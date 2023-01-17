Dak Prescott and Cowboys triumph over, Brett Maher's kicking woes, Tom Brady's future

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab recap the Dallas Cowboys' triumphant win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and look ahead to next week's divisional round games.

The Dallas Cowboys rolled to a pretty smooth victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night despite four missed extra points by kicker Brett Maher. Charles and Frank discuss what this win means for head coach Mike McCarthy and the rest of the team as they take on the dominant San Francisco 49ers next weekend in the divisional round.

The duo also discuss what may be next for Tom Brady and whether or not Brady can expect his situation improve much next season.

There are an exciting slate of divisional round games next weekend and Charles and Frank give a quick preview of each, including their thoughts on whether or not the Jaguars can give the Chiefs a game, if the Giants can hang against the Eagles, what to expect in Bengals vs. Bills and more.

00:30 - Cowboys cruised to victory over the Buccaneers

7:02 - Tom Brady's future: where will he end up next season?

15:30 - What happened with kicker Brett Maher?

23:55 - Quick Divisional Round Preview: Jaguars vs. Chiefs, Giants vs. Eagles, Cowboys vs. 49ers and Bills vs. Bengals

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs onto the field prior to an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor