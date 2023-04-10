Dairy Queen lovers can enjoy 85 cent blizzards: Here's how to get one

Dairy Queen lovers have something to look forward to as the weather warms up.

On March 27, the company announced a new slate of Blizzard flavors and made the frozen treats available for less than a dollar.

In honor of the year the Blizzard debuted – 1985 – Dairy Queen customers using the DQ mobile app can enjoy the chain’s signature treat for only 85 cents between April 10-23. The deal is available exclusively through the app.

A new blizzard added to this summer’s lineup is the Oreo Brookie Blizzard – a mix of Oreo cookie pieces and brookie pieces (brownie & cookie baked together) with vanilla soft serve.

Dairy Queen's summer Blizzard lineup for 2023.

Dairy Queen announced a new blizzard, the OREO Brookie Blizzard.

Which blizzards will return?

S’mores (April's Blizzard of the Month)

Cotton Candy

Choco Dipped Strawberry

Camille Fine is a trending visual producer on USA TODAY's NOW team.

