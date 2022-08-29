These Dairy Queen Pillows Smell Like Cinnamon Rolls and Pumpkin Pie

Photo credit: Dairy Queen

While it may not look like it yet, it's beginning to smell a lot like fall thanks to a unqiue new home-decor offering from Dairy Queen. To celebrate their fall Blizzard lineup, the chain will release a collection of throw pillows that are scented with the warm fragrances of autumn. Included in the collection (which are part of a sweepstakes) are two sets of three Blizzard-inspired pillows that are ideal for getting cozy.

The first set includes a pillow that looks and smells like a cinnamon roll. It's an ode to the Cinnamon Roll Centers Blizzard Treat, Oreo Hot Cocoa Blizzard Treat, and Very Cherry Chip Blizzard Treat.

Photo credit: Dairy Queen

With pumpkin pie being one of the season's most beloved desserts, Dairy Queen of course included a pumpkin pie-scented pillow in the other set. The pillows in this particular set celebrate the restaurant's Pumpkin Pie Blizzard Treat, Snickers Brownie Blizzard Treat, and Reese's Take 5 Blizzard Treat.

“Each year, our Fall Blizzard Treat Menu offers the popular flavors of fall, and the new pillow flights bring our fan-favorite treats to life in a fresh way with scents and style,” said Maria Hokanson, executive vice president, marketing at ADQ, in a statement. “Our fans will be inspired to grab a Blizzard Treat, snuggle up and take in the scents of the season with friends and family.”

If your decor could use a fall pick-me-up, you can enter to win your very own set of scented pillows from Dairy Queen. Between September 7 and September 16, head to Dairy Queen's social media pages to find a post dedicated to the scented pillows. From there, be sure to follow and comment with your favorite Fall Blizzard Treat Menu flavor, and use the #DQPillowSweepstakes hashtag. All the sweepstakes rules can be found on DQ.com.

You Might Also Like