Daily statistical milestones: Stephen Curry moves past Dale Ellis and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

Stephen Curry No. 61 in points now

Moved ahead of Dale Ellis with 19,013 points. He’s now 2 away from Reggie Theus

Wayne Ellington No. 85 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Antawn Jamison with 1,164 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Quentin Richardson

Al Horford No. 86 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Hassan Whiteside with 1,069 blocks. He’s now 4 away from Mychal Thompson

Al Horford No. 90 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Rasheed Wallace with 7,405 rebounds. He’s now 23 away from Juwan Howard

Bojan Bogdanovic No. 95 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Latrell Sprewell and Randy Foye with 1,106 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Evan Fournier

Rudy Gay No. 98 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Robert Covington with 1,102 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Latrell Sprewell and Randy Foye

Russell Westbrook No. 100 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Maurice Williams with 1,096 three-pointers. He’s now 5 away from Robert Covington

Myles Turner No. 110 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Chris Kaman and Chris Bosh with 933 blocks. He’s now tied with Sam Perkins

Jae Crowder No. 113 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Allen Iverson and Nick Anderson with 1,060 three-pointers. He’s now 8 away from Andre Iguodala and Jrue Holiday

Marcus Morris No. 117 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Channing Frye, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Marvin Williams with 1,052 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Jeff Green

Joe Ingles No. 124 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Steve Blake with 1,038 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Nick Young

Dwight Howard No. 147 in steals now

Moved ahead of johnny Newman with 1,065 steals. He’s now 2 away from Alex English

Jordan Clarkson No. 148 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Anthony Peeler with 941 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Damon Jones

Rudy Gobert No. 148 in rebounds now

Story continues

Moved ahead of Mickey Johnson with 6,468 rebounds. He’s now 12 away from Mike Gminski

D’Angelo Russell No. 153 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Raymond Felton with 927 three-pointers. He’s now 7 away from Chucky Atkins

Kevin Durant No. 153 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of DeMarcus Cousins with 6,399 rebounds. He’s now 2 away from Armen Gilliam

Kyle Lowry No. 155 in points now

Moved ahead of Bill Russell with 14,543 points. He’s now 8 away from Allan Houston

Paul Millsap No. 157 in points now

Moved ahead of Ricky Pierce with 14,470 points. He’s now tied with Hersey Hawkins

Eric Bledsoe No. 173 in assists now

Moved ahead of Darrell Armstrong with 3,398 assists. He’s now tied with Mitch Richmond

Anthony Davis No. 176 in points now

Moved ahead of Fred Brown with 14,024 points. He’s now 10 away from David West

Anthony Davis No. 178 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Hot Rod Williams and Alton Lister with 5,999 rebounds. He’s now tied with Joe Graboski

Draymond Green No. 181 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Gerald Wallace with 682 blocks. He’s now 1 away from Stromile Swift

Mike Conley No. 193 in points now

Moved ahead of Dave Cowens with 13,523 points. He’s now 83 away from Xavier McDaniel

Draymond Green No. 216 in steals now

Moved ahead of Andre Drummond, Christian Laettner, Chris Morris and James Posey with 922 steals. He’s now tied with Spud Webb

Andre Drummond No. 218 in steals now

Moved ahead of Christian Laettner, Chris Morris and James Posey with 919 steals. He’s now 3 away from Spud Webb and Draymond Green

Marcus Smart No. 226 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Jeff Teague and Kelly Olynyk with 710 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Brandon Knight and Dominique Wilkins

Davis Bertans No. 230 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Tony Snell with 693 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Kerry Kittles

Al Horford No. 233 in points now

Moved ahead of Jack Marin with 12,544 points. He’s now tied with Otis Birdsong

Dennis Schroeder No. 245 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Isaiah Rider with 669 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Sam Cassell





What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin Doc Rivers was happy to see Seth Curry as well as the team’s offensive execution in a road win over the Hawks #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/12/04/doc… via @SixersWire #NBA – 10:55 AM

NBA Math @NBA_Math RPR MVP Predictor standings, determined by team success and Rolling Player Ratings:

1. Stephen Curry: 14.85

2. Kevin Durant: 13.95

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 13.77

4. DeMar DeRozan: 13.06

5. Trae Young: 13.05

6. Nikola Jokic: 13.03

7. Jimmy Butler: 12.32

8. Anthony Davis: 11.95 pic.twitter.com/jB2poc18hx – 10:38 AM

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA Biggest difference between the two Warriors-Suns games to me: GSW involved Ayton way less in Steph pick-and-rolls, choosing to instead induce switches with perimeter guys. Lot more of Steph vs. guys like Shamet, Crowder, Payne, CP3, etc.

Otherwise, Suns just ran out of gas – 10:11 AM

Joe Ingles @Joeingles7 ☕️☕️☕️ – 8:52 AM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire After a fiery start to the season, Steph Curry has been named the NBA’s Western Conference Player of the Month for October-November. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/12/02/war… – 7:12 AM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba Stephen Curry on playing against Chris Paul: “It’s dope to see the evolution of both of our careers. The fact that we’re still in a situation where we’re playing meaningful games. It brings the best out of you for sure.” pic.twitter.com/eCzUOcMzKr – 2:42 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin “If you get in a series, you got a feel of what they do, how they play.” #Warriors Stephen Curry on facing #Suns second time within a week.

Will matchup again #Christmas in Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/WzOECtq82K – 2:42 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin “Wingspan is crazy.” Stephen Curry on Mikal Bridges. #Suns #Warriors pic.twitter.com/1VKkeP8T5L – 2:37 AM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Steph Curry gives his best Andris Biedrins memory. His crane-lifted jacuzzi in Oakland. pic.twitter.com/5qVxE464n2 – 2:28 AM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe Steph Curry: “We understand that what we do and how we do it is pretty lethal on both ends of the floor. …There’s no shying away from it. We know we’re a great team.” – 2:24 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin “You don’t want them to come in this building and keep their streak going.” Stephen Curry on #Warriors ending #Suns 18-game win streak. pic.twitter.com/yQSCAFQqVm – 2:22 AM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin Stephen Curry when asked about Klay Thompson’s progress.

“Thank God he still remembers how to shoot the ball,” he said. – 2:20 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon The Lakers brought twos to a 3-pointer fight. Late shots by Luke Kennard and Marcus Morris Sr. held off the Lakers’ attempts to play from behind, dropping them to .500: ocregister.com/2021/12/03/cli… – 2:12 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk Warriors, Curry bounce back, snap Suns’ win streak at 18 nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/04/war… – 2:01 AM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba Chris Paul on when he knew Steph Curry was different: “A long time ago. Steph went on a family vacation with my family to Orlando, so we could work out…It’s not just the shooting. It’s the handle…He just kept getting better and better. I’m not shocked.” – 1:57 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif Marcus Morris Sr. had made 7 three-pointers this season entering tonight’s game against the Lakers — when he made 6 of his 9 threes.

Here’s what Ty Lue said about whether Marcus looks like he’s turned a corner with his injury recovery and if it contributed to tonight: pic.twitter.com/ibVC7VmZMX – 1:56 AM

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews Steph Curry, after the Warriors snapped the Suns’ 18-game win streak. The Warriors have won 11 straight home games by 13+ points, tied for the longest streak in NBA history. (h/t @StatsWilliams) pic.twitter.com/wced1Dnve9 – 1:41 AM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson Chris Paul responded to a question on if Steph Curry had an impact on the 3-point revolution in the NBA and was puzzled by it at first before a “Hell yeah!”

Paul saw Trae Young in AAU shooting as he came across half court and said that’s all Steph. – 1:15 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Ty Lue said that best way to get Marcus Morris in shape was moving him from 4 to the 3 🤣 – 12:51 AM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba The Warriors snap the Suns’ 18 game win streak with a 118-96 victory at home in the Chase Center. Stephen Curry led the Dubs in scoring with 23 points on 6-of-11 shooting from deep. – 12:43 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Final: GSW 118, PHX 96

Ayton: 23 Pts, 6 Reb, 9-11 FT

Paul: 12 Pts, 8 Ast

Crowder: 11 Pts, 3 Stl

Curry: 23-5-5, 6-11 3P

Suns’ franchise-record 18-game win streak is officially over – 12:37 AM

StatMuse @statmuse The Clippers are 12-0 when Marcus Morris scores 20+ points.

(Submitted by @DeePee30) pic.twitter.com/vOBHnht3zC – 12:31 AM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner Clippers hit back-to-back-to-back threes, two by Luke Kennard, one by Marcus Morris, for a 119-113 lead over Lakers with seven seconds left. – 12:23 AM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux Marcus Morris banked-in game-sealing three especially for @SethPartnow – 12:23 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon Marcus Morris Sr. with the final sauce in this one, a tough 3-pointer to close the door for the Clippers. – 12:23 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Marcus Morris Sr. hit that one for his twin – 12:22 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif The Clippers’ offense has gone through stages of heat checks tonight. Marcus Morris early, Hartenstein to start the fourth, and now Luke Kennard with two threes in the last two minutes for a 116-111 lead on the Lakers. – 12:21 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif The Lakers have not led tonight, but trail by only one with 1:45 to play. Their chance to take a lead was stopped by an offensive foul on Westbrook. – 12:16 AM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe Curry now has 10 free throws in his last 174 minutes of game action – 12:08 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Crowder flagrant 1. #Suns – 12:07 AM

David Thorpe @coachthorpe What Crowder just did is asking for a fight. – 12:07 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Al Horford said the Celtics are starting to find a lot of lineup versatility lately.

Horford added he was really proud of the Celtics getting back in the game after Utah’s hot-shooting. Horford said “We kept fighting.” – 12:07 AM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe The Warriors bench lobbied to get the refs to look at that Crowder foul on JTA. It worked – 12:06 AM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb Al Horford on Celtics play amid Utah’s shooting: “We kept fighting.” – 12:06 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Al Horford said that was probably the Celtics best offensive game of the season. He said pregame Ime Udoka was stressing the need to play fast. Horford felt the team was able to do that tonight. – 12:06 AM

Jay King @ByJayKing Al Horford obviously disappointed by the loss, but thought that was probably the Celtics’ best offensive game of the year. He said Ime Udoka stressed playing with pace before the game. Horford thought Boston did a good job of that tonight. – 12:04 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Al Horford said he felt like Utah made some really tough, contested threes. – 12:03 AM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS After 3: Warriors 80, Suns 68

-Curry 23, Wiggins 16

-Rebounds: Warriors 43, Suns 31

-Suns shooting only 34.4 pct

Why is it this close? PHX 21/26 FTs, Warriors 3/4 – 12:01 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet End of 3Q: GSW 80, GSW 68

Ayton: 21 Pts, 6 Reb, 6-14 FG

Paul: 12 Pts, 7 Ast

Crowder: 11 Pts, 3 Stl

Curry: 23 Pts, 6-11 3P

Suns bench: 11 points, 4-22 FG – 11:59 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Clippers up 87-79 at the end of three quarters in Los Angeles despite Paul George and Reggie Jackson missing 12 of 13 3s.

Ivica Zubac and Marcus Morris Sr. join George and Jackson in double figures. Only 7 turnovers for Clippers, which has been the biggest factor along with FTs. – 11:50 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter LAL have been much better in third quarters of late, but tonight were outscored 34-29, allowing the Clippers to take an 87-79 lead into the 4th Q.

LAL kept LAC off the FT line in the period, but the Clippers hit 13 of 24 FG’s, including 7 of 15 3’s (3 from Marcus Morris alone). – 11:50 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet For those wondering why Mikal Bridges isn’t spending more time on Curry tonight…the man played 41 minutes the last 3 games, and 39 minutes the game before that.

Also don’t want to go giving away too much away in a November “schedule loss” – 11:48 PM