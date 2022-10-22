Dajma Livingston, candidate for Wake County Board of Education District 6

Luciana Perez Uribe Guinassi
4 min read
Dajma Livingston

Name: Dajma Livingston

Political party: Nonpartisan

Age as of Nov. 8, 2022: 28

Campaign website: dlivingston4wake.com

Occupation: Teacher/ Instructor

Education: East Carolina University: MaEd, Adult Education

Have you run for elected office before? No

Please list highlights of your civic involvement: Policy/grant writer; lobby for reparative justice for minority and low-income families. Volunteering in community-based organizations which fight against hunger and homelessness; as well as developing a curriculum for adults and 7th through 12th grade learners on economic disparities, history and reparations.

Why do you want to serve on the Wake County Board of Education?

As a North Carolina native, I am running for office to not only offer my expertise in K-12 general education but to also give back to the region which raised and molded me to be the person I am today. I hope to inspire my community to be great and reach their dreams. All learners deserve the guidance, support and resources necessary to achieve their goals and aspirations. I look forward to being the face of equality and provide opportunity to our scholars.

What are the Wake County Public Schools doing well?

With lack of resources and minimal funding, I believe that Wake County Schools are doing their best. The Wake County public school teachers are certified experts who are taking on multiple work roles to provide a phenomenal educational experience for our scholars.

What would be your three top priorities if elected? Choose one, and explain how you would address it.

*Vocational education options *Cultural diversity and awareness *Public school safety and security *Teacher retention

As a teacher myself, it will always be my continuous obligation to advocate for adequate teachers’ pay. Increasing teachers’ pay will assist in recognizing and uplifting our quality teachers, in efforts to support teachers economically and within their areas of focus; advocating for teacher retention in our schools.

What should the district do in response to calls to remove books from schools that some say are inappropriate for students?

I as a board member will value the voices of our residents in District 6 and ensure that all books allowed in our schools are appropriate and supportive of learning in all general and elective courses; including science, history, economics, health and English.

How should schools discuss issues involving discrimination based on race, gender and other factors?

I find it best to address these issues through general education courses. There are many books and pieces of literature that can be found in historical archives that should be taught and preserved. True history and economics should never be foreshadowed or erased; our scholars deserve to know the truth, even if it is unflattering; there are children who are living and experiencing the aftermath of past and present discrimination and should be knowledgeable on real life events.

How would you go about making schools safer in the aftermath of school shootings such as in Uvalde, Texas?

Living though an era of public-school massacres, I will continuously ensure that public school safety and security be our top priority in protecting our children, staff and the future of our nation from harm and violence. This looks like ensuring all Wake County public schools are secured, trained SROs are in schools and connected with our local police force and locally established organizations to better support protecting schools from harm.

What would you do to try to address student learning loss that was exacerbated by the pandemic?

The effects of the ongoing pandemic and the lack of support for teachers and scholars have contributed to schools losing qualified teachers and scholars suffering from learning loss. Scholars and teachers deserve to have access to adequate supplies and support for learning. Online and face-to-face instructional options should be available throughout the the year for all classes; extra tutoring opportunities for scholars after school, on weekends and during summer break.

What’s the appropriate level of funding that should be provided to Wake County schools?

I do not believe there should be a cap or specific dollar on funding. As our economy evolves, so should we. Each year, new and improved AI technology is produced in support of higher education and learning. In order to compete on a globalized level , we must invest in our youth at any cost necessary, with an appropriate dollar amount to support all levels of higher learning.

