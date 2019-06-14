Dak Prescott’s agent floats $34M per year with Cowboys, report says

Dak Prescott has a high asking price for his next contract.

The Cowboys quarterback's agent Todd France has floated out a range of $34 million per year on the heels of Eagles' Carson Wentz's record-breaking four-year, $128 million contract, according to the Dallas Fort Worth Star-Telegram, which cited unidentified sources.

Prescott, entering his fourth season in Dallas and the last on his rookie contract, was vague about the status negotiations.

“Yeah, I’m involved. It’s about me,” Prescott said after the team's minicamp Thursday. “But they stand where they stand. ... It happens when it happens. I’ve got my cowboy hat on, so I’m a Cowboy. Let’s say that.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has said in recent months that reaching a new deal with Prescott is a priority for Dallas, adding: "We are sold on Dak." Both Jones and coach Jason Garrett have praised the franchise's quarterback, pointing to his leadership as the main reason they want to reach a long-term deal.

“Just that how he handles it all,” Garrett said Thursday. “How he handles success, how he handles adversity and how he handles all the different situations that he’s in. He comes to work every day and he’s got an incredible spirit. His eyes are always bright, he’s got a bounce in his step, his shoulders are back, he’s got a smile on his face regardless of what the results have been.

“He’s ready to work and ready to set the pace for everybody. He leads by example, completely engaged, completely locked in every situation we put him in. He loves playing ball, he loves the role that he’s in and guys respond to him and it’s been that way right from the start.”

"My only focus is within the locker room."@Dak says he's not worried about getting a new contract. He's confident it will get done.@dallascowboys @wfaa pic.twitter.com/BDslDdt55B — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) May 16, 2019

As for Prescott? He said in May that he wants "to be a Cowboy forever."

"I think the people that are doing the deal feel the same way, so to me, it's no rush. I know it will get done," he added.

Prescott, a two-time Pro Bowl player, has completed 66.1 percent of his passes and thrown for 67 touchdowns, along with 25 interceptions, throughout his career. The Cowboys have a 32-16 record in his starts and have made the postseason twice in his three NFL seasons.

The Cowboys finished 2018 with a 10-6 record and advanced to the divisional round of the playoffs, where they fell to the Rams.