Daisy Edgar-Jones' lightbulb blonde hair just keeps getting better

Since she shot to fame in cult series Normal People, actress Daisy Edgar-Jones became synonymous with her mid-length brunette hair, cut with a long piece-y fringe that inspired many a lockdown haircut. (Remember the Instagram account @mariannesbangs?)

But while her fringe remains – on the side lines, at least – Edgar-Jones' signature shade has been phased out since the spring. Now, she's a fully fledged blonde.

Back in May she debuted the new hue at the Met Gala, with colourist David Inman of the George Northwood salon in London's Shoreditch revealing he took her collarbone lengths lighter for "her latest project". Since then, the star's colour appears lighter and brighter – and looks oh-so chic.

At the Gucci Ancora SS24 show this Milan Fashion Week, Edgar-Jones stole the front row in her plunging black minidress and matching accessories, her hair colour contrasting the palette and elevating the overall look.

Styled by one of the A list's favourite hairdressers, Peter Lux, she wore it centre-parted, her bangs blending in, and with a whisper of a wave.

The actress' expensive looking blonde is one that's taken over trends this year. A departure from the likes of beachy highlights and all-over ashy tones, this type of blonde has a '90s-inspired simplicity to its look, despite it being high maintenance.

The soft, warm shade “is like a lightbulb,” influential colourist and creative consultant for John Frieda salons Zoe Irwin told us. With this blonde “you walk into a room and get noticed”.

While hair colour should always be tailored to your colourings and suited to lifestyle, if you're tempted to try something similar to Edgar-Jones' ask your colourist for a rich looking, lightbulb blonde. And note not to use the purple toning shampoos with this: “you will lose that warmth, gloss and shine,” explains Irwin.

