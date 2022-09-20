Dairy Enzymes Market Valuation to Reach USD 1,367 Million by 2027 at 8.5% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

·7 min read
Dairy Enzymes Market Size and Trends by Type (lactase, proteases, lipases, and others), Application (milk, cheese, yogurt, frozen desserts, infant formula, and others), Form (plant, animal & microorganism) and Regions – Forecast till 2027

New York, US, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Dairy Enzymes Market Information by Type, Application, Form, and Region- Forecast till 2027”, the market is estimated to acquire a size of over USD 1,367 Million by the end of 2027. The report further predicts the market to thrive at a healthy CAGR of over 8.5% during the review timeframe.

Market Synopsis

Enzymes are categorized as proteins because they help digest living things. Dairy enzymes are hence the proteins present in dairy products and contribute to higher food quality. The usage of dairy enzymes can facilitate efficient digestion. To create dairy products like yogurt and cheese, enzymes are employed as coagulants to coagulate the milk. Enzymes can also be employed to enhance a product's flavor and make it more soluble. Enzymes increase milk quality and other milk products because they use less water, energy, and chemicals. People of practically all ages can safely eat dairy enzyme products.

Demand for dairy enzymes is mostly driven by dietary trends, including eating healthy and hydration practices. Additionally, people's growing awareness of the benefits of customized nutrition plans is contributing to the market's long-term expansion. Global consumption of fermented milk products has increased due to the rising prevalence of gastrointestinal illnesses. One example of a probiotic milk beverage is yogurt. It comes in both drinkable and traditional varieties and tastes, making it one of the most popular food items among consumers looking for products that would improve their digestive health. People of all ages are eating probiotics, a driving force behind the burgeoning digestive health products industry.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

2027 Market Size

USD 1,367 Million

CAGR

8.5% (2020–2027)

Base Year

2019

Forecast Period

2020-2027

Historical Data

2018

Forecast Units

Value (USD Million)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Type, Form, Application and region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Market Drivers

Increasing Consumption Of Dairy Products

Rising Demand For Low Lactose & Lactose-Free Dairy Products

Market Competitive Landscape:

The vital players in the diary enzyme market are:

  • Connell Bros

  • DowDuPont

  • DSM

  • Chr. Novozymes

  • Advanced Enzymes Technologies

  • Fytozimus Biotech

  • Kerry Group Inc.

  • Hansen

  • Amano Enzymes

  • Biocatalysts

  • SternEnzym

  • Enmex

Market U.S.P. Covered:

Market Drivers:

The major drivers of the growth of the dairy enzymes market include the expansion and growth of the food and beverage industries, a growing emphasis on food and beverage innovations, a rise in consumer awareness of high-protein food and beverage products, an increase in the availability and acceptance of various types of fermented dairy products, and rising personal disposable income attributable to the major corporations. Furthermore, people of all ages can safely take dairy enzyme products. Demand is driven by dietary trends, including hydration and healthy eating practices. Long-term growth is also being aided by a greater awareness of the benefits of customized dietary plans. The demand for various processed meals made with dairy is also helping to improve the income generated by the dairy enzymes industry.

The initiation of natural and organic flavored milk products, increased availability and popularity of the various flavors of flavored dairy products, better distribution channels, rising consumer demand for healthy and high-protein products, high levels of investment in the dairy enzymes market, and shifting consumer tastes and preferences will all contribute to the market value growth of the dairy enzymes market. The expansion of the dairy enzymes market will also be aided in the next years by positive actions taken by governments from various countries to help the dairy sector.

Market Restraints:

The price fluctuations of raw materials and supply chain interruptions brought on by the epidemic would further impede market expansion. Strict safety regulations for the use of enzymes in food products may also slow the market's expansion. The health risks of high use, such as allergic responses, will be a significant obstacle to the market's expansion. The market's potential for expansion will be further constrained by fluctuations in raw material costs and supply chain interruptions brought on by the pandemic. Enzyme utilization in food items is subject to strict safety regulations, which will slow the market's expansion.

COVID 19 Analysis              

The market for dairy enzymes has been slightly impacted negatively by COVID-19. Long-term requirements for associated enzymes were dramatically influenced by decreased consumption of dairy products such as cheese and flavor-infused yogurt. Indirectly hurting demand are rules on the food service industry. On the other side, market participants will probably look for strategies to reduce their losses in COVID-19.

Market Segmentation

By form, the market comprises of animals & microorganism, and plant. By type, the market comprises of proteases, lactase, and lipases. By application, the market comprises of milk, frozen desserts, cheese, yogurt, and infant formula.

Regional Insights

The dairy enzyme market is expected to be dominated by North America, with Europe coming in second. The North American region currently holds most of the global market share for dairy enzymes. It is expected to maintain this position throughout the forecast period due to its established food production infrastructure and expanding packaged food and beverage manufacturing businesses. As a result of the expansion of food and beverage manufacturing businesses in the region, Asia-Pacific anticipates significant revenue growth. The Asia-Pacific region's dairy enzyme market is now in its early stages of development. This is mostly related to the fact that people's eating habits are changing, notably their use of milk products for breakfast.

Due to their convenience, products like yogurt drinks are seeing an increasing trend in the Asia-Pacific market. The availability of drinkable yogurts and their rising popularity are anticipated to fill some gaps in yogurt consumption that have emerged in recent years. There are many products on the market due to the intense competition that exists owing to numerous large and minor businesses, including many regional competitors. Immobilized enzyme technology improves food enzyme properties such as slow reaction rate, shelf-life restriction, and operational stability. Additionally, clear labeling practices have been increasingly popular worldwide. Leading companies are now entering this market to meet the rising demand from health-conscious consumers.

