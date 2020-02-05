Dainese wins opening stage of men's Herald Sun Tour
Image 1 of 12
Image 2 of 12
Image 3 of 12
Image 4 of 12
Image 5 of 12
Image 6 of 12
Image 7 of 12
Image 8 of 12
Image 9 of 12
Image 10 of 12
Image 11 of 12
Image 12 of 12
Team Sunweb's Alberto Dainese sprinted to the win from a bunch-sprint finish to stage 1 of the 2020 Jayco Herald Sun Tour in Shepparton, Australia, on Wednesday, getting the better of Kaden Groves (Mitchelton-Scott) and Moreno Hofland (EF Pro Cycling).
After the bunch had brought back the day's five-rider breakaway with five kilometres of the 121.9km stage to go, Sunweb took to the front of the bunch to set Dainese up for the finish, battling it out with EF Pro Cycling and Mitchelton-Scott in the closing kilometres.
Max Kanter took his teammate Dainese through the final right-hand bend with 250 metres to go, and the Italian powered to a clear victory ahead of Groves and Hofland.
"First day, first win. This is my second professional win, but my first as part of a WorldTour team," Dainese told reporters after stepping down from the podium, clad in his yellow leader's jersey, with that first victory having come at the 2019 Czech Cycling Tour while riding for SEG Racing Academy.
"It was a wide road coming into the finish, and we stayed on the front for the last few kilometres," he said. "Then it got a bit messy, but Max got me through the last corner in fifth or sixth position so that I could start my sprint.
"It was a tight one, as the lead-out guys from EF were at the front, and I had to close a little gap. But it was fine in the end, and I'm happy I got it."
Dainese took 10th place on the opening stage of last month's Tour Down Under, and then improved that to fifth place on stage 4 to Murray Bridge before taking third place at the precursor to the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, the Race Torquay, last week.
"The Tour Down Under wasn't easy against some of the best sprinters in the world. I still need a bit more practice," admitted Dainese. "I'm still only 21, though, so I hope I can still improve in the next few years."
How it unfolded
The riders set off from the Mitchelton Winery Estate near Nagambie, two hours north of Melbourne, on Wednesday morning, and soon after the opening stage's first intermediate sprint after 9.5km – won by Team Sapura Cycling's Roy Eefting – the day's main breakaway went clear.
Four riders – Ryan Thomas (ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast), Conor Murtagh (Oliver’s Real Food Racing), Team BridgeLane's Ben Hill, Charles-Etienne Chretien (Aevolo) – were subsequently joined following a lone chase by Jesse Coyle (Nero Continental), and the quintet build up a maximum lead of just over three minutes.
Sunweb, EF Pro Cycling and Israel Start-Up Nation policed the front of the peloton, but the WorldTour squads were happy to let the break go.
A crash in the bunch brought down Team BridgeLane sprinter Nick White, and he was later seen being tended to by the race doctor, with his ripped shorts displaying a bloodied and bruised hip.
Although he was unable to be involved in the sprint finish, White managed to finish the stage, in last place, and will hope to recover in order to try his luck in another spring finish later in the week.
Up at the front, White's BridgeLane teammate Hill won the second intermediate sprint with just under 20km left to race, but with the break's advantage over the bunch plummeting fast, Hill attacked his breakaway companions and managed to eke out his time at the front of the race until the last five kilometres, earning himself the prize as the most aggressive rider by day's end.
It was the cue for Sunweb to take control at the head of affairs, and they duly delivered their man to victory at the finish in the Victorian town of Shepparton.
Dainese takes the Australian stage race's first leader's jersey into stage 2, although the 21-year-old sprinter will be hard-pressed to defend it on the summit finish at the Falls Creek ski resort on Thursday.
Results
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb
2:36:42
2
Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
3
Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Pro Cycling
4
Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation
5
Godfrey Slattery (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
6
Michael Rice (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
7
Roy Eefting (Ned) Team Sapura Cycling
8
Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Kinan
9
Tom Scully (NZl) EF Pro Cycling
10
Thomas Bolton (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
11
Luke Mudgway (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy
12
Scott McGill (USA) Aevolo
13
Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
14
James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
15
Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling
16
Ben Carman (Aus) Nero Continental
17
Hayden McCormick (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy
18
Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental
19
Myles Stewart (Aus) Nero Continental
20
Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Bridgelane
21
Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane
22
Kees Duyvesteyn (NZl) Team Bridgelane
23
Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo
24
Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
25
Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
26
Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
27
Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) Kinan
28
Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
29
Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
30
Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
31
Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
32
Carter Turnbull (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
33
Conor Leahy (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
34
Jay Vine (Aus) Nero Continental
35
Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
36
Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
37
Bentley Niquet-Olden (Aus) Nero Continental
38
Sean McElroy (USA) Aevolo
39
Benjamin Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane
40
Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
41
Ari Scott (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy
42
Ethan Batt (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy
43
James Oram (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy
44
Yudai Arashiro (Jpn) Kinan
45
Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
46
Conor Schunk (USA) Aevolo
47
Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Aevolo
48
Calan White (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
49
Rudy Porter (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
50
Ben Metcalfe (Aus) Team Bridgelane
51
Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
52
Alexander White (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy
53
Joshua Kench (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy
54
Thomas Lebas (Fra) Kinan
55
Connor Reardon (Aus) St George Continental
56
Hiroshi Tsubaki (Jpn) Kinan
57
Alex Heaney (NZl) St George Continental
58
Liam White (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
59
Sebastian Berwick (Aus) St George Continental
60
Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
61
Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
62
Marcos Garcia Fernandez (Spa) Kinan
63
Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
64
Aidan McNeil (USA) Aevolo
65
James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
66
Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing
67
Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Kinan
68
Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Pro Cycling
69
Michael Potter (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
70
Ashley Mackay (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
71
Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
72
Dylan McKenna (Aus) Nero Continental
73
Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
74
Daniel Gandy (Aus) St George Continental
75
Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
76
Christopher Miller (Aus) Nero Continental
77
Samuel Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane
78
Mark O'Brien (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
79
Joel Yates (NZl) St George Continental
80
David Williams (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
81
Sebastian Barrett (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
82
Muhammad Hakimi Ajis (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
83
Michael Freiberg (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
84
Riley Fleming (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
85
Daniel di Domenico (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
86
Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
87
Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation
88
Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
89
Samuel Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
0:00:18
90
Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
91
Ryan Thomas (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
92
Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) St George Continental
93
Jesse Coyle (Aus) Nero Continental
0:01:13
94
Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
0:03:18
95
Nicholas White (Aus) Team Bridgelane
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Roy Eefting (Ned) Team Sapura Cycling
6
2
Nicholas White (Aus) Team Bridgelane
4
3
Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental
2
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Benjamin Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane
6
2
Ryan Thomas (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
4
3
Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Aevolo
2
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb
10
2
Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
8
3
Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Pro Cycling
6
4
Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation
4
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
EF Pro Cycling
7:50:06
2
Aevolo
3
Team Sunweb
4
Mitchelton-Scott
5
Team BridgeLane
6
Israel Start-Up Nation
7
Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy
8
Nero Continental
9
Kordamentha Australian National Team
10
Kinan
11
Team Sapura Cycling
12
Oliver's Real Food Racing
13
St George Continental
14
ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
General classification
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb
2:36:32
2
Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
0:00:04
3
Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Pro Cycling
0:00:06
4
Roy Eefting (Ned) Team Sapura Cycling
0:00:07
5
Benjamin Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane
6
Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental
0:00:09
7
Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Aevolo
8
Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation
0:00:10
9
Godfrey Slattery (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
10
Michael Rice (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
11
Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Kinan
12
Tom Scully (NZl) EF Pro Cycling
13
Thomas Bolton (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
14
Luke Mudgway (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy
15
Scott McGill (USA) Aevolo
16
Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
17
James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
18
Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling
19
Ben Carman (Aus) Nero Continental
20
Hayden McCormick (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy
21
Myles Stewart (Aus) Nero Continental
22
Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Bridgelane
23
Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane
24
Kees Duyvesteyn (NZl) Team Bridgelane
25
Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo
26
Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
27
Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
28
Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
29
Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) Kinan
30
Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
31
Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
32
Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
33
Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
34
Carter Turnbull (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
35
Conor Leahy (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
36
Jay Vine (Aus) Nero Continental
37
Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
38
Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
39
Bentley Niquet-Olden (Aus) Nero Continental
40
Sean McElroy (USA) Aevolo
41
Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
42
Ari Scott (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy
43
Ethan Batt (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy
44
James Oram (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy
45
Yudai Arashiro (Jpn) Kinan
46
Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
47
Conor Schunk (USA) Aevolo
48
Calan White (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
49
Rudy Porter (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
50
Ben Metcalfe (Aus) Team Bridgelane
51
Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
52
Alexander White (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy
53
Joshua Kench (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy
54
Thomas Lebas (Fra) Kinan
55
Connor Reardon (Aus) St George Continental
56
Hiroshi Tsubaki (Jpn) Kinan
57
Alex Heaney (NZl) St George Continental
58
Liam White (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
59
Sebastian Berwick (Aus) St George Continental
60
Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
61
Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
62
Marcos Garcia Fernandez (Spa) Kinan
63
Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
64
Aidan McNeil (USA) Aevolo
65
James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
66
Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing
67
Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Kinan
68
Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Pro Cycling
69
Michael Potter (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
70
Ashley Mackay (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
71
Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
72
Dylan McKenna (Aus) Nero Continental
73
Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
74
Daniel Gandy (Aus) St George Continental
75
Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
76
Christopher Miller (Aus) Nero Continental
77
Samuel Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane
78
Mark O'Brien (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
79
Joel Yates (NZl) St George Continental
80
David Williams (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
81
Sebastian Barrett (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
82
Muhammad Hakimi Ajis (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
83
Michael Freiberg (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
84
Riley Fleming (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
85
Daniel di Domenico (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
86
Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
87
Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation
88
Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
89
Ryan Thomas (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
0:00:26
90
Samuel Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
0:00:28
91
Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
92
Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) St George Continental
93
Jesse Coyle (Aus) Nero Continental
0:01:23
94
Nicholas White (Aus) Team Bridgelane
0:03:26
95
Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
0:03:28
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb
10
2
Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
8
3
Roy Eefting (Ned) Team Sapura Cycling
6
4
Benjamin Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane
6
5
Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Pro Cycling
6
6
Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation
4
7
Ryan Thomas (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
4
8
Nicholas White (Aus) Team Bridgelane
4
9
Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental
2
10
Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Aevolo
2
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb
2:36:32
2
Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
0:00:04
3
Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental
0:00:09
4
Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Aevolo
5
Godfrey Slattery (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
0:00:10
6
Thomas Bolton (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
7
Scott McGill (USA) Aevolo
8
Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
9
Myles Stewart (Aus) Nero Continental
10
Kees Duyvesteyn (NZl) Team Bridgelane
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
EF Pro Cycling
7:50:06
2
Aevolo
3
Team Sunweb
4
Mitchelton-Scott
5
Team BridgeLane
6
Israel Start-Up Nation
7
Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy
8
Nero Continental
9
Kordamentha Australian National Team
10
Kinan
11
Team Sapura Cycling
12
Oliver's Real Food Racing
13
St George Continental
14
ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast