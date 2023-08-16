Dairy Queen Is Bringing Back A Fan Favorite Just In Time For Pumpkin Spice Season

Given that pumpkin spice season has found itself dipping deeper and deeper into summer, the idea of a piping hot pumpkin spice latte isn't always alluring. Lucky for us, there's a pumpkin spice-inspired treat that promises to cool fans down. Dairy Queen has just announced that a fan favorite, its Pumpkin Pie Blizzard, is returning once again this year.

Reminiscent of a fall dessert staple, the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard combines real pumpkin pie pieces and vanilla soft serve. The frozen treat is then topped with whipped cream and a dash of nutmeg.

If you're eager to get your hands on the frosty dessert, you don't have to wait much longer. The Pumpkin Pie Blizzard will be available at participating Dairy Queen locations beginning August 28.

Not one to keep a secret for too long, the ice cream shop hinted at the return of the fall favorite in a tweet sent earlier this week.

"FALL IS LITERALLY NEXT MONTH!!!!!! (I AM KEEPING SO MANY SECRETS FROM YOU)," Dairy Queen tweeted.

Despite the cryptic tweet, a handful of fans guessed that the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard was the secret in question.

"I’m excited to try and make the pumpkin pie blizzard," one person tweeted in response.

"So ready for the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard!" replied another user.

Dairy Queen is far from the only restaurant releasing a fall-inspired menu offering this month. Earlier today, Dunkin' announced that its fall lineup is now available. And last week, Krispy Kreme released its selection of seasonal sips and bites.

It looks like the ball is in your court, Starbucks.

