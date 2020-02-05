Dainese wins opening stage of men's Herald Sun Tour

Ellis Bacon
Cycling News
Team Sunweb's Alberto Dainese wins stage 1 of the 2020 Herald Sun Tour
Team Sunweb's Alberto Dainese wins stage 1 of the 2020 Herald Sun Tour

Image 1 of 12

Alberto Dainese (Sunweb) wins stage 1 of the 2020 Herald Sun Tour
Alberto Dainese (Sunweb) wins stage 1 of the 2020 Herald Sun Tour
Image 2 of 12

Team Sunweb's Alberto Dainese took the leader’s jersey after winning stage 1
Team Sunweb's Alberto Dainese took the leader’s jersey after winning stage 1

Image 3 of 12

The start of stage 1 of the 2020 Herald Sun Tour at the M
The start of stage 1 of the 2020 Herald Sun Tour at the M

Image 4 of 12

The peloton leaves the Mitchelton Winery Estate near Nagambie for stage 1
The peloton leaves the Mitchelton Winery Estate near Nagambie for stage 1

Image 5 of 12

Four riders went clear early on stage 1, and later became five
Four riders went clear early on stage 1, and later became five

Image 6 of 12

The peloton is strung out during stage 1
The peloton is strung out during stage 1

Image 7 of 12

The main breakaway on stage 1 of the 2020 Herald Sun Tour gets a little relief in some shade during a hot day
The main breakaway on stage 1 of the 2020 Herald Sun Tour gets a little relief in some shade during a hot day

Image 8 of 12

Team BridgeLane sprinter Nick White shows the effects of his crash early on stage 1
Team BridgeLane sprinter Nick White shows the effects of his crash early on stage 1

Image 9 of 12

The peloton makes its way from Nagambie to Shepparton on stage 1 of the 2020 Herald Sun Tour
The peloton makes its way from Nagambie to Shepparton on stage 1 of the 2020 Herald Sun Tour

Image 10 of 12

Sunweb’s Alberto Dainese wins stage 1 of the 2020 Herald Sun Tour from Mitchelton-Scott’s Kaden Groves and EF Pro Cycling’s Moreno Hofland
Sunweb’s Alberto Dainese wins stage 1 of the 2020 Herald Sun Tour from Mitchelton-Scott’s Kaden Groves and EF Pro Cycling’s Moreno Hofland

Image 11 of 12

Birthday boy Ben Hill (Team Bridgelane) receives the red jersey as stage 1’s most aggressive rider
Birthday boy Ben Hill (Team Bridgelane) receives the red jersey as stage 1’s most aggressive rider

Image 12 of 12

Sunweb’s Alberto Dainese salutes the crowd after taking the leader’s jersey after stage 1
Sunweb’s Alberto Dainese salutes the crowd after taking the leader’s jersey after stage 1

Team Sunweb's Alberto Dainese sprinted to the win from a bunch-sprint finish to stage 1 of the 2020 Jayco Herald Sun Tour in Shepparton, Australia, on Wednesday, getting the better of Kaden Groves (Mitchelton-Scott) and Moreno Hofland (EF Pro Cycling).

After the bunch had brought back the day's five-rider breakaway with five kilometres of the 121.9km stage to go, Sunweb took to the front of the bunch to set Dainese up for the finish, battling it out with EF Pro Cycling and Mitchelton-Scott in the closing kilometres.

Max Kanter took his teammate Dainese through the final right-hand bend with 250 metres to go, and the Italian powered to a clear victory ahead of Groves and Hofland.

"First day, first win. This is my second professional win, but my first as part of a WorldTour team," Dainese told reporters after stepping down from the podium, clad in his yellow leader's jersey, with that first victory having come at the 2019 Czech Cycling Tour while riding for SEG Racing Academy.

"It was a wide road coming into the finish, and we stayed on the front for the last few kilometres," he said. "Then it got a bit messy, but Max got me through the last corner in fifth or sixth position so that I could start my sprint. 

"It was a tight one, as the lead-out guys from EF were at the front, and I had to close a little gap. But it was fine in the end, and I'm happy I got it."

Dainese took 10th place on the opening stage of last month's Tour Down Under, and then improved that to fifth place on stage 4 to Murray Bridge before taking third place at the precursor to the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, the Race Torquay, last week.

"The Tour Down Under wasn't easy against some of the best sprinters in the world. I still need a bit more practice," admitted Dainese. "I'm still only 21, though, so I hope I can still improve in the next few years."

How it unfolded

The riders set off from the Mitchelton Winery Estate near Nagambie, two hours north of Melbourne, on Wednesday morning, and soon after the opening stage's first intermediate sprint after 9.5km – won by Team Sapura Cycling's Roy Eefting – the day's main breakaway went clear.

Four riders – Ryan Thomas (ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast), Conor Murtagh (Oliver’s Real Food Racing), Team BridgeLane's Ben Hill, Charles-Etienne Chretien (Aevolo) – were subsequently joined following a lone chase by Jesse Coyle (Nero Continental), and the quintet build up a maximum lead of just over three minutes.

Sunweb, EF Pro Cycling and Israel Start-Up Nation policed the front of the peloton, but the WorldTour squads were happy to let the break go.

A crash in the bunch brought down Team BridgeLane sprinter Nick White, and he was later seen being tended to by the race doctor, with his ripped shorts displaying a bloodied and bruised hip.

Although he was unable to be involved in the sprint finish, White managed to finish the stage, in last place, and will hope to recover in order to try his luck in another spring finish later in the week.

Up at the front, White's BridgeLane teammate Hill won the second intermediate sprint with just under 20km left to race, but with the break's advantage over the bunch plummeting fast, Hill attacked his breakaway companions and managed to eke out his time at the front of the race until the last five kilometres, earning himself the prize as the most aggressive rider by day's end.

It was the cue for Sunweb to take control at the head of affairs, and they duly delivered their man to victory at the finish in the Victorian town of Shepparton.

Dainese takes the Australian stage race's first leader's jersey into stage 2, although the 21-year-old sprinter will be hard-pressed to defend it on the summit finish at the Falls Creek ski resort on Thursday.

Results


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb

2:36:42

2

Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott

3

Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Pro Cycling

4

Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation

5

Godfrey Slattery (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team

6

Michael Rice (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast

7

Roy Eefting (Ned) Team Sapura Cycling

8

Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Kinan

9

Tom Scully (NZl) EF Pro Cycling

10

Thomas Bolton (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing

11

Luke Mudgway (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy

12

Scott McGill (USA) Aevolo

13

Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo

14

James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling

15

Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling

16

Ben Carman (Aus) Nero Continental

17

Hayden McCormick (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy

18

Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental

19

Myles Stewart (Aus) Nero Continental

20

Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Bridgelane

21

Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane

22

Kees Duyvesteyn (NZl) Team Bridgelane

23

Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo

24

Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb

25

Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott

26

Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott

27

Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) Kinan

28

Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb

29

Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation

30

Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb

31

Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation

32

Carter Turnbull (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team

33

Conor Leahy (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team

34

Jay Vine (Aus) Nero Continental

35

Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott

36

Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling

37

Bentley Niquet-Olden (Aus) Nero Continental

38

Sean McElroy (USA) Aevolo

39

Benjamin Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane

40

Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation

41

Ari Scott (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy

42

Ethan Batt (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy

43

James Oram (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy

44

Yudai Arashiro (Jpn) Kinan

45

Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott

46

Conor Schunk (USA) Aevolo

47

Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Aevolo

48

Calan White (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team

49

Rudy Porter (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team

50

Ben Metcalfe (Aus) Team Bridgelane

51

Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott

52

Alexander White (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy

53

Joshua Kench (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy

54

Thomas Lebas (Fra) Kinan

55

Connor Reardon (Aus) St George Continental

56

Hiroshi Tsubaki (Jpn) Kinan

57

Alex Heaney (NZl) St George Continental

58

Liam White (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing

59

Sebastian Berwick (Aus) St George Continental

60

Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Pro Cycling

61

Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing

62

Marcos Garcia Fernandez (Spa) Kinan

63

Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb

64

Aidan McNeil (USA) Aevolo

65

James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation

66

Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing

67

Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Kinan

68

Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Pro Cycling

69

Michael Potter (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast

70

Ashley Mackay (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast

71

Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling

72

Dylan McKenna (Aus) Nero Continental

73

Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling

74

Daniel Gandy (Aus) St George Continental

75

Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb

76

Christopher Miller (Aus) Nero Continental

77

Samuel Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane

78

Mark O'Brien (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team

79

Joel Yates (NZl) St George Continental

80

David Williams (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team

81

Sebastian Barrett (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast

82

Muhammad Hakimi Ajis (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling

83

Michael Freiberg (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast

84

Riley Fleming (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing

85

Daniel di Domenico (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast

86

Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing

87

Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation

88

Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb

89

Samuel Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott

0:00:18

90

Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation

91

Ryan Thomas (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast

92

Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) St George Continental

93

Jesse Coyle (Aus) Nero Continental

0:01:13

94

Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing

0:03:18

95

Nicholas White (Aus) Team Bridgelane


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Roy Eefting (Ned) Team Sapura Cycling

6

2

Nicholas White (Aus) Team Bridgelane

4

3

Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental

2


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Benjamin Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane

6

2

Ryan Thomas (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast

4

3

Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Aevolo

2


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb

10

2

Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott

8

3

Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Pro Cycling

6

4

Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation

4


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

EF Pro Cycling

7:50:06

2

Aevolo

3

Team Sunweb

4

Mitchelton-Scott

5

Team BridgeLane

6

Israel Start-Up Nation

7

Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy

8

Nero Continental

9

Kordamentha Australian National Team

10

Kinan

11

Team Sapura Cycling

12

Oliver's Real Food Racing

13

St George Continental

14

ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast

General classification


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb

2:36:32

2

Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott

0:00:04

3

Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Pro Cycling

0:00:06

4

Roy Eefting (Ned) Team Sapura Cycling

0:00:07

5

Benjamin Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane

6

Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental

0:00:09

7

Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Aevolo

8

Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation

0:00:10

9

Godfrey Slattery (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team

10

Michael Rice (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast

11

Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Kinan

12

Tom Scully (NZl) EF Pro Cycling

13

Thomas Bolton (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing

14

Luke Mudgway (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy

15

Scott McGill (USA) Aevolo

16

Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo

17

James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling

18

Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling

19

Ben Carman (Aus) Nero Continental

20

Hayden McCormick (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy

21

Myles Stewart (Aus) Nero Continental

22

Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Bridgelane

23

Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane

24

Kees Duyvesteyn (NZl) Team Bridgelane

25

Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo

26

Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb

27

Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott

28

Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott

29

Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) Kinan

30

Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb

31

Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation

32

Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb

33

Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation

34

Carter Turnbull (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team

35

Conor Leahy (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team

36

Jay Vine (Aus) Nero Continental

37

Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott

38

Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling

39

Bentley Niquet-Olden (Aus) Nero Continental

40

Sean McElroy (USA) Aevolo

41

Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation

42

Ari Scott (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy

43

Ethan Batt (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy

44

James Oram (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy

45

Yudai Arashiro (Jpn) Kinan

46

Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott

47

Conor Schunk (USA) Aevolo

48

Calan White (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team

49

Rudy Porter (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team

50

Ben Metcalfe (Aus) Team Bridgelane

51

Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott

52

Alexander White (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy

53

Joshua Kench (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy

54

Thomas Lebas (Fra) Kinan

55

Connor Reardon (Aus) St George Continental

56

Hiroshi Tsubaki (Jpn) Kinan

57

Alex Heaney (NZl) St George Continental

58

Liam White (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing

59

Sebastian Berwick (Aus) St George Continental

60

Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Pro Cycling

61

Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing

62

Marcos Garcia Fernandez (Spa) Kinan

63

Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb

64

Aidan McNeil (USA) Aevolo

65

James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation

66

Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing

67

Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Kinan

68

Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Pro Cycling

69

Michael Potter (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast

70

Ashley Mackay (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast

71

Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling

72

Dylan McKenna (Aus) Nero Continental

73

Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling

74

Daniel Gandy (Aus) St George Continental

75

Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb

76

Christopher Miller (Aus) Nero Continental

77

Samuel Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane

78

Mark O'Brien (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team

79

Joel Yates (NZl) St George Continental

80

David Williams (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team

81

Sebastian Barrett (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast

82

Muhammad Hakimi Ajis (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling

83

Michael Freiberg (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast

84

Riley Fleming (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing

85

Daniel di Domenico (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast

86

Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing

87

Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation

88

Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb

89

Ryan Thomas (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast

0:00:26

90

Samuel Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott

0:00:28

91

Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation

92

Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) St George Continental

93

Jesse Coyle (Aus) Nero Continental

0:01:23

94

Nicholas White (Aus) Team Bridgelane

0:03:26

95

Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing

0:03:28


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb

10

2

Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott

8

3

Roy Eefting (Ned) Team Sapura Cycling

6

4

Benjamin Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane

6

5

Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Pro Cycling

6

6

Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation

4

7

Ryan Thomas (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast

4

8

Nicholas White (Aus) Team Bridgelane

4

9

Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental

2

10

Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Aevolo

2


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb

2:36:32

2

Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott

0:00:04

3

Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental

0:00:09

4

Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Aevolo

5

Godfrey Slattery (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team

0:00:10

6

Thomas Bolton (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing

7

Scott McGill (USA) Aevolo

8

Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo

9

Myles Stewart (Aus) Nero Continental

10

Kees Duyvesteyn (NZl) Team Bridgelane


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

EF Pro Cycling

7:50:06

2

Aevolo

3

Team Sunweb

4

Mitchelton-Scott

5

Team BridgeLane

6

Israel Start-Up Nation

7

Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy

8

Nero Continental

9

Kordamentha Australian National Team

10

Kinan

11

Team Sapura Cycling

12

Oliver's Real Food Racing

13

St George Continental

14

ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast

