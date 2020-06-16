Dairy Queen's New Piñata Party Blizzard Has a Confetti Cake Surprise Inside

The best way to cool down from the summer heat is with some ice cream, and Dairy Queen's latest pink Blizzard sounds like the ultimate warm-weather treat.

The Piñata Party Blizzard is a blend of the chain's iconic vanilla soft serve with confetti cake pieces and pink confetti icing creating a delightful baby-pink treat. Just like a piñata, this Blizzard has a surprise center that is filled with confetti cake white chocolate stars. To finish, it's topped with whipped cream and edible rainbow glitter.

The limited-edition Blizzard is coming to DQs nationwide on Thursday, June 18, while supplies last. A small size will cost you about $3.99 depending on the location.

Dairy Queen has also added some other fun summer Blizzards to their menu recently like the Frosted Animal Cookie Blizzard, which will take you back to childhood. The dreamy pink ice cream creation is full of frosted animal cookie pieces and pink confetti icing blended into the chain’s signature soft serve. The finished product is a magical frozen dessert scattered with cookie crumbles and rainbow sprinkles.

The chain started to roll out its summer menu at the end of April and will be available through at least August depending on location. There are a bunch of other treats to choose from so you can work your way through the whole menu including the Cotton Candy Blizzard, the Oreo Cheesecake Blizzard, and the Raspberry Fudge Bliss Blizzard—all of which are currently available nationwide.