptors' weaknesses?

    Amit Mann and C.J. Miles discuss how Precious Achiuwa can affect what ails the Raptors. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Antetokounmpo's 42 points leads Bucks past Pelicans 128-119

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 42 points and 10 rebounds in his return from a one-game absence and the Milwaukee Bucks held off a late New Orleans surge to beat the Pelicans 128-119 on Monday night. Brook Lopez mixed in four 3-pointers with opportunistic play in the paint to score 30 points for the Bucks, who led by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter before the Pelicans pulled to 117-114 on CJ McCollum's fade away. Former Pelicans star Jrue Holiday responded with a late 3 a

  • Vejmelka sharp in Coyotes' 2-1 shootout win over Kings

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Karel Vejmelka had 26 saves and stopped all three shots in a shootout in the Arizona Coyotes' 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night. Arizona’s Nick Schmaltz scored on a power play in the first period. Alex Iafallo evened it on the man advantage in the second, leaving the Coyotes tied heading into the third period for the fifth straight game. Nick Bjugstad scored on Arizona's second shot in the shootout after Vejmelk stopped Gabriel Vilardi. Arizona's Clayton