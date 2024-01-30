Daisy Ridley Reveals What Was Really On Her Mind During Key 'Star Wars' Moment

Actor Daisy Ridley is opening up about one of the most heavily discussed and debated scenes of the third “Star Wars” trilogy.

That’s when Rey kisses Kylo Ren/Ben Solo (Adam Driver) in 2019′s “The Rise Of Skywalker.”

“My feeling in that moment was is it was a goodbye, so that felt earned,” she told Josh Horowitz of the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast.

But it wasn’t just a goodbye between the characters on the screen.

“And that whole scene felt so emotional, and I felt like I was saying goodbye to the job,” she said.

Ridley said she had to film an additional take days later where she is looking down into the camera, as if she was looking at a dying Ben, and “literally and immediately started, like, crying my eyes out because it really felt like goodbye.”

Ridley is set to play Rey again in a “Star Wars” film set 15 years after “The Rise of Skywalker.”

Check out more of her interview with Horowitz below: