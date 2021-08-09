Dairy Processing Equipment Market to Languish During Global Pandemic; Low Production Amid Coronavirus to Disturb Industry, states Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read

Some of the Main Companies Profiled in Dairy Processing Equipment Market are GEA Group, JBT Corporation, SPX Flow Inc., Alfa Laval, Krones AG, Paul Mueller Company, Tetra Pak International, IMA Group, Feldmeier Equipment INC., Scherjon Dairy Equipment, Holland B.V., Caloris Engineering LLC

Pune, India, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dairy processing equipment market size is expected to reach USD 13.67 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The escalating need for processed dairy products such as cheese, butter, milk, and cream will spur opportunities for the market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Dairy Processing Equipment Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Pasteurizers, Homogenizers, Separators, Evaporators & Drying Equipment, Membrane Filtration Equipment & Others), By Application (Processed Milk, Cream, Milk Powders, Cheese, Protein Ingredient & Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027” the market size stood at USD 9.70 billion in 2019. The rising shift in consumer preference will subsequently foster the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Request Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/dairy-processing-equipment-market-102862

Market Restraint:

Coronavirus Spread to Hamper Sales Prospects

The COVID-19 outbreak is likely to hinder the growth of the Dairy Processing Equipment Market during the global pandemic. The reduction in production capacities and trade of non-essential products including machinery and equipment will affect the market negatively. The strict government norms concerning the distribution of products will limit the scope for dairy products such as processed milk, protein ingredients, and milk powders. Similarly, the lockdown in several countries will inhibit the production and distribution of dairy products, which in turn, will aggravate the market in the foreseeable future. However, the shift from meat-based to dairy-based protein products will unequivocally profit the dairy industry amid coronavirus, in turn, stimulating the growth of the market.

Market Driver:

High Consumption of Milk to Back Market Growth

The rising consumption of milk around the world will consequently boost the dairy processing equipment market growth in the foreseeable future. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations more than 6 billion people consume milk and milk-related products. With more than 150 kg per capita consumption per year the majority of the population belongs to developing and some to the developed economies. The booming dairy industry will lead to the speedy expansion of the market in the forthcoming years. The rising demand for organic ultra-filtered toned milk will have a positive impact on the market. The growing health-conscious consumers will influence the healthy growth of the market during the forecast period. The increasing demand for low fat, low sugar, and cholesterol-free milk products will significantly accelerate the growth of the market. The advent of innovative organic milk products will aid the expansion of the market. The growing population along with the rising income of people will provide impetus to the market. Moreover, the increasing advancement in milk processing machines and equipment will generate hefty revenue for the market during the forecast period.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Dairy Processing Equipment Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/dairy-processing-equipment-market-102862

Regional Analysis:

Heavy Consumption of Milk to Augment Growth in Asia Pacific

The Dairy Processing Equipment Market in Asia Pacific generated a revenue of USD 3.68 billion and is likely to witness an exponential growth during the forecast period owing to the growing consumption of milk and milk-related products in the developing nations. India is one of the largest producers of raw milk. The growing disposable income and changing consumer preference are factors that will foster the growth of the market in the region. The rising production and processing of dairy products will subsequently boost development in Asia Pacific. The rising production and exportation activities in Australia will contribute to growth in the region. In addition, the growing population will have a positive influence on the market in the forthcoming years. In addition, the growing health-conscious consumers will spur opportunities for the market in the region.

Get Your Customized Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/dairy-processing-equipment-market-102862

Key Development:

June 2019: JBT Corporation, a food processing machinery company based in the US announced the acquisition of Prime Equipment Group, a developer and manufacturer of food processing automation for USD 65 million.

Dairy Processing Equipment Market Share Report Scope and segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2020 to 2027

Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR

5.4%

2027 Value Projection

USD 13.67 Billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2019

USD 9.70 Billion

Historical Data for

2016 to 2018

No. of Pages

120

Segments covered

Type and application

Growth Drivers

High Consumption of Milk to Back Market Growth

Heavy Consumption of Milk to Augment Growth in Asia Pacific



Pitfalls & Challenges

Economic Slowdown and Outbreak of COVID-19 is Expected to Hinder the Market Growth

The Report lists the Main the Companies in the Dairy Processing Equipment Market:

  • GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany)

  • JBT Corporation (United States)

  • SPX Flow Inc. (United States)

  • Alfa Laval (Sweden)

  • Krones AG (Germany)

  • Paul Mueller Company (United States)

  • Tetra Pak International SA (Switzerland)

  • IMA Group (Italy)

  • Feldmeier Equipment INC. (United States)

  • Scherjon Dairy Equipment Holland B.V. (The Netherlands)

  • Caloris Engineering LLC (United States)

Quick Buy - Dairy Processing Equipment Market:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102862

Table Of Content:-

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Approach

    • Sources

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

    • Emerging Trends of Market

  • Key Insights

    • Macro and Micro Economic Factors

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

    • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

    • Impact of Covid-19: Dairy Processing Equipment Industry Analysis

  • Global Dairy Processing Equipment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Type (Value)

      • Pasteurizers

      • Homogenizers

      • Separators

      • Evaporators & Drying Equipment

      • Membrane Filtration Equipment

      • Others (Churning, etc.)

    • Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Application (Value)

      • Processed Milk

      • Cream

      • Milk Powders

      • Cheese

      • Protein Ingredient

      • Others (Yogurt, etc.)

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region (Value)

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Middle East and Africa

      • Latin America

  • North America Dairy Processing Equipment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Type (Value)

      • Pasteurizers

      • Homogenizers

      • Separators

      • Evaporators & Drying Equipment

      • Membrane Filtration Equipment

      • Others (Churning, etc.)

    • Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Application (Value)

      • Processed Milk

      • Cream

      • Milk Powders

      • Cheese

      • Protein Ingredient

      • Others (Yogurt, etc.)

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country (Value)

      • U.S

      • Canada

  • Europe Dairy Processing Equipment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Type (Value)

      • Pasteurizers

      • Homogenizers

      • Separators

      • Evaporators & Drying Equipment

      • Membrane Filtration Equipment

      • Others (Churning, etc.)

    • Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Application (Value)

      • Processed Milk

      • Cream

      • Milk Powders

      • Cheese

      • Protein Ingredient

      • Others (Yogurt, etc.)

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country (Value)

      • U.K.

      • Germany

      • France

      • Italy

      • The Netherlands

      • Rest of Europe

TOC Continued..!!

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Milking Robots Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By System Type (Single-Stall Unit, Multi-Stall Unit, Automated Milking Rotary), By Herd Size (Less than 100, 100-1000 and 1001 and Above), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Logistics Robots Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Automated Guided Vehicles, Autonomous Mobile Robots, Robot Arms and Others), By Application (Palletizing & De-palletizing, Pick & Place, Transportation, and Others), By Industry (E-commerce, Healthcare, Retail, Food & Beverages, Automotive and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Air Duct Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Galvanized Steel, Aluminum, Flexible, Fabric and Others), By Shape (Round, Half Round, Square/Rectangular, Triangular and Others), By Application (Public Facilities, Commercial Facilities, Industrial Facilities and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Robotic Welding Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Arc, Spot, MIG/TIG, Laser, Others (Plasma etc.)), By Payload Capacity (Low (6-22 kg), Medium (30-60 kg), High (80-300kg)) By Industry (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Construction, Mining, Railway & Shipbuilding, Electrical & Electronics, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Ultra-low Temperature Freezer Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Chest and Upright), By Capacity (Less than 300 Liters, 301-500 Liters, 501-700 Liters, 701-900 Liters and More than 900 Liters), By Application (Bio Banks & Hospitals, Academic & Research Laboratories and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd


Read Press Release https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/dairy-processing-equipment-market-9997


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Springer's blast caps epic comeback in win over Red Sox

    An eighth-inning, three-run homer from George Springer provided the Blue Jays with the perfect ending to their triumphant 10-day, 11-game Rogers Centre return.

  • Peyton Manning gets in Tom Brady, Ray Lewis jokes but also gets emotional during HOF speech

    Manning didn't disappoint with his Hall of Fame acceptance speech.

  • Top 5 Canadian moments from Tokyo Olympics

    These Olympics were a giant success for Canada, and these five moments stood out above the rest.

  • Rockies 'disgusted' after fan appears to yell racial slurs at Marlins OF Lewis Brinson

    The fan remains unidentified.

  • Hornets first-rounder Kai Jones delivers dunk of the year candidate in Summer League debut

    It's the first week of Summer League and we might have the dunk of the year.

  • Idiot on the field at Dodger Stadium gets laid out by ball girl

    This looked like it hurt.

  • Mitchell puts a bow on Canada's best-ever Games

    Kelsey Mitchell won Canada's final medal of Tokyo's Olympic Games with a gold in women's sprint.

  • Lionel Messi confirms he's leaving Barcelona as reports of a PSG move heat up

    What seemed supremely unlikely less than a week ago is now, apparently, a reality.

  • Tokyo Olympics end with official hand-off to Paris for 2024 Games

    The Tokyo Games have officially come to an end, but the 2024 Paris Olympics already look like they're going to be a good time.

  • Brutal KO kick leads to Olympics disqualification of would-be winner in karate gold medal match

    Tareg Hamedi thought he had won the gold medal. Sajad Ganjzadeh learned it was his after waking up in a medical room.

  • Common mistakes fantasy managers make

    Scott Pianowski is joined by Matt Kelley, who discusses some of the most common mistakes that fantasy managers make and how you can take advantage of those mistakes. The guys also go over their unique perspectives of Kyle Pitts, Adam Trautman, Hunter Henry, Greg Kittle, Tony Pollard and more. In the process, they also discuss which teams to avoid completely, and which ones to load up on playmakers from. Then you’ll learn how to identify these teams by yourself. This episode will make you a smart fantasy player, whether you’re playing in a standard league, DFS or keeper.

  • Yankees, Braves and Phillies on the rise as rivals struggle

    Expectations were so high for the New York Yankees — and their roster is so strong on paper — that seemingly every emotional win is viewed as a potential turning point in their frustrating season. They won five games in a row this past week, although once again, it wasn't all good news. The Yankees have made some progress in the postseason race. They're still 6 1/2 games out of first place in the AL East, but they've won 10 of 13 while Boston has dropped 10 of 13. That leaves New York just 2 1/2

  • Beyond Gold: Behind the scenes at the Tokyo Olympics

    A look back at the last few weeks of the Tokyo Olympics through the eyes of the athletes and their social feeds.

  • Bulls finalize sign-and-trade deal for Ball with New Orleans

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls have finalized a sign-and-trade deal for point guard Lonzo Ball with with the New Orleans Pelicans. The announcement Sunday night comes after Ball agreed last week to a four-year, $85 million contract with Chicago. The Bulls sent Garrett Temple, Tomas Satoransky, a 2024 second-round draft pick and cash to New Orleans. Ball, a four-year veteran who turns 24 in October and entered the offseason as a restricted free agent, is coming off his most productive season. I

  • Lane Kiffin says Ole Miss football players, staff are 100 percent vaccinated

    The state of Mississippi ranks last in vaccination rate.

  • CF Montreal goalkeeper James Pantemis enters COVID-19 protocols

    WASHINGTON — CF Montreal says goalkeeper James Pantemis has been placed in COVID-19 protocols. The club says in a release that it "continues to follow and abide by all of the COVID-19 protocols as set out by the MLS." Montreal announced shortly before kickoff that Pantemis would not be available for Sunday's road game against D.C. United. Sebastian Breza started in his place, with veteran 'keeper Clement Diop available off the bench. Breza had six saves in his first-ever MLS start but Montreal d

  • Herbert, James excel in Chargers' scrimmage in front of fans

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers fans got to see a little bit of everything during their first opportunity to view a practice at SoFi Stadium. The Maine and The Offspring performed during a pregame concert, new coach Brandon Staley got his first time to go through a game routine, and Derwin James and Justin Herbert made big plays. “I’m so glad that we did this because this is so much different than a training camp practice. I think that adjustment is real,” Staley said. “I’m glad ou

  • White Sox sweep Cubs at Wrigley as Jiménez drives in 5 runs

    CHICAGO (AP) — Eloy Jiménez drove in five runs with two homers and a double, and the Chicago White Sox beat the crosstown Cubs 9-3 on Sunday night for their first sweep of a three-game series at Wrigley Field since May 2012. Jiménez and Andrew Vaughn hit two-run shots after Tim Anderson led off the game with a solo drive as the White Sox hit Zach Davies hard in a five-run first inning. The outburst put the AL Central leaders ahead early on a warm night with the wind blowing out at the iconic bal

  • Raptors re-sign restricted free agent Gary Trent Jr. to multi-year deal

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have re-signed restricted free agent Gary Trent Jr. to a multi-year contract. The 22-year-old guard had career-best numbers last season in 58 games and 38 starts between Toronto and the Portland Trail Blazers. He was dealt to Toronto alongside teammate Rodney Hood in a deal that saw the Blazers acquire Norman Powell at the NBA trade deadline. Trent Jr. posted averages of 16.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 31.8 minutes and shot .355 (44-124) from three-point range in 17 game

  • Marlins' Brinson target of fan's racial slur in Colorado

    DENVER (AP) — Lewis Brinson of the Miami Marlins was targeted by a fan at Coors Field who repeatedly shouted a racial slur at the Black outfielder when he batted in the ninth inning Sunday. The slur was clearly heard on the Bally Sports Florida telecast of the Marlins’ 13-8 loss to the Colorado Rockies. Marlins spokesman Jason Latimer said the team was aware of the clip. “Neither Lewis, nor any other Marlins on the field or in the dugout, heard what was shouted,” he said in a text message to The