Daily statistical milestones: Trevor Ariza moves past Hersey Hawkins and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

Trevor Ariza No. 29 in steals now

Moved ahead of Hersey Hawkins with 1,624 steals. He’s now 14 away from Gus Williams

Anthony Davis No. 44 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Erick Dampier with 1,399 blocks. He’s now 4 away from Mark West

Jrue Holiday No. 63 in assists now

Moved ahead of Kenny Anderson with 5,204 assists. He’s now 13 away from Norm Van Lier

Al Horford No. 82 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Al Jefferson with 1,095 blocks. He’s now 2 away from Hassan Whiteside

Al Horford No. 83 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Chris Bosh with 7,593 rebounds. He’s now 33 away from Clyde Lee

Kemba Walker No. 127 in assists now

Moved ahead of Micheal Ray Richardson with 3,903 assists. He’s now 13 away from Ron Harper

Reggie Jackson No. 165 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Donyell Marshall with 904 three-pointers. He’s now 7 away from Rasual Butler

Anthony Davis No. 171 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Bill Cartwright with 6,116 rebounds. He’s now tied with Andrew Bogut

Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 190 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of George Johnson and Garfield Heard with 5,890 rebounds. He’s now 28 away from Blake Griffin

Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 191 in points now

Moved ahead of Peja Stojakovic, Billy Cunningham and Orlando Woolridge with 13,662 points. He’s now 22 away from Thaddeus Young

Andre Drummond No. 197 in steals now

Moved ahead of Damon Stoudamire, Mike Woodson, John Starks and Jim Paxson with 954 steals. He’s now 1 away from Brent Barry

Patrick Beverley No. 198 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Robert Horry with 797 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Matt Bonner

Will Barton No. 204 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of James Jones with 780 three-pointers. He’s now 10 away from Martell Webster

Jrue Holiday No. 208 in points now

Moved ahead of Kevin Johnson with 13,130 points. He’s now 68 away from Corey Maggette

Nikola Jokic No. 211 in assists now

Moved ahead of Dolph Schayes with 3,073 assists. He’s now 5 away from Darnell Valentine

Marcus Smart No. 212 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Caron Butler and Jalen Rose with 748 three-pointers. He’s now 5 away from Tracy Murray

Al Horford No. 212 in assists now

Moved ahead of Dolph Schayes with 3,073 assists. He’s now 2 away from Nikola Jokic

Karl-Anthony Towns No. 221 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Victor Oladipo and Hubert Davis with 730 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Toni Kukoc

Reggie Jackson No. 242 in assists now

Moved ahead of Mark Aguirre with 2,873 assists. He’s now 19 away from Brent Barry and Carl Braun

Gary Harris No. 246 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Mickael Pietrus, Carlos Delfino and Danny Ferry with 681 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Garrett Temple





What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina Giannis on playing with joy pic.twitter.com/Eatqol00IS – 1:22 AM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers Anthony Davis throws out the “nobody is gonna feel sorry for us” cliche. Honestly, it’s gotten so bad, I’m not even sure that’s true anymore. AK – 1:22 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina Jrue Holiday asks Giannis, “Do you have another joke for us today?” – 1:18 AM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers Quick @LockedOnLakers postgame reaction video. The Lakers lose 131-116 to the Bucks, get rolled by Giannis (44/14/8), play very little defense and look pretty lost. But that stuff aside, solid night. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods pic.twitter.com/gOOEJ1prtT – 1:12 AM

Dave McMenamin @mcten Stop me if you heard this one before … Lakers cut a 30 point deficit down to 10 but still lose, 131-116 to MIL. LeBron 27p on 11-of-19 8a; AD 22p on 8-of-10 9r 3b; Monk 20p 5a; Stanley 16p 6r; Reaves 10p; Westbrook 10p 10r. Giannis 44p on 17-of-20 14r 8a. – 12:33 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon Lakers dismantled by the Bucks, 131-116.

LeBron with 27 points, AD with 22. Giannis lays a 44-burger on the Lakers. Milwaukee shot 15 threes.

Russell Westbrook did not play a minute of the fourth quarter. – 12:33 AM

StatMuse @statmuse Giannis vs the Lakers:

44 PTS

15 REB

8 AST

17-20 FG

He joins Wilt Chamberlain and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only players in NBA history with a 40/10/5 game on 85% shooting. pic.twitter.com/fstikQ4Tz1 – 12:31 AM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm FINAL: Bucks 131, Lakers 116

Antetokounmpo with 44pts/14reb/8ast and he took just 20 shots. – 12:31 AM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob Austin Reaves & Stanley Johnson preparing to box out a full-speed Giannis. pic.twitter.com/WIKlWkqOqd – 12:31 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon Anthony Davis is 8 for 10 tonight. Against teams like this, Lakers have to figure out, among other things, how to get him more looks. – 12:28 AM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski Jrue Holiday has another double-double with 13 points, 10 assists. #Bucks up 127-114. – 12:28 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina The Lakers’ closing lineup for the final 3:19: LeBron, AD, THT, Johnson & Monk – 12:24 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif — 6 turnovers were Reggie Jackson’s most since Dec. 8.

— MEM’s 78 pts in paint most allowed by LAC this season.

— MEM’s 24 second-chance points most allowed by LAC since Jan. 17.

— First time LAC has allowed 20+ transition points in consecutive games since Nov. 29 and Dec. 1. – 12:24 AM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm Giannis Antetokounmpo out, LeBron James in.

Lakers have it within 12. – 12:20 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina Officials uphold that Giannis has 5 fouls. 8:09 left. Lakers trail by 20 after facing a 30-point deficit. – 12:14 AM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski The #Bucks lose the challenge – Giannis Antetokounmpo will have to play 8:09 with five fouls. – 12:14 AM

Kane Pitman @KanePitman The transformation over the last few seasons for Giannis is being a purely physically overwhelming force to an unstoppable force who will also dissect every part of a defense to get what he wants. He’s utterly toyed with the Lakers tonight. At 27, he’s just entering his prime. – 12:12 AM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski Well, this could make the final 8:09 interesting if Mike Budenholzer loses his challenge of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s fifth foul.

Khris Middleton has four fouls, too. – 12:12 AM

Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph It’s WILD that the Lakers just put Anthony Davis back in down 21 with less than 10 minutes left. – 12:09 AM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob [Vogel looking down the bench to choose who will be sacrificed to Giannis next] – 12:08 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina For all the dominance Giannis has shown in recent seasons, it appears like he’s just getting started with sustaining this type of play for a while – 12:08 AM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin Yes, Giannis is 13-for-14 from the field. It’s ridiculous how much better he is than anyone else on this court right now. – 12:06 AM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm After a couple buckets to start the fourth quarter, including a monster two-hand alley-oop slam, I think Giannis Antetokounmpo is probably done for the night.

He put up 35/11/8 in 28 minutes. Bucks up, 115-92, with 9:39 left. – 12:05 AM

Chris Herring @Herring_NBA Giannis is really 13-of-14 in a regular-season matchup. Mans is out here scoring like he’s playing in an All-Star Game – 12:03 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon A faint spark as the Lakers might have been stirring at the top of this quarter was snuffed by back-to-back Giannis dunks. He’s no longer perfect from the field, but he’s got 35 points, 8 assists and 11 rebounds. – 12:02 AM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha Third quarter: Bucks 109, Lakers 85

LeBron James has 19 points and 7 assists. Anthony Davis had 17 points, 7 rebounds and 2 blocks. The Lakers have been outscored and allowed 30-plus points in each quarter. – 11:59 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob Giannis good. – 11:56 PM

Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia Giannis vs AD tonight pic.twitter.com/Fj3CVVl3Y9 – 11:43 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina Lakers call timeout after Bucks extend a 99-69 lead with 6:05 left in the 3rd Q. Westbrook had made a good pass to Ariza, who missed the open shot. But Westbrook trudged back on defense, and Bucks had an open 3 – 11:39 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm Giannis Antetokounmpo just got T’d up.

Almost never see that. – 11:29 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski Giannis Antetokounmpo is whistled for his third foul, and then picks up a technical. – 11:28 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS I hope this is the year we get a Giannis-Embiid playoff series. – 11:22 PM

Jamal Collier @JamalCollier Bucks put up 78 points in the first half on the Lakers. Giannis has 23-6-5 at the half – 11:11 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha Halftime: Bucks 78, Lakers 56

The first half was worse than the score indicates. LeBron James leads the Lakers with 13 points and 5 assists. AD has 10 points and 4 rebounds. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton have combined for 44 points on 16-of-21 shooting. – 11:10 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter LAL trail 78-56 going into the half, with the Bucks efficient shooting from inside (32 paint points) and out (9 of 16 3’s) the story of the half. LAL were also -5 in the TO battle (9-5).

Giannis had 23, 6 and 5 (8 of 8 FG’s), and LeBron 13, 5 and 3. – 11:09 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten Lakers are getting dominated in their own building by the Bucks. Milwaukee is up 78-56 at the half. Giannis has 23 pts on 8-for-8 shooting already. Middleton has 21 on 8-for-13. – 11:08 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon Just your average 78-point half for the Milwaukee Bucks, who shot 68.2% to start this thing, including 9 for 16 on threes. Giannis hasn’t missed, and the Lakers trail by 22 at the break. – 11:08 PM

Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports LeBron got fouled there by Giannis. – 11:06 PM

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula MPLS-inspired Kobe 6 PEs for AD tonight. pic.twitter.com/WJM787EcqP – 11:06 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon LeBron reverse dunks on Giannis, then points at the official wanting a foul for the contact. Immediate tech. – 11:06 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina LeBron James got T’d up. He’s been frustrated he hasn’t gotten calls after he’s attacked the basket all game. And LeBron let loose after Giannis wasn’t called for a foul. – 11:06 PM

Michael C. Wright @mikecwright Giannis tryna go to the bank to get his quarter back. – 11:05 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA Giannis ain’t half bad… – 11:04 PM

Rob Peterson @ShotDrJr I don’t think I’ve ever seen Giannis get someone to foul him on a 3 before. – 11:02 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm Giannis Antetokounmpo is 8-for-8 from the field with 20 points.

And he just got Anthony Davis on a 3-point pump fake. – 11:02 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill Giannis is unbothered – 11:02 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski Giannis Antetokounmpo is 8-for-8 with 20 points with 93 seconds left in the first half. – 11:01 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob Giannis is TOYING with them out there – 11:01 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina Giannis is doing whatever he wants against the Lakers. Attacking basket. Converting mid-range J’s. Firing from 3. – 11:00 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon Giannis still hasn’t missed with two minutes to halftime. 7 for 7, and he just knocked down a 3-pointer in AD’s face. – 10:59 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski #Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday has passed former #Nets star Kenny Anderson (@Kenny Anderson) for No. 63 on the all-time assists list. – 10:49 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif Reggie Jackson says that “I can’t have six turnovers. … I’ve just got to be better.” – 10:48 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson Reggie Jackson, minus his usual broad smile: “We understand what Memphis is about — they’re a tough, blue-collar team… when we play teams like this we understand we have to come out with a better mentality.” – 10:46 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon Giannis is 5 for 5, and Khris Middleton is 7 for 11. Great early showing by Milwaukee’s best guys. – 10:43 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk Antetokounmpo brothers compete together in revamped NBA All-Star Skills challenge nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/08/ant… – 10:37 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm After one quarter, the Bucks lead, 38-24. Antetokounmpo with 13/5. Middleton with 11/2.

Advanced Stats

OffRtg: 135.7

DefRtg: 82.8

Net Rtg: +52.9

ORB%: 10.0%

DRB%: 75.0% – 10:34 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin The Lakers appear to have no answer for Giannis, who has opened the game 5-for-5 from the field. – 10:31 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski Russell Westbrook has stepped out of bounds and traveled after taking his eye off a pass, Anthony Davis just watched an entry pass bounce off his hands out of bounds. – 10:30 PM

Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports Anthony Davis has yet to score a single point – 10:18 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm Antetokounmpo is not happy. He had already blocked Davis and Westbrook. That would have been the third member of the Lakers’ big 3, but they called a foul and LeBron James will head to the line.

Bucks up, 17-12, with 6:55 left in the first quarter. – 10:14 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski Giannis Antetokounmpo has 11 of the #Bucks 17 points as they lead the #Lakers by five in the early going in Los Angeles. – 10:14 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter Trevor Ariza ranks 32nd in NBA history in 3-pointers made, with 1,602, including one of LAL’s 4 to start this game, now tied at 12.

LeBron, meanwhile, ranks 11th with 2,083, including 2 tonight. – 10:13 PM

Kane Pitman @KanePitman Giannis with the poke away and then emphatic swat on AD as he tried to isolate and shoot a jumper. I audibly cracked up laughing at that sequence. – 10:10 PM

Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports Giannis is just different – 10:09 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob That was absolutely stone cold from Giannis defending AD jeeeez – 10:09 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm Giannis Antetokounmpo blocks Russell Westbrook’s layup on one end and Khris Middleton dribbles the length of the floor for tonight’s first bucket. – 10:06 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina First play of the Lakers-Bucks game: Giannis stuffs Westbrook at the rim; Middleton finishes with a fast-break layup. This could be a long night for the Lakers – 10:06 PM

Michael Singer @msinger Bones Hyland really just stared down Kemba Walker, banged a 3-pointer and pointed at him. Maybe even colder than if Bones had caught a body. – 9:56 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN Bones Hyland sent Kemba Walker to the floor with a stepback, buried a 3-pointer and pointed at Kemba.

Disrespectful. – 9:56 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper Kemba gets a forearm from Bones Hyland, tries for the offensive foul call. No call. While he’s sitting on the floor Hyland drains the 3 – and points to him. And it’s 66-43. – 9:55 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Celtics win 126-91. Six straight wins.

Brown – 22/9/7

Smart – 22 points

Tatum – 19/5/4

Rob – 12 points, 11 rebounds, 3 blocks

Horford – 9/5/7

Celtics – 54.9% shooting

Celtics – 32 assists

Carter – 21 points

Johnson – 17 points

Thomas – 17 points

Nets – 38.4% shooting – 9:44 PM

Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker Reggie Jackson just lost a shoe and got a backcourt violation on the same possession. It was remarkable. – 9:37 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha Trevor Ariza replaces Stanley Johnson in the new Lakers starting lineup.

Starters vs. Bucks:

Anthony Davis

LeBron James

Trevor Ariza

Malik Monk

Russell Westbrook – 9:33 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter Only switch from last game’s starting lineup is Ariza in for Johnson. Monk remains in the backcourt alongside Westbrook. – 9:33 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon Trevor Ariza enters the starting lineup for Stanley Johnson. Another new group: pic.twitter.com/jvk5IoF4wg – 9:31 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Reggie Jackson took a shot to the face, and no one is happy about that… Clippers had to burn a timeout because there was no foul, and Taylor Jenkins was wondering where the travel was.

Memphis up 75-61 with 9:38 left in third quarter. – 9:30 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif Reggie Jackson falls to the court and looks to be holding his hand near his eye. Certainly was holding his face. Then he gets up and walks to the bench. – 9:30 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina With Spurs coach Gregg Popovich nearing the record for most NBA wins, Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer on whether his longevity & success can ever be done again. Bud: “It’s happening here in Milwaukee. Tonight, I got a 20-year contract. Giannis is going to play for 20. It’s over.” – 9:17 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Celtics lead 97-71 after three

Brown – 22/9/7

Smart – 22 points

Tatum – 19/5/4

Rob – 12 points, 11 rebounds, 3 blocks

Horford – 9/5/7

Celtics – 55.9% shooting

Carter – 18 points

Johnson – 15 points

Duke – 11 points

Nets – 40% shooting

Nets – 13 turnovers – 9:13 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell The Andre Drummond minutes are always a RIDE. – 8:53 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA Frank Vogel on Anthony Davis: “I think AD is playing with a great deal of determination.” – 8:22 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM Good news: Ja Morant is blowing by Reggie Jackson repeatedly.

Bad news: Grizz have just one stop on defense – 8:14 PM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa AD vs Giannis tonight Laker Fans, what you think?

@ESPNLosAngeles pic.twitter.com/tYe0S1DlqQ – 8:12 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA The ball has gotten sticky. And I think Horford just told Schroder to move the ball and not hold it. – 8:08 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Celtics lead 35-16 after one

Brown – 12 points

Tatum – 7 points

Horford – 7 points

Celtics – 28-2 run to open game

Celtics – 62.5% shooting

Johnson – 6 points

Carter – 6 points

Nets – 28% shooting

Nets – 6 turnovers – 8:04 PM

A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely The first quarter beatdown comes to a close, with the #Celtics more than doubling the Nets, 35-16. Jaylen Brown (12 pts), Jayson Tatum, and Al Horford (7 pts each) lead the charge. pic.twitter.com/n479k3uuMk – 8:03 PM

Clay Bailey @claybailey9 Your starters for Grizzlies and Clippers.

LAC: Batum, Marcus Sr., Zubac, Reggie Jackson and Norman Powell.

GRIZZ: Jaren Jackson Jr. Adams, Ziaire Williams, Bane and Morant.

Set your fantasy lineups accordingly. – 7:54 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell Five rebounds and four assists in eight minutes for Drummond. – 7:46 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis Jaylen Brown with a couple of nice passes over the top to Horford and Rob Williams. Add an and-1 and he’s the primary instigator of a 9-0 run to start the game – 7:40 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson Tonight

LAC

Marcus Morris Sr.

Nicolas Batum

Ivica Zubac

Norman Powell

Reggie Jackson

MEM

Ziaire Williams

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Steven Adams

Desmond Bane

Ja Morant – 7:38 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050 Scottie Barnes, who was already participating in the Rising Stars Game at all-star, will also be in the Skills Challenge. His competition: Fellow rookies Cunningham and Giddey, 3 players from the host Cavs (Allen, Garland, Mobley), and 3 Antetokounmpos (Giannis, Thanasis, Alex) – 7:33 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina The Antetokounmpo brothers are in the Skills-Challenge pic.twitter.com/ViqIAQsbYQ – 7:32 PM

Jamal Collier @JamalCollier Giannis Antetokounmpo along with his brothers, Thanasis and Alex, will compete in the NBA All-Star Skills Challenge – 7:32 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski Giannis, Thanasis and Alex Antetokounmpo will participate in the #NBAAIIStar skills challenge together. #Bucks – 7:29 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Celtics starters tonight:

Robert Williams

Al Horford

Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown

Marcus Smart

Nets starters:

Blake Griffin

Kessler Edwards

DeAndre Bembry

Bruce Brown

Patty Mills – 7:22 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP Celtics at Nets – Barclays Center – Feb 8, 2022 – Starters

Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams

Brooklyn – Bruce Brown, Patty Mills, Kessler Edwards, DeAndre Bembry, Blake Griffin

OUT Boston: Bol, Dozier Brooklyn: Harden, Irving, Durant, Millsap, Harris, Aldridge pic.twitter.com/9wmXAiUtfz – 7:14 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin One of the things that tend to get overlooked about the #76ers is Andre Drummond.

He’s not Joel Embiid, but he’s a load and this may the game Monty Williams ends up playing Ayton, McGee, and Biyombo if Ayton or McGee get in foul trouble.

#Suns #76ers – 7:02 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin What makes Chris Paul so good? Doc Rivers and Andre Drummond explain what makes him who he is. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/08/doc… via @SixersWire – 5:21 PM

Jason Calmes @BourbonStShots One of the things that I think was always true of this franchise post-AD: they had tons of young players. Hard to win like that. FO is pushing its chips to the center of the table, so now is the time to judge based on results, whether good or bad. No more excuses either way. -MP – 4:45 PM

Cole Anthony @The_ColeAnthony Shout out @Maya_Nnaji @KelelWare @Aaliyah2Shifty @Keyonte1George @LaurenBetts12 for making @McDAAG ‘22. Stay working #ad 😤 💪 pic.twitter.com/ksHqFmw7S6 – 3:50 PM

Austin Kent @AustinKent Luka’s Feb. 4th baptism of Andre Drummond vs. his Top Shot Debut 🤔🤣 pic.twitter.com/0FrHJaIWOJ – 3:47 PM