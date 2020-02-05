Dainese wins opening stage of men's Herald Sun Tour

Team Sunweb's Alberto Dainese wins stage 1 of the 2020 Herald Sun Tour

Alberto Dainese (Sunweb) wins stage 1 of the 2020 Herald Sun Tour

Team Sunweb's Alberto Dainese took the leader’s jersey after winning stage 1

The start of stage 1 of the 2020 Herald Sun Tour at the M

The peloton leaves the Mitchelton Winery Estate near Nagambie for stage 1

Four riders went clear early on stage 1, and later became five

The peloton is strung out during stage 1

The main breakaway on stage 1 of the 2020 Herald Sun Tour gets a little relief in some shade during a hot day

Team BridgeLane sprinter Nick White shows the effects of his crash early on stage 1

The peloton makes its way from Nagambie to Shepparton on stage 1 of the 2020 Herald Sun Tour

Sunweb’s Alberto Dainese wins stage 1 of the 2020 Herald Sun Tour from Mitchelton-Scott’s Kaden Groves and EF Pro Cycling’s Moreno Hofland

Birthday boy Ben Hill (Team Bridgelane) receives the red jersey as stage 1’s most aggressive rider

Sunweb’s Alberto Dainese salutes the crowd after taking the leader’s jersey after stage 1

Team Sunweb's Alberto Dainese sprinted to the win from a bunch-sprint finish to stage 1 of the 2020 Jayco Herald Sun Tour in Shepparton, Australia, on Wednesday, getting the better of Kaden Groves (Mitchelton-Scott) and Moreno Hofland (EF Pro Cycling).

After the bunch had brought back the day's five-rider breakaway with five kilometres of the 121.9km stage to go, Sunweb took to the front of the bunch to set Dainese up for the finish, battling it out with EF Pro Cycling and Mitchelton-Scott in the closing kilometres.

Max Kanter took his teammate Dainese through the final right-hand bend with 250 metres to go, and the Italian powered to a clear victory ahead of Groves and Hofland.

"First day, first win. This is my second professional win, but my first as part of a WorldTour team," Dainese told reporters after stepping down from the podium, clad in his yellow leader's jersey, with that first victory having come at the 2019 Czech Cycling Tour while riding for SEG Racing Academy.

"It was a wide road coming into the finish, and we stayed on the front for the last few kilometres," he said. "Then it got a bit messy, but Max got me through the last corner in fifth or sixth position so that I could start my sprint.

"It was a tight one, as the lead-out guys from EF were at the front, and I had to close a little gap. But it was fine in the end, and I'm happy I got it."

Dainese took 10th place on the opening stage of last month's Tour Down Under, and then improved that to fifth place on stage 4 to Murray Bridge before taking third place at the precursor to the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, the Race Torquay, last week.

"The Tour Down Under wasn't easy against some of the best sprinters in the world. I still need a bit more practice," admitted Dainese. "I'm still only 21, though, so I hope I can still improve in the next few years."

How it unfolded

The riders set off from the Mitchelton Winery Estate near Nagambie, two hours north of Melbourne, on Wednesday morning, and soon after the opening stage's first intermediate sprint after 9.5km – won by Team Sapura Cycling's Roy Eefting – the day's main breakaway went clear.

Four riders – Ryan Thomas (ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast), Conor Murtagh (Oliver’s Real Food Racing), Team BridgeLane's Ben Hill, Charles-Etienne Chretien (Aevolo) – were subsequently joined following a lone chase by Jesse Coyle (Nero Continental), and the quintet build up a maximum lead of just over three minutes.

Sunweb, EF Pro Cycling and Israel Start-Up Nation policed the front of the peloton, but the WorldTour squads were happy to let the break go.

A crash in the bunch brought down Team BridgeLane sprinter Nick White, and he was later seen being tended to by the race doctor, with his ripped shorts displaying a bloodied and bruised hip.

Although he was unable to be involved in the sprint finish, White managed to finish the stage, in last place, and will hope to recover in order to try his luck in another spring finish later in the week.

Up at the front, White's BridgeLane teammate Hill won the second intermediate sprint with just under 20km left to race, but with the break's advantage over the bunch plummeting fast, Hill attacked his breakaway companions and managed to eke out his time at the front of the race until the last five kilometres, earning himself the prize as the most aggressive rider by day's end.

It was the cue for Sunweb to take control at the head of affairs, and they duly delivered their man to victory at the finish in the Victorian town of Shepparton.

Dainese takes the Australian stage race's first leader's jersey into stage 2, although the 21-year-old sprinter will be hard-pressed to defend it on the summit finish at the Falls Creek ski resort on Thursday.

Results





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb 2:36:42 2 Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3 Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Pro Cycling 4 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation 5 Godfrey Slattery (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 6 Michael Rice (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 7 Roy Eefting (Ned) Team Sapura Cycling 8 Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Kinan 9 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Pro Cycling 10 Thomas Bolton (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 11 Luke Mudgway (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 12 Scott McGill (USA) Aevolo 13 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 14 James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 15 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling 16 Ben Carman (Aus) Nero Continental 17 Hayden McCormick (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 18 Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental 19 Myles Stewart (Aus) Nero Continental 20 Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Bridgelane 21 Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane 22 Kees Duyvesteyn (NZl) Team Bridgelane 23 Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo 24 Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 25 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 26 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 27 Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) Kinan 28 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 29 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 30 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 31 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 32 Carter Turnbull (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 33 Conor Leahy (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 34 Jay Vine (Aus) Nero Continental 35 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 36 Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 37 Bentley Niquet-Olden (Aus) Nero Continental 38 Sean McElroy (USA) Aevolo 39 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane 40 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 41 Ari Scott (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 42 Ethan Batt (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 43 James Oram (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 44 Yudai Arashiro (Jpn) Kinan 45 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 46 Conor Schunk (USA) Aevolo 47 Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Aevolo 48 Calan White (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 49 Rudy Porter (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 50 Ben Metcalfe (Aus) Team Bridgelane 51 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 52 Alexander White (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 53 Joshua Kench (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 54 Thomas Lebas (Fra) Kinan 55 Connor Reardon (Aus) St George Continental 56 Hiroshi Tsubaki (Jpn) Kinan 57 Alex Heaney (NZl) St George Continental 58 Liam White (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 59 Sebastian Berwick (Aus) St George Continental 60 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 61 Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 62 Marcos Garcia Fernandez (Spa) Kinan 63 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 64 Aidan McNeil (USA) Aevolo 65 James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 66 Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing 67 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Kinan 68 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Pro Cycling 69 Michael Potter (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 70 Ashley Mackay (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 71 Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 72 Dylan McKenna (Aus) Nero Continental 73 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 74 Daniel Gandy (Aus) St George Continental 75 Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 76 Christopher Miller (Aus) Nero Continental 77 Samuel Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane 78 Mark O'Brien (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 79 Joel Yates (NZl) St George Continental 80 David Williams (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 81 Sebastian Barrett (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 82 Muhammad Hakimi Ajis (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 83 Michael Freiberg (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 84 Riley Fleming (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 85 Daniel di Domenico (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 86 Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 87 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation 88 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 89 Samuel Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:18 90 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 91 Ryan Thomas (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 92 Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) St George Continental 93 Jesse Coyle (Aus) Nero Continental 0:01:13 94 Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:03:18 95 Nicholas White (Aus) Team Bridgelane





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roy Eefting (Ned) Team Sapura Cycling 6 2 Nicholas White (Aus) Team Bridgelane 4 3 Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental 2





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane 6 2 Ryan Thomas (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 4 3 Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Aevolo 2





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb 10 2 Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 8 3 Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Pro Cycling 6 4 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation 4





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 EF Pro Cycling 7:50:06 2 Aevolo 3 Team Sunweb 4 Mitchelton-Scott 5 Team BridgeLane 6 Israel Start-Up Nation 7 Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 8 Nero Continental 9 Kordamentha Australian National Team 10 Kinan 11 Team Sapura Cycling 12 Oliver's Real Food Racing 13 St George Continental 14 ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast

General classification





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb 2:36:32 2 Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:04 3 Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Pro Cycling 0:00:06 4 Roy Eefting (Ned) Team Sapura Cycling 0:00:07 5 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane 6 Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental 0:00:09 7 Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Aevolo 8 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:00:10 9 Godfrey Slattery (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 10 Michael Rice (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 11 Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Kinan 12 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Pro Cycling 13 Thomas Bolton (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 14 Luke Mudgway (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 15 Scott McGill (USA) Aevolo 16 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 17 James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 18 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling 19 Ben Carman (Aus) Nero Continental 20 Hayden McCormick (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 21 Myles Stewart (Aus) Nero Continental 22 Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Bridgelane 23 Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane 24 Kees Duyvesteyn (NZl) Team Bridgelane 25 Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo 26 Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 27 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 28 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 29 Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) Kinan 30 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 31 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 32 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 33 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 34 Carter Turnbull (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 35 Conor Leahy (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 36 Jay Vine (Aus) Nero Continental 37 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 38 Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 39 Bentley Niquet-Olden (Aus) Nero Continental 40 Sean McElroy (USA) Aevolo 41 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 42 Ari Scott (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 43 Ethan Batt (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 44 James Oram (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 45 Yudai Arashiro (Jpn) Kinan 46 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 47 Conor Schunk (USA) Aevolo 48 Calan White (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 49 Rudy Porter (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 50 Ben Metcalfe (Aus) Team Bridgelane 51 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 52 Alexander White (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 53 Joshua Kench (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 54 Thomas Lebas (Fra) Kinan 55 Connor Reardon (Aus) St George Continental 56 Hiroshi Tsubaki (Jpn) Kinan 57 Alex Heaney (NZl) St George Continental 58 Liam White (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 59 Sebastian Berwick (Aus) St George Continental 60 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 61 Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 62 Marcos Garcia Fernandez (Spa) Kinan 63 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 64 Aidan McNeil (USA) Aevolo 65 James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 66 Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing 67 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Kinan 68 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Pro Cycling 69 Michael Potter (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 70 Ashley Mackay (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 71 Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 72 Dylan McKenna (Aus) Nero Continental 73 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 74 Daniel Gandy (Aus) St George Continental 75 Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 76 Christopher Miller (Aus) Nero Continental 77 Samuel Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane 78 Mark O'Brien (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 79 Joel Yates (NZl) St George Continental 80 David Williams (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 81 Sebastian Barrett (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 82 Muhammad Hakimi Ajis (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 83 Michael Freiberg (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 84 Riley Fleming (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 85 Daniel di Domenico (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 86 Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 87 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation 88 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 89 Ryan Thomas (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:00:26 90 Samuel Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:28 91 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 92 Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) St George Continental 93 Jesse Coyle (Aus) Nero Continental 0:01:23 94 Nicholas White (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:03:26 95 Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:03:28





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb 10 2 Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 8 3 Roy Eefting (Ned) Team Sapura Cycling 6 4 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane 6 5 Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Pro Cycling 6 6 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation 4 7 Ryan Thomas (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 4 8 Nicholas White (Aus) Team Bridgelane 4 9 Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental 2 10 Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Aevolo 2





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb 2:36:32 2 Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:04 3 Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental 0:00:09 4 Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Aevolo 5 Godfrey Slattery (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:00:10 6 Thomas Bolton (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 7 Scott McGill (USA) Aevolo 8 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 9 Myles Stewart (Aus) Nero Continental 10 Kees Duyvesteyn (NZl) Team Bridgelane



