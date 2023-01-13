'Daisy Jones & The Six' TV Show: Everything to Know

Kelsey Lentz
·5 min read
Riley Keough Compares Mom Lisa Marie Presley to Her ‘Daisy Jones &amp; The Six’ Character: ‘She Did Her Own Thing’
Riley Keough Compares Mom Lisa Marie Presley to Her ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ Character: ‘She Did Her Own Thing’

Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

Get ready to rock — Daisy Jones & The Six is officially making its way from the page to the screen.

Based on Taylor Jenkins Reid's best-selling novel of the same name, the upcoming limited series will detail the rise and fall of a fictional '70s rock band — loosely inspired by Fleetwood Mac — and its enigmatic frontwoman Daisy Jones.

Given the book's popularity, it is no surprise that the rights were quickly swooped up by Reese Witherspoon and her production company Hello Sunshine, who have been behind some of the biggest book-to-screen adaptations, including Little Fires Everywhere and Where the Crawdads Sing. Amazon Prime Video announced the team-up with Witherspoon back in 2018, before the book had even hit shelves.

"As soon as I started reading Daisy Jones & The Six, I immediately fell head over heels in love with it, and I'm thrilled to be bringing it to the screen with Amazon and Jen Salke, whose passionate pursuit of the material spoke volumes," the Oscar winner said in a statement at the time.

Now, as its release date approaches, we know a little bit more about the highly anticipated series, including its cast and original Amazon Music soundtrack. With Hello Sunshine at the helm and a star-studded cast, the adaptation is sure to satisfy fans of the book.

From the plot to the release date, keep reading for everything to know about Daisy Jones & The Six.

What is Daisy Jones & The Six about?

Riley Keough in Daisy Jones and the Six Lacey Terrell/Prime Video
Riley Keough in Daisy Jones and the Six Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

If Hello Sunshine's past adaptions are any indication, Daisy Jones & The Six will closely follow the source material, which took readers deep into the world of 1970s-era Rock 'n' Roll and centered on The Six's two lead singers, Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne, as well as their ensuing love triangle.

Prime Video's official plot synopsis reads: "Based on the best-selling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Daisy Jones & The Six is a limited musical-drama series detailing the rise and precipitous fall of a renowned rock band. In 1977, Daisy Jones & The Six were on top of the world. Fronted by two charismatic lead singers — Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne — the band had risen from obscurity to fame. And then, after a sold-out show at Chicago's Soldier Field, they called it quits. Now, decades later, the band members finally agree to reveal the truth. This is the story of how an iconic band imploded at the height of its powers."

The book is uniquely structured as the script of a music documentary, with the band members reflecting on their glory days 20 years later, so it should be interesting to see if the show follows the same format.

Who is in the cast?

Suki Waterhouse, Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Camila Morrone
Suki Waterhouse, Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Camila Morrone

Taylor Hill/WireImage ; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty ; Mike Marsland/WireImage ; Amy Sussman/Getty

A star-studded cast has come together to form The Six. Riley Keough (Elvis Presley's granddaughter) stars as Daisy Jones, while The Hunger Games' Sam Claflin is taking on the role of Billy Dunne.

Making up the rest of the band is Suki Waterhouse as keyboardist Karen Sirko, Will Harrison as lead guitarist Graham Dunne, Sebastian Chacon as drummer Warren Rhodes and Josh Whitehouse as bassist Eddie Roundtree. Timothy Olyphant will also star as the band's manager, Rod Reyes, and Billy's girlfriend, Camila, will be played by Camila Morrone.

Speaking to PEOPLE in December 2022, Keough compared her character Daisy to another free-spirited musician she knows — her mother, Lisa Marie Presley.

"My mother is certainly an inspiration to me," the actress said, calling Lisa Marie "a very strong, smart woman."

"I was raised by somebody who did their own thing and didn't really care what other people thought. She was definitely inspirational to me," she added.

Is there a trailer for Daisy Jones & The Six?

While a full trailer has not been released yet, Amazon did release the first teaser trailer on Dec. 6, 2022, which shows Keough and Claflin suited up as their rockstar characters. The streamer also revealed the series' release date, writing in the video's description, "Their story will be told. Daisy Jones and the Six takes the stage March 3, 2023."

Will there be original music?

Riley Keough Compares Mom Lisa Marie Presley to Her ‘Daisy Jones &amp; The Six’ Character: ‘She Did Her Own Thing’
Riley Keough Compares Mom Lisa Marie Presley to Her ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ Character: ‘She Did Her Own Thing’

Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

Daisy Jones & The Six will not only be a visual delight — filled with tons of 70s nostalgia — but it will also deliver all-new music, reminiscent of the decade, that fans can stream and download on Amazon Music.

Singer-songwriter and guitarist Blake Mills, who has worked with artists such as Fiona Apple, John Legend and Jay-Z, was tasked with creating the soundtrack and bringing Jenkins Reid's fictional discography to life.

"Create a band, conjure up their sound, what they're writing about, and how they play," Mills told Rolling Stone of the project. "There's an opportunity to subvert and create a guitar personality that could have been present in the Seventies, and wasn't."

The actors had their work cut out for them as well as some of them had no prior music experience.

"I have to say, I'd never picked up a guitar before I got this part," Claflin told Vanity Fair of his experience becoming Billy Dunne. "And, you know, having read the book, it wasn't overly clear that I was due to be playing because we took some creative freedom and slightly shifted the parts a little bit, meaning that I was going to be playing not lead guitar, thank God, but rhythm guitar. I had to learn how to hold the guitar, how to strum a guitar. I had the biggest journey to go with the singing as well."

While Keough may be the granddaughter of the King of Rock 'N' Roll, channeling Daisy Jones was no easy feat either.

"I didn't even know how one gets to be able to sing loud. I went to a vocal coach and I was like, 'They need me to belt.' I sounded so bad that I started crying," she said. "I was like, 'I have to do it.' I'm gonna go to this vocal coach, and he's gonna teach me how to f------ belt, whatever I need to do to get this. It really became about pushing myself to do things I've never done before."

When will Daisy Jones & The Six be released?

The series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 3, 2023, with new episodes released every week until March 24.

Latest Stories

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Eagles, Hurts get week of much-needed rest as NFC's top team

    Jalen Hurts couldn't wait to get back to work so he could get some more time off. Hurts returned to Philadelphia's lineup last weekend after missing two weeks with a sprained right shoulder and helped the Eagles secure the top seed and lone bye in the NFC playoffs. “We’re the No. 1 seed and we are the NFC (East) champs and that’s the goal we set out to do. Now I can continue to recover and be ready for the playoffs,” Hurts said after operating a conservative offense designed to keep him safe and

  • Domi scores in OT to lift Blackhawks over Flames 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Maxi Domi scored at 1:04 of overtime and had an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Sunday night for their second straight win. Chicago top prospect Lukas Reichel batted in his first NHL goal and had two assists. Philipp Kurashev and Colin Blackwell also scored for the last-place Blackhawks, who ended a five-game losing streak against Arizona on Friday and are 3-13-0 in their last 16 games. Alex Stalock made 44 saves in his third straight start and sixth i

  • Fiala has hat trick as Kings beat Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Newly named All-Star Kevin Fiala scored three goals to help the Los Angeles Kings beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 Saturday night and edge closer to their Pacific Division rivals. Second-place Los Angeles has 52 points, just four behind the Knights, who have a game in hand. The Kings have won two of the three meetings, with one game between the teams left April 6 in L.A. Los Angeles also ended the Knights' four-game home winning streak and three-game overall win streak. Fiala h

  • Banchero, Franz Wagner lead Magic past undermanned Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 25 points, Franz Wagner added 24 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Golden State Warriors 115-101 on Saturday night as the defending NBA champions dropped consecutive home games for the first time this season. The Magic won on the Warriors' home floor for the first time in more than 10 years. Anthony Lamb scored a career-high 26 points off the bench for Golen State, 14 of those in the opening quarter with four 3s. Donte DiVincenzo added 15 points and

  • NHL best and worst: Gretzky, McDavid and Marchand all go viral for different reasons

    This past week in the NHL was full of impressive goals, wicked saves, and hilarious viral moments.

  • Durant leaves Nets game in Miami with right knee injury

    MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant left in the second half of the Nets' game in Miami on Sunday night with a right knee injury. Durant appeared to be hurt when Heat forward Jimmy Butler fell into the Nets' forward on a drive late in the third quarter. Durant grabbed at his right knee after Butler, who had just driven to the basket, landed with his back to Durant and fell into him. Durant stayed in the game briefly, then went into the locker room for evaluation. The Nets quickly determine

  • Mercer scores twice, Devils top Hurricanes in Metro matchup

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dawson Mercer scored twice and the New Jersey Devils beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 on Tuesday night despite allowing two short-handed goals. Mercer gave the Devils their first lead at 8:53 of the third period on his 10th goal of the season. It was the first multi-goal performance of his 123-game NHL career. The Devils began a five-game trip by winning for the third time in four tries. They moved within two points of the first-place Hurricanes in the Metropolitan Division.

  • Daboll staying consistent as Giants prepare for playoffs

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Brian Daboll isn't making a big deal about the New York Giants playing in their first postseason game in six years. There's no need. Everyone in the locker room and the team's headquarters understands the importance of the getting beyond the regular season. It's a step forward, a goal achieved for an organization that's floundered for the past decade. Now it's time to take the next step. Do something in the playoffs. Whether the Giants (9-7-1) have the talent to do t

  • Siakam scores 27 and Raptors beat Blazers 117-105 for first win in four games

    TORONTO — In a key span of 18 seconds midway through the fourth quarter on Sunday, Fred VanVleet calmly hit two catch-and-shoot three-pointers. While the all-star guard has fallen out of favour with some Raptors fans amid his recent shooting struggles, particularly with the March 3 trade deadline looming, the veteran's big shots restored a nine-point lead and stuffed a Trail Blazers run, en route to Toronto's 117-105 win over Portland. "Competing man, just trying to get a win and, again, laying

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • Bills' Hamlin selling shirts to benefit first responders

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is selling shirts to benefit first responders and the University of Cincinnati Medical Center amid his recovery from cardiac arrest. "We all won," Hamlin tweeted Sunday after the Bills beat the New England Patriots 35-23. “I want to give back an ounce of the love y’all showed me. Proceeds of this shirt will go to first-responders and the UC Trauma Center. Go get yours!” His tweet included an image of three shirts, each with Hamlin's hands formi

  • Dobbs 'proud of effort' despite costly turnovers vs Jaguars

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — All Joshua Dobbs had to do was protect the football. He failed miserably. The journeyman quarterback who was signed off Detroit’s practice squad just a few weeks ago turned the ball over twice in the second half Saturday night, handing Jacksonville 10 points in a 20-16 loss that could haunt the Tennessee Titans for the next eight months. The Titans had done everything they needed to do to beat the Jaguars in a winner-take-all game to decide the AFC South. Derrick Henry

  • Morikawa pulls away with late run of birdies at Kapalua

    KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Collin Morikawa can make golf look simple. He has a shot in mind and the ball is going where he's looking. The difference at the Sentry Tournament of Champions is that includes shots on the green. He was particularly effective Saturday on the stretch of scoring holes on the back nine of Kapalua, typically a chance for players to make up ground in a hurry. Morikawa birdied four of the last five holes and pulled away. He finished with a 15-foot birdie putt for an 8-under 65,

  • Billups: Canadian guard Shaedon Sharpe developing well with Portland Trail Blazers

    TORONTO — While an air of mystery surrounded Canadian Shaedon Sharpe around the 2022 NBA draft, the Portland Trail Blazers guard is certainly a secret no longer. Sharpe played in Canada as a pro for the first time on Sunday as the Toronto Raptors hosted Portland, and Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups had kind words for his 19-year-old rookie from London, Ont. "Shae is uber-talented, obviously. It's been a delight just coaching him. He listens. Picks up things pretty quickly. He's been playing

  • Pastrnak scores twice, Bruins beat Sharks 4-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — David Pastrnak scored twice as the Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Saturday night. Brad Marchand had a goal and two assists, and Craig Smith also scored for the Bruins. Linus Ullmark made 26 saves for his 22nd win this season. Logan Couture and Mario Ferraro scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 25 saves. Erik Karlsson was held off the scoresheet, ending the veteran defenseman's 14-game point streak. Marchand's goal came just one minute into the game

  • All-Star Robertson scores two goals, Stars top Panthers 5-1

    DALLAS (AP) — Jason Robertson scored two goals and Jake Oettinger made 27 saves as the Dallas Stars beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 on Sunday. Defensemen Nils Lundkvist, Esa Lindell and Miro Heiskanen also scored for the Stars, who snapped a two-game losing streak that matched their longest of the season. Carter Verhaeghe scored and Spencer Knight stopped 29 shots for the Panthers, who had won two straight to match their longest winning streak of the season. Robertson, who was chosen last week to

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet denies report he turned down $114M extension prior to season

    Fred VanVleet reportedly had big money on the table ahead of the 2022-23 season.

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Kuzma hits late 3-pointer to lift Wizards past Bulls, 100-97

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left and the Washington Wizards beat the Chicago Bulls 100-97 on Wednesday night. Following a timeout, Kuzma drove to his right and hit a leaning shot as he floated toward the Wizards’ bench. Zach LaVine missed a 16-footer for Chicago with 2.3 seconds left, with Deni Avdija grabbing the last of his career-high 20 rebounds for Washington. Earlier, LaVine beat the shot clock to tie it at 97. Kuzma finished with 21 points. B