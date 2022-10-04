Daisy Lowe Expecting First Baby with Fiancé Jordan Saul: 'Bursting at the Seams with Happiness'

Georgia Slater
·1 min read
https://www.instagram.com/p/CiNkAtpse2m/ daisylowe Verified We took this picture this afternoon moments before @jordanjaysaul ASKED ME TO MARRY HIM!!! I said fuck yes… i am officially your fiancé &amp; I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you my hubby to be ♥️��♥️ 5h
daisylowe/Instagram

Daisy Lowe is going to be a mom!

The model, 33, is pregnant, expecting her first baby with fiancé Jordan Saul, she announced on Instagram Monday.

Lowe shared the happy news alongside a black-and-white photo of her cradling her baby bump as well as an ultrasound picture of her baby on the way.

"I wanted to share some news with you- Jordan & I are having a baby," she wrote. "We are absolutely bursting at the seams with happiness."

"I'm oscillating wildly between excitement & nervousness with a dash of morning sickness thrown in for good measure! Big love to all of you ♥️♥️♥️," she added.

Lowe — who is the daughter of Gavin Rossdale and Pearl Lowe — announced earlier this month that she is engaged to Saul, sharing an Instagram photo of the pair kissing in the woods.

"We took this picture this afternoon moments before @jordanjaysaul ASKED ME TO MARRY HIM," she captioned the snap. "I said f— yes… i am officially your fiancée & I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you my hubby to be ♥️💍♥️."

Lowe celebrated her two-year anniversary with Saul, who is a real estate developer, in June.

"2 years of you @jordanjaysaul. I'm a few days late because we were having too much fun… to say I'm grateful for you is the biggest understatement," she shared on Instagram alongside a photo of the couple posing together. "Two years in & it feels like twenty…"

She added, "Thank you for being my favourite adventure everyday."

