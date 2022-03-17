drinks

Nothing hits the spot when you’re sitting poolside or beachside quite like a daiquiri. A classic daiquiri is typically made with white rum, fresh lime juice, and cane sugar. The tasty Rum Sour-like drink is a fresh cocktail that pairs well with a warm day. Daiquiris can take on a variety of different flavors and are often blended with ice as well. On this episode of In The Know: Bar Master, mixologist and cocktail expert, Josué Gonzaléz (@josue.allday) remixes the traditional daiquiri cocktail recipe with his own special twist to create the Kiwi Kool.

Ingredients

1.5 oz Brugal 1888 Rum

0.25 oz Yellow Chartreuse liqueur

0.75 oz Re’al Kiwi Syrup

0.75 oz fresh lime juice

Ice for shaking

Lime and/or flower for garnish

Instructions

Pour the kiwi syrup into a cocktail shaker, followed by the fresh lime juice, Yellow Chartreuse, and rum.

Add ice cubes to the shaker and give it a vigorous shake. Double strain the cocktail into a glass and add your lime and flower garnish.

The post This daiquiri has a kool kiwi twist appeared first on In The Know.

More from In The Know:

11 beauty products I use to transition my skin from winter to spring

6 seriously stylish sandals you'd never guess are from Walmart (but they are!)

This sleek indoor bug trap zaps flying critters without the sticky mess and it's 40% off on Amazon

People always ask how I keep my skin so clear — these 2 products are my secret weapons, and they're both under $10