Dairy Alternatives Market to Record above-average CAGR of 8.3% by 2033 as Vegan Trends takes a Front Seat | Data by Future Market Insights Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2023 / The dairy alternatives market was worth US$ 21.2 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to US$ 47.1 billion by 2033, with an 8.3% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

Plant-based dairy alternatives' high nutritional value and functionality profile are expected to be a primary growth driver for the industry forecast. Non-dairy beverages are thought to have higher nutritional qualities than regular milk and milk products. It not only helps lactose intolerant people meet their daily nutritional requirements, but it also helps them fight cholesterol by avoiding animal-based products.

The dairy alternatives market consists of product sales as well as related services. Dairy substitutes are foods and beverages that are used in place of dairy products. These items are derived from plants such as cereals (rice, oats), legumes (soy), seeds (hemp, flax), nuts (peanuts, almonds), and other grains (teff, quinoa).

Soy milk, rice milk, oat milk, coconut milk, and flaxseed milk are dairy milk replacements; soft cheese and hard cheese are cheese substitutes; and butter substitutes include nut butter, coconut butter, vegetable oil blends, and cultured vegan butter.

Non-dairy milk, butter, cheese, yoghurts, ice cream, and other product categories are the most common product types. Butter is a solid emulsion of fat globules, water, and inorganic salts created by churning cow's milk cream. Almond, soy, oats, hemp, coconut, rice, and other product types are some dairy replacements. Supermarkets, health food stores, pharmacies, convenience stores, and online businesses sell dairy replacements.

The lack of consumer understanding about the nutritional benefits of dairy replacement products is projected to stymie industry expansion. Many dairy users believe that dairy replacements have less nutrition than cow's milk and other dairy products. According to the Cargill Study, around 90% of American households utilize dairy products as part of their daily meals, whereas only 4% of the population consumes entirely non-dairy products. As a result, a lack of public understanding about the nutritional benefits of dairy alternatives will stymie industry expansion in the future years.

Key Points

  • The Dairy Alternatives Market is expected to develop at an 8.3% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

  • More than 80% of Southeast Asians are lactose intolerant, according to the National Institutes of Health.

  • In the dairy substitutes market, the soy category held the biggest share.

Recent Developments

  • In July 2017, SunOpta sold equipment on one of two Lehigh Valley production lines.

  • April 2017 - Danone S.A. (France) was created by WhiteWave Foods Company, an industry entrepreneur. This acquisition will assist Danone S.A in focusing on increasing sales of factory-based products.

  • In December 2019, Nestle's iconic health-drink brand Nesquik announced the debut of GoodNes, the company's first plant-based health drink created from a blend of pea protein and oat milk. Nestle claims that its new dairy alternative health beverages have the same nutritional content as regular milk, including 2g of dietary fibre and 6g of protein per cup.

  • April 2022 - Wicked foods, Inc., an American plant-based food manufacturer, revealed its new line of plant-based ice creams and novelty goods.

  • January 2022 - Chobani LLC introduced a new range of four plant-based coffee creamers that are free of GMOs, artificial flavors, and sweeteners.

Key segments

By Source:

  • Soy

  • Almond

  • Rice

  • Coconut

  • Oats

  • Others

By Product:

  • Regular/ Unflavoured

    • Soy Milk

    • Almond Milk

    • Coconut Milk

    • Oat Milk

    • Others (Hemp, Flax, etc.)

  • Flavoured

    • Soy Milk

    • Almond Milk

    • Coconut Milk

    • Oat Milk

    • Others (Hemp, Flax, etc.)

By Nature:

  • Organic

  • Conventional

By Distribution Channel:

  • Direct Sales/ B2B

  • Indirect Sales/ B2C

    • Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets

    • Convenience Stores

    • Mass Grocery Retailers

    • Specialty Stores

    • Online Retail

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

Preview Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/dairy-alternatives-market

Explore FMI's related ongoing Coverage on Food and Beverage Domain

Encapsulated Flavors and Fragrances Market: The encapsulated flavors and fragrances market worth will total US$ 6.3 billion in 2021, according to Future Market Insights (FMI). Growing at a healthy CAGR of 5.9% for 2021-31, the market is expected to reach US$ 11.2 billion by 2031.

Frozen Pizza Market: According to Future Market Insights, the frozen pizza market size is forecast to reach US$ 18.32 Bn in 2021. The frozen pizza demand outlook is expected to remain positive with the market value projected to reach US$ 32.89 Bn by 2031 at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2021-31.

Low Sodium Sea Salt Market: The low sodium sea salt market is forecast to exhibit steady growth, with its overall valuation reaching US$ 106.6 Mn in 2021. As per Future Market Insights (FMI), low sodium sea salt sales are expected to surge at 6.6% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.

Pet Food Microalgae Market: The demand for microalgae in the pet food sector market value is expected to total US$ 22.2 Mn in 2021, exhibiting year on year growth of nearly 7%, according to Future Market Insights (FMI). The overall market value is expected to reach US$ 35.5 Mn by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% for 2021-31.

Food and Beverage Microalgae Market: The demand for microalgae in the food and beverage sector is expected to reach a value of US$ 99,623.3 Thousand in 2021. As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the overall market value is expected to reach US$ 1, 32,531.2 Thousand by 2031, rising at a CAGR of 2.9% for 2021-31.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

