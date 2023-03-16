Daisy Jones & The Six : All the Changes Fans of the Book Have Seen in the Riley Keough-Led Series

Camila Morrone (Camila Dunne), Sam Claflin (Billy Dunne), Riley Keough (Daisy Jones), Daisy Jones and The Six - First Look

Pamela Littky/Prime Video

As with any book-to-screen adaptation, Prime Video's Daisy Jones & The Six has seen its fair share of alterations compared to the book's original storyline.

Based on the novel of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid — a bestseller since its 2019 release — the new series follows free-spirited 70's rocker Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) and the Six, a band from Pittsburgh led by stubborn frontman and recovering addict, Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin).

As Daisy and Billy's paths intertwine, the story becomes far larger than just a 70's band with the No. 1 album in the U.S. — and every member of the band, rife with their own struggles and drama, along with Billy's wife Camila (Camila Morrone), know this.

The series premiered its first three episodes on Prime Video on March 3, followed by the next three on March 10. It will air two episodes weekly until the season finale on March 24.

Here's everything you need to know about the key changes made to Daisy and the Six's story as it transformed from book to screen.

Daisy Jones & The Six

Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

Instead of going to war, Chuck becomes a dentist

Within the first episode of the series, the band — then called the Dunne Brothers — go from six members to five as they lose Chuck Loving (Jack Romano), who opts not to move from the band's native Pittsburgh to chase their dreams in Los Angeles. Instead, Chuck will attend college and become a dentist.

Chuck informs his bandmates of his college acceptance much to their surprise. "Billy, I know this is your dream, man, but just because you want something to happen doesn't mean it's going to," he tells his disappointed bandmates and the band's frontman. "I mean, do you really think that there's a future here?"

"Yeah, Chuck, I do," Billy tells him, to which he replies: "You're out of your f---ing mind."

In the book, Chuck is drafted into the Vietnam War and dies within months of his deployment.

Pete, the bassist, is not a member of the band

The book tells a story of a seven-person band which drops to six only after Chuck's deployment in Vietnam. The series leaves out one of the original members of the Six: Eddie's brother, bassist Pete. His character is entirely left out of the show.

Story continues

Showrunner and writer Scott Neustadter said that the decision to remove Pete's storyline was to build more room for others — like Daisy's best friend, Simone Jackson (Nabiyah Be), and the band's producer, Teddy Price (Tom Wright).

"When you adapt things for television, changes inevitably happen," Neustadter told TIME. "But this one didn't stress us out too much. The Pete character serves a function in the novel, but he doesn't have much to say, he's not the most dramatic. We knew if we were going to cast Pete, the actor might want more to do. It felt like eliminating Pete enabled us to do more with the characters that we had in the ensemble, which was already a pretty big group of people. And I hope everyone, especially the Pete stans, forgive us after they watch the show."

RELATED: The Cast of Daisy Jones & The Six: Everything to Know

Camila Morrone (Camila), Sam Claflin (Billy)

Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

Teddy sends Billy to rehab, not Camila

Episode 2 sees Camila give birth to her and Billy's daughter, Julia, alone while her rocker husband is nearly unconscious on stage. Producer Teddy Price then forces him into a car and drives him to the hospital, informing him that his wife has given birth.

The book sees Camila play more of a direct role in Billy's rehab stint. Instead of rehab being Teddy's idea, Camila issues Billy an ultimatum — delivered through Teddy: he can come meet his daughter and become a father, or go to rehab.

In the closing moments of episode 2, Teddy forces Billy out of his car as they arrive at the hospital, but Billy remains unable to enter, fearful to meet his daughter and face Camila after she caught him with other women during a surprise visit to the band's tour. At his refusal, Teddy delivers Billy to a rehab facility. Episode 3 picks up with his emotional discharge from the rehab program.

Billy dabbles with the idea of quitting the band

When Billy gets out of rehab and returns to the band's house in Laurel Canyon in episode 3, he tells the band he's done with music, and even tells Camila they should move back to Pittsburgh instead of staying in California.

Graham tries to tell Billy to take a minute to think about whether he truly wants to quit the band, but his brother is unwilling to consider any other option — that is, before he gets to work on what will become the band's biggest hit, "Look at Us Now (Honeycomb)."

In the book, Billy never questions whether he'll stay in the band.

RELATED: The Cast of Daisy Jones & The Six: Everything to Know

Suki Waterhouse (Karen Sirko), Will Harrison (Graham Dunne), Josh Whitehouse (Eddie Roundtree), Sebastian Chacon (Warren Rhodes), Riley Keough (Daisy Jones), Sam Claflin (Billy Dunne), Daisy Jones and The Six - First Look

Pamela Littky/Prime Video

The Six vote on inviting Daisy into the band rather than a Rolling Stone cover story convincing them

In the book, Rolling Stone reporter Jonah Berg — who comes to play a significant role in the band's career — sees the Six perform and writes about it in a career-making cover story, "The Six That Should Be Seven." The story also sees Berg assert Daisy's role as a full-fledged member of the band.

Instead of a journalist playing the role of matchmaker in the series, it's Camila who ultimately opens the band's eyes to their need — and Billy's in particular — for Daisy. She invites Daisy to a party at her and Billy's house in episode 4 that ends with an impromptu acoustic performance by the band — Daisy included — of Frances' "Ooh La La," and an honest conversation between husband and wife about how the free-spirited redhead is exactly what Billy needs to take the band to the next level.

"It's exactly what you wanted," Camila tells Billy as she urges him to collaborate with Daisy. "And it's exactly what you need to get to where you want to go."

"I know," the Six's frontman agrees, unmistakably torn about welcoming a new member.

Josh Whitehouse (Eddie Roundtree), Suki Waterhouse (Karen Sirko)

Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

Graham makes the first move on Karen

In the book, a late-night phone call and subsequent hotel room rendezvous sparks the long-running affair that takes place between the band's pianist, Karen (Suki Waterhouse), and guitarist, Graham (Will Harrison). In the show, Graham surprises Karen with a kiss in a quiet moment — after Camila encourages him to (finally) make a move and the power goes out at a party — but her response is less than enthusiastic.

Graham admits his feelings after the surprise kiss — "I mean, you know, that I've always… Ever since that first night at the Staircase" — and then doubtfully asks Karen if there's hope for the two of them. "Never gonna happen for us, is it?"

"I think you're amazing," she tells him before walking away.

It's not until Karen sees Graham with a young college student — who is a Barry Manilow-lover, much to Graham's chagrin — and spends a day at the beach with them that her jealousy gets the best of her. The audience gets to see the pair's romance start to bloom in episode 5.

Riley Keough Compares Mom Lisa Marie Presley to Her ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ Character: ‘She Did Her Own Thing’

Lacey Terrell/Prime Video Riley Keough and Sam Claflin in Daisy Jones & The Six

Billy and Daisy kiss — for real

While the book hints at the sexual tension between the band's two lead singers, nothing physical ever really happens, aside from an almost kiss — more of a lip grazing — during a songwriting session. In the book, that almost is enough to drive both Billy and Daisy crazy.

In episode 6, viewers see their emerging romance come to life as Billy and Daisy share a passionate, possibly life-changing kiss.

For showrunner Scott Neustadter, having a real, physical moment between the two in the show was a no-brainer. "They tell the story and you start to wonder if he's being honest," he told Entertainment Weekly of Billy's account of his relationship with Daisy in the book. "How much is he saying and how much is he hiding?"

Keough, on the other hand, was more torn over the added detail. "I think half the readers would want them to kiss and half would be so angry that they kiss," she told EW.

But it's "a very complicated kiss," which Keough noted. "It's not straightforward. The way that it happened is complicated. It's still this grey area of, what was the intention? It adds to that tension between them and trying to figure out what is going on for Billy."

RELATED: ​​Is Daisy Jones & the Six a Real Band? Here's Everything to Know

Tom Wright (Teddy), Suki Waterhouse (Karen), Josh Whitehouse (Eddie)

Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

Eddie harbors secret feelings for Camila

While Eddie's stolen glances at Camila would be difficult to go unnoticed in the show, a romantic storyline between the Six's lead guitarist and Billy's wife was not prevalent in the book.

After Camila is first introduced to Billy in episode 1, Eddie shares his own history, revealing he attended Sunday school with her as a kid. "You couldn't help but fall in love with her, even then," he admits in an interview.

While the book hints of possible infidelity from Camila as she had what Billy called a "four hour" long lunch with her high school prom date, the show hints that it's Eddie that she's potentially shared an intimate moment with — only after she suspects infidelity from Billy and Daisy.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

New episodes of Daisy Jones & The Six air Fridays on Prime Video.