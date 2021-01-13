Daily Telegraph joint owner Sir David Barclay dies aged 86 after short illness

Sir David Barclay (left) and his twin brother Sir Frederick after receiving their knighthoods from the Queen (PA)

Sir David Barclay, one of two billionaire joint-owners of The Daily Telegraph, has died unexpectedly after a short illness, aged 86.

London-born Sir David acquired the Telegraph Media Group in 2004 with his identical twin Sir Frederick. The pair built a vast business empire which began with hotels and expanded to include shipping, and retailing.

The Daily Telegraph said the Barclay brothers had “operated as one” throughout their business career, while steadfastly avoiding personal publicity and media scrutiny.

They had turned to media ownership in 1992 by buying the weekly newspaper The European, which closed in 1998, while they had also owned The Scotsman from 1995-2005.

After first expressing interest in The Daily Telegraph to its Canadian owner Conrad Black in May 2003, and while a private deal was overruled by a US court in November of that year, the Barclays eventually acquired the paper at auction seven months later for £665 million.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who worked as a columnist for the Daily Telegraph, paid tribute to Mr Barclay.

“Farewell with respect and admiration to Sir David Barclay who rescued a great newspaper, created many thousands of jobs across the UK and who believed passionately in the independence of this country and what it could achieve", he said.

The paper quoted a colleague of the brothers as saying Sir David was distinct from Sir Frederick in that he was “more attuned to taking a risk, and Frederick was generally willing to have a look but would never bet the farm”.

Sir David and Sir Frederick were born into a large family in Hammersmith on October 27, 1934, with David the older by 10 minutes.

Their father, also Frederick was a travelling salesman from Kilmarnock who died when the boys were 13.

David and two of his brothers were evacuated several times during the Second World War, the Telegraph said, and ultimately the twins left school aged 14.

Sir David was always a voracious reader, obsessed with newspapers, business, economics and politics, and who had always said he had been educated at the “University of Life”, the paper said.

It was reported Sir David died on Sunday.

