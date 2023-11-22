“Daisy Jones & the Six” actor Sebastian Chacon accused of sexual assault by 3 women

The unnamed women filed a lawsuit against Chacon in New York under the Adult Survivors Act.

Sebastian Chacon, the actor who recently appeared in the miniseries Daisy Jones & the Six as drummer Warren Rojas, has been accused of sexual assault by three women in a new lawsuit.

A complaint filed Monday in New York and reviewed by EW accuses Chacon, 30, of sexual, physical, and emotional abuse between 2017 and 2022, with the alleged incidents occurring across New York, Los Angeles, and New Orleans. The women are unnamed in the complaint, identified as Jane Doe 1, Jane Doe 2, and Jane Doe 3.

Jane Doe 1 alleges that Chacon groomed her when she was 16 and he was 24, having met on the set of the TV movie Crash and Burn. She accuses Chacon of sexually assaulting her in his home after he encouraged her to consume alcohol even though she was legally unable to provide consent.

Jane Doe 2 and Jane Doe 3, who say they were in romantic relationships with Chacon, both allege that he strangled them during nonconsensual sex until they lost consciousness, and that he continued to have sex with them. Jane Doe 2 alleges that when she confronted Chacon about an instance of nonconsensual sex, he cited a sex addiction.

A representative for Chacon didn't have immediate comment Wednesday afternoon but told EW that a statement was forthcoming.

Jane Doe 2 and Jane Doe 3 also accuse Chacon of "love bombing" them before becoming "hostile, aggressive, and emotionally manipulative," according to the complaint.

The women are requesting compensatory damages for all "physical injuries, emotional distress, psychological harm, anxiety, humiliation, physical and emotional pain and suffering, and other harm in an amount to be determined at trial," as well as punitive damages.

The lawsuit was filed under New York's Adult Survivors Act, which gives survivors of sexual abuse a one-year window to sue even if the statute of limitations on their allegations has expired.

Aurore DeCarlo, an attorney for the three women, told EW that "the facts as described in the Complaint speak for themselves." She added, "I'm very honored to represent these women. It takes immense courage to stand up to an abuser, especially someone in the public."

Chacon's other screen credits include Pose, Narcos, Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, Emergency, and Angelfish.

