Dairy Queen’s Cupcakes Are Going Viral on TikTok – All About the Ice Cream Cake in a Cup

One TikTok user called the mini frozen treats "basically like an individual serving of their ice cream cake"

Dairy Queen is known for their iconic Blizzards — but that’s not the frozen treat currently buzzing all over TikTok.

The ice cream chain’s cupcakes have recently gone viral on TikTok with users giving taste tests of the mini frozen treats that are actually ice cream cake in a cup.

One TikTok user, Matilda Patterson, posted her own video trying the sweet treat and has since garnered almost 10,000 likes.

“I was influenced to buy this secret Dairy Queen item – the cupcake in a cup – and look how cute it is,” she says at the start of the video. “It’s like a secret menu item and you have to ask for a cupcake in a cup, and it’s basically like an individual serving of their ice cream cake.”

While other videos swirling around TikTok show different designs and festive toppings, Patterson’s showcased a spring theme. On top of her cup was a frosted chick in a bed of grassy flowers.

Once she took a bite, she said it tasted “exactly how you would’ve imagined it – amazing.”

Dairy Queen’s official TikTok account got in on the fun and commented on her post.

“We love a ✨treat yourself✨ moment,” they wrote.

While some DQ customers are getting their first try of the small delights, other users claim that the cupcakes aren’t anything new. “This is crazy! I thought everyone knew about these. I’ve ordered them for 20 years!!” one wrote, while another said, “What! We can get them right out the freezer at our DQ! That’s crazy it’s secret menu at some places.”

A Dairy Queen spokesperson confirmed with PEOPLE why the cupcakes may not be available everywhere.

"Because our restaurants are independently owned and operated, the availability of DQ Cupcakes may vary by location," the statement read. "Fans can check with their local DQ restaurant to see if they’re offered. Fans can also keep an eye on our social channels for the latest news on DQ flavor and product offerings."

One Michigan-based Dairy Queen franchise with the username @dqhallrd, shared a TikTok video detailing how to make the popular cupcakes amid their viral moment.

They started with chocolate soft serve at the bottom followed by cold fudge and cake crunch. Next up was vanilla soft serve that was flattened to allow for decorations. The employee then piped some flowers made of frosting to top off the treat.

DQ has had several exciting announcements this spring. Most recently, they announced that the Cherry Cone Dip will be returning to the menu after it was discontinued last spring.



"We know our fans love the Cherry Dipped Cone, and we're excited to bring this sweet offering back for a limited time at participating locations," a representative for the brand said in a statement.

In February, the ice cream chain also introduced their newest cone dip flavor for spring: the Confetti Cake Dipped Cone. It's made with the brand's creamy soft serve and dipped in a rainbow confetti cake-flavored "cone coating filled with confetti pieces," per a release.

