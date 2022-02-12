Daily statistical milestones: Mike Conley moves past Jeff Hornacek and more

HoopsHype
·21 min read
In this article:
Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

Mike Conley No. 58 in assists now

Moved ahead of Jeff Hornacek with 5,283 assists. He’s now 27 away from Stephen Curry

DeMar DeRozan No. 60 in points now

Moved ahead of Gail Goodrich with 19,182 points. He’s now 20 away from Eddie Johnson

Terrence Ross No. 76 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Chuck Person with 1,222 three-pointers. He’s now tied with John Starks

Nikola Vucevic No. 88 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Scottie Pippen and James Donaldson with 7,495 rebounds. He’s now 25 away from Maurice Lucas

D’Angelo Russell No. 135 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Stephon Marbury with 993 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Rafer Alston

Kevin Love No. 179 in points now

Moved ahead of Carlos Boozer with 13,990 points. He’s now 28 away from Fred Brown

Tristan Thompson No. 183 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Alton Lister with 5,997 rebounds. He’s now 1 away from Hot Rod Williams

Patrick Beverley No. 197 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Matt Bonner with 799 three-pointers. He’s now tied with P.J. Tucker

Nikola Jokic No. 208 in assists now

Moved ahead of John Starks, Phil Ford and Darnell Valentine with 3,086 assists. He’s now 8 away from Clifford Robinson

Derrick Favors No. 215 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Tom Gugliotta with 5,597 rebounds. He’s now 4 away from Julius Erving

Karl-Anthony Towns No. 220 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Toni Kukoc with 732 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Mark Jackson

Hassan Whiteside No. 230 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Brook Lopez with 5,366 rebounds. He’s now 10 away from Jerry West

Doug McDermott No. 235 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Dennis Schroeder with 705 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Tony Snell

Karl-Anthony Towns No. 249 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Jim Chones with 5,204 rebounds. He’s now 23 away from Brad Daugherty

Gorgui Dieng No. 250 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Felton Spencer with 535 blocks. He’s now 3 away from Maurice Lucas


What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll, presented by @DKSportsbook:
Thoughts on Denver’s loss to Boston, including
-Joker tired? Maybe
-No spacing
-Facu closes over Bones
-Zeke closes over Jeff again
-JaMychal, not Boogie
Plus, a GOOD update on Murray/MPJ. denverstiffs.com/2022/2/11/2293…12:36 AM

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA Boston’s wide bodies with low centers of gravity often give Jokic trouble by limiting his post-up game. But it’s another thing entirely when Robert Williams is also joining in on the fun. His defense late was outstanding. He’s finally emerging as the guy we all hoped he’d be. – 12:08 AM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA Anthony Edwards said he wanted the DeMar DeRozan defensive matchup tonight.
I asked why he wanted that matchup.
“I feel like I’m a great defender. To answer your question, I feel like I’m a great defender.” – 11:53 PM

Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA Marcus Smart stole the ball from Jokic three times in the first quarter alone. – 11:43 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind Can’t remember Nikola Jokic ever calling someone out publicly like this: “I think me and Will Barton played really bad. We didn’t have any chemistry. At the end of the day, we’re supposed to be the leaders…today, I had nine turnovers. It was me and a little bit of Will.” pic.twitter.com/Rp8ItflWQ111:27 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski Karl-Anthony Towns:
“I want the fans to know this. This is not panic button. This is not the old Wolves, pressing the panic button, everyone gotta do this, we gotta do that. We’re good.” – 11:10 PM

Michael Singer @msinger Asked Nikola Jokic if he’s tired: “Who cares?”
Proceeds to ask a bunch of people off camera if they’re tired.
“I think everybody’s tired. … That doesn’t need to be excuses for the mistakes.” – 10:46 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto Five takeaways from Thunder-Sixers, with more on Derrick Favors’ big night, Lindy Waters’ NBA debut and Mark Daigneault’s reaction to the trade deadline:
oklahoman.com/story/sports/n…10:46 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA Karl-Anthony Towns after tonight’s loss:
“I want the fans to know that this is not panic button.” – 10:42 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine Karl-Anthony Towns with a message to fans: “This is not a panic button. This is not the old Wolves.” – 10:41 PM

Michael Singer @msinger Nikola Jokic said his chemistry with Will Barton was off tonight.
“It was me, and a little bit of Will.” – 10:41 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine Karl-Anthony Towns, when discussing the defense: “I’m tired. I’m physically and mentally tired.” – 10:37 PM

StatMuse @statmuse DeMar DeRozan last 4 games:
45 PTS, 9 REB, 7 AST, 60 FG%
38 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 59 FG%
36 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 68 FG%
35 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST, 64 FG%
He joins Michael Jordan as the only Bulls players ever with 4+ straight 35-point games. pic.twitter.com/b3YxappsPl10:27 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn I do think it’s funny that Smart had 10 free throws and Joker had 4 though. That was fun. – 10:24 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports #Bulls with 42 pts in 4thQ and shot a ridiculous percentage. I had them 13-for-14 during one stretch.
Final score is 134-122, the 241-pt over hits easily. DeRozan 33, Vucevic 26, Green 23, White 22 – 10:19 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef FInal: Bulls 134, Timberwolves 122
DeRozan: 35-6-6 (5th straight 30-point game)
Vucevic: 26-8-7
Javonte: 23 pts (season-high)
Coby: 22 pts, 6 3s off the bench
Ayo: 14 pts, 10 ast
Fun game. Bulls move to 35-21 – 10:18 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe The Bulls bring out the after burners for a 134-122 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Important start to the final four-game stretch before the All-Star break.
Javonte Green: career-best 23 points
DeRozan: 35 pts
Vooch: 26 pts
Coby: 22 pts
Ayo: 14 pts, 10 assists – 10:18 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop Bulls 134, Timberwolves 122
DeRozan 35 pts, 6 rebs, 6 assists
Vucevic 26 pts, 8 rebs, 7 assists
Green 23 points (career-high-tying)
White 22 pts (6 3-pointers)
Dosunmu 14 points, 10 rebs
Bulls shoot season-high 63.2%
Edwards 31 points – 10:17 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA D’Angelo Russell appears to have hurt his left shoulder on the second to last play of the game – 10:17 PM

Kevin Love @kevinlove Comeback 🏁 @ Indianapolis, Indiana instagram.com/p/CZ3J-E8t7yd/…10:15 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef Patrick Beverley has been talking smack all night. Just tried DeMar DeRozan, getting into his jersey a bit before an inbounds play
DeRozan hit a fallaway middy over him on the ensuing possession, then gave him the ‘too little’ downward point. Smiles all around – 10:13 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe DeMar DeRozan throws the “too small” gesture back at Patrick Beverley after sinking a turnaround jumper over him – 10:13 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Rob Williams has made such a leap as a defender. All the highlight stuff that makes him special is still there. But the leap is that he doesn’t jump at everything anymore. Previous years, Jokic would have fouled him out in about five minutes in a straight 1-on-1 situation. – 10:10 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop This is DeMar DeRozan’s 18th 30-point game, tying him with Devin Booker for 6th in NBA.
That’s five 30-point games in a row, which ties the longest streak of his career, – 10:09 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb Rob Williams really held his own down the stretch against Jokic. Very encouraging outing for him against the MVP candidate, a guy who has given him all kinds of issues in past years. – 10:08 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar Derrick Favors on Poku: “You can definitely see the improvement since he’s been back.” – 10:04 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Celtics win 108-102. 7 straight wins.
Tatum – 24/6/5, 3 steals
Smart – 22/5/7, 5 steals
Rob – 15/16/2/2/3
White – 15 points
Brown – 12/7/4, 2 steals
Horford – 9/11/3, 3 blocks
Celtics – 24 assists on 38 baskets
Jokic – 23/16/11, 9 TOs
Gordon – 17 points
Nuggets – 21 turnovers – 10:01 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe #Celtics again are the better team down the stretch, beat #Nuggets 108-102 for their seventh straight win. Tatum 24, Smart 22, White 15, RWilliams 15 pts,16 rebs and 3 blk; Brown 12; Jokic 23 pts,16 rebs, 11 ast; Gordon 17, Campazzo 14, Barton 13. – 10:00 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops Mike Conley has thrown some LAZY passes in the half court tonight. – 10:00 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar Derrick Favors on being in and out of the lineup: “Just being a professional. Whenever the coach calls me, I’m ready. I’m here.”
And his shirt is so fresh, so clean. pic.twitter.com/HOnTBNUqub10:00 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs This is what the defense looks like against the Nuggets with Facu on the floor. Every other player has to handle potential double teams. Choosing to ride with this and having 3 players crash down on Jokic while giving him no on-ball shooting help is a brutal way to end this game. pic.twitter.com/mPfDVD4a1P9:58 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine DeMar DeRozan has taken over and the Wolves are barely hanging on. Now down 10, their biggest deficit of the night. – 9:56 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Rob man…what a night.
15 points
16 rebounds
2 assists
2 steals
3 blocks
Really solid defense on Jokic late in the game. – 9:54 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe Jokic misses a forced 3-pointer and Tatum is fouled with 40.7 left. #Celtics up 5. – 9:53 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports Was starting to slip away from #Bulls, but pair of Coby White 3s put them up 92-91 after 3Qs. Vucevic has 24-8-6, DeRozan 19, Green 17; Edwards 24-7-6 for Minn – 9:46 PM

Michael Singer @msinger Jokic looks exhausted to me. – 9:45 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Good defense by Rob. Stayed down, blocked out Jokic, go the rebound. – 9:44 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Guys on both sides have missed jumpers by a mile tonight.
Also, Tatum has been so good about attacking lately. That’s not great to settle for that stepback against Jokic. – 9:38 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry Patrick Beverley is talking big shit (friendly) to Zach LaVine. Basically telling him he’s locking him up. – 9:36 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe Patrick Beverley picks Zach LaVine’s pocket to set up KAT for a transition dunk, then sprints back to talk trash directly in Zach’s face. – 9:36 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA I know you have to keep the bigger picture in mind, but I’m not sure how Michael Malone ever sits Nikola Jokic. – 9:36 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis Tech on JaMychal Green so Boston leads by 2 w/7:00 to go and Jokic back in the game.
Let’s see if they can close it out – 9:32 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports If Towns put as much effort into playing defense as he has complaining to the refs tonight…
Vucevic has 22-5-5 mid 3rdQ, but LaVine missed the tech FT – 9:31 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn Malone got greedy at the end, and also stayed disciplined with another game tomorrow.
Burden’s on Joker and co. now. – 9:30 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe #Celtics on a 10-2 run, using ball movement to get easy buckets. BOS 91, DEN 90 with 7:19 left. Expect Jokic to return after timeout. – 9:29 PM

Michael Singer @msinger Denver’s second unit, with Nikola Jokic on the bench AKA not playing right now, is really holding its own. – 9:24 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Nuggets lead 79-76 after three
Tatum – 16 points
Smart – 13/5/7, 5 steals
Rob – 11 points, 13 rebounds
White – 11 points
Celtics – 8-30 threes
Celtics – 10 turnovers
Jokic – 15/13/10, 9 turnovers
Gordon – 13 points
Barton – 12 points
Nuggets – 9-35 threes
Nuggets – 18 turnovers – 9:19 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe #Nuggets end 3Q on a 12-4 run, lead #Celtics 79-76. Tatum 16, Smart 13, White 11, RWilliams 11, White 10; Jokic 15, 13 reb, 10 ast; Gordon 13, Barton 12, Campazzo 11, Hyland 10. – 9:18 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis 7-0 Nuggets run to close the quarter… missed opportunity for Boston with Jokic off the floor – 9:17 PM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson Nikola Jokic with triple-double No. 15 on the season.
Got his 15 points, 10 assists and 13 rebounds in three quarters. – 9:14 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor Pacers losing Isaiah Jackson — who was very good in the first half — to an ankle injury has shown up here in the second half. Tristan Thompson hasn’t been nearly as effective. – 9:14 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Jokic goes out with Boston up 76-74. Let’s see how this goes. – 9:13 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe Triple double for Nikola Jokic late in the 3Q. #Celtics #Nuggets9:13 PM

Michael Singer @msinger Jokic logs his NBA-leading 15th triple-double of the season.
13/12/10 … and 9 TOs. – 9:12 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Triple-double for Nikola Jokic. – 9:11 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP 71st career triple-double for Nikola Jokic (15-12-10), and he does it in Boston tonight with 3:52 left int he 3rd quarter.
NBA ALL-TIME TRIPLE DOUBLE LEADERS
5. Wilt Chamberlain 78
6. Nikola Jokić 71
7. James Harden 67 – 9:11 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto Season-high 16 points for Derrick Favors. – 9:10 PM

Michael Singer @msinger The Nuggets haven’t really run any offense the last seven minutes of the game. It’s come down, jack up a 3. Dangerous recipe to lose the lead during the Joker minutes. – 9:09 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA If Boston can win the non-Jokic minutes by a good chunk, they might be in pretty good shape here. – 9:08 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis 13-2 run and now Boston has the lead, which is big because we’re about to get into Jokic bench time soon and a real chance to build on it – 9:07 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports #Bulls have the Big Three rolling — DeRozan 17 pts, Green 15, Vucevic 12. LaVine has only 2, though, and Bulls lead Minn 60-59 at half.
Anthony Edwards acting like he has something to prove so far, with 19.
Might be a close call on that 241 total tonight – 9:06 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop Bulls 60, Timberwolves 59 at half
DeRozan 17 pts
Green 15 pts
Vucevic 12 pts, 5 rebs
LaVine 1-6 FGs
Edwards 19 pts
Towns 10 pts, 5 rebs – 9:04 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis 6-0 run has Robert Williams fingerprints all over it. Nice fight at the end there to keep going at Jokic for the put back – 9:02 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine DeRozan, Vucevic, Green are a combined 18 for 23. – 9:02 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA Lance Stephenson, who is having a solid stint here in the fourth, just stole the ball from Kevin Love and pumped up the crowd in typical Lance fashion. Cavs get a tech in the heat of the moment. – 9:02 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb Some encouraging aggressiveness by Rob Williams down low there, going right at Jokic with his offensive putbacks – 9:01 PM

Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher After a 0.0 usage rate in his last game, Derrick Favors going off (by Favors standards) against Embiid should probably rule out Embiid for MVP.
Weaker offensive centers continue to have big games against the 76ers. – 8:47 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs Denver’s up 9 despite 14 turnovers (7 by Jokic). The rest of Denver’s offensive attack is immaculate. The #1 scoring defense in the league is not slowing them. If they can hold onto the ball in the 2nd half it should be a good result. Good to see Barton get a couple buckets late. – 8:43 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Nuggets lead 60-51 at the half
Tatum – 11 points
Brown/Grant/White – 8 points each
Smart – 4 points, 5 assists, 4 steals
Celtics – 5-19 threes
Celtics – 7 turnovers
Jokic – 8/11/8, 7 turnovers
Gordon – 11 points
Campazzo – 11 points
Nuggets – 7-22 threes
Nuggets – 14 turnovers – 8:41 PM

Michael Singer @msinger Among the more bizarre lines you’ll ever see: Nikola Jokic enters the half with 8 points, 11 rebounds, 8 assists, 7 turnovers and a +16 in 17 minutes.
#Nuggets up 60-51 at the break. – 8:39 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto This is Derrick Favors’ first double-digit scoring game since Dec. 22. Favors has 12 points on 6-of-9 shooting. – 8:38 PM

Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA It’s truly wild how much positive impact an MVP-caliber player like Jokic has on his team even when he has seven turnovers. – 8:32 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid Tristan Thompson checks in for Goga Bitadze. #Pacers8:29 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA Tristan Thompson checks in for his debut minutes with the Pacers. – 8:29 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef Nikola Vucevic has 8 points on 4-4 shooting in first 9 minutes – 8:28 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe Vooch getting things done in the midrange at the start of this one. He’s 4-4 from the field so far tonight. – 8:27 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA I know Nuggets fans know this, but there really are two different Denver teams:
The good one when Jokic and most of the starters are out there.
The bad one when Jokic and most of the starters sit. – 8:24 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis Jokic already has 6 assists. Celtics have to make sure they’re helping appropriately and from good angles. They can’t just give Jokic obvious, clear lanes he can see a mile away – 8:23 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Jokic might have a triple-double by halftime. – 8:19 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski This should be a big night for KAT. Vucevic can’t handle him. – 8:18 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP Denver this year…
Jokic on court: +348
Jokic off court: -233
Tonight…
Jokic on court: +7 (10 minutes)
Jokic off court: -10 (3 minutes)
35-32, Boston, early 2nd. – 8:12 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Nuggets lead 32-30 after one
Tatum – 9 points
Horford – 7 points, 5 rebounds
Brown – 4 points
Celtics – 3-10 three-pointers
Celtics – 2 turnovers
Jokic – 7/6/4, 5 turnovers
Gordon – 8 points
Barton – 6 points
Nuggets – 56.5% shooting
Nuggets – 6 turnovers – 8:09 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind Nuggets going with Austin Rivers over Davon Reed and JaMychal Green over DeMarcus Cousins tonight on their second unit. Early results are not good. Celtics go on a 7-2 run to close the quarter after Nikola Jokic checks out. – 8:08 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs Denver really needs to take care of the ball. Jokic is goin for a quadruple double at this rate, but turnovers as the 4th category is not great. – 7:59 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Grant is guarding Jokic now. Grant’s best game of a difficult sophomore season came when he helped lock up Jokic in a big road win. Curious to see if he can similar success again. – 7:59 PM

Michael Singer @msinger That’s 5 turnovers so far from Nikola Jokic, to go along with 7 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists in 8 minutes. – 7:59 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing Celtics with their worst start at least since Atlanta. Defense just not locked in. Nikola Jokic dominating. Derrick White set to check in at the next whistle. – 7:55 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Jokic is so good. Breaking news, I know. – 7:53 PM

Michael Singer @msinger Bones already changing the speed of Denver’s starters. He helped create Joker’s put-back layup by corraling the defensive board and pushing it. Encouraging start. – 7:48 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis 12-2 run for the Nuggets who hit a couple of 3’s (one where Jeff Green had like 5 seconds to shoot). Jokic is backing down in the post and passing out of that to find guys open. Need to make things uncomfortable him there – 7:47 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Horford opens on Jokic. Rob playing that floater role he’s been doing recently. – 7:42 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso Not a great first quarter for the #Cavs on the defensive end. Cavs gave up 47 points to the Pacers, who shot 10 of 12 from 3.
Cavs shot 9 of 19 (47.4%) from the field and 4 of 6 (66.7%) from 3. Kevin Love had three of the Cavs’ 3s and has a 10 early points.
Indy leads 47-28. – 7:37 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor Well … Kevin Love, the wily old veteran trying to keep #Cavs in it against the new-look Pacers who are LIGHTING IT UP from 3-point range. I mean, they are 9-11 from deep. Many of them uncontested, but still … – 7:32 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Nuggets starters:
Nikola Jokic
Jeff Green
Aaron Gordon
Will Barton
Bones Hyland – 7:06 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef Stat to watch in Bulls-Wolves tonight:
DeMar DeRozan enters play averaging 7.9 FTAs per game, 8th in NBA. Minnesota ranks dead last in fouls per game (21.7), opponent FTA rate (.291) and opponent FTA per game (25.2)
Chris Finch cited that as point of emphasis for his group – 7:06 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP Nuggets at Celtics – TD Garden – February 11, 2022 – Starting Lineups
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Denver – Bones Hyland, Will Barton, Jeff Green, Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic
OUT: Boston: Theis Denver: Jamal Murray, Monte Morris, Michael Porter pic.twitter.com/7n5s2aBqEY7:06 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Bulls
KAT over 37.5 pts + rebs + asts
– Only have Vooch/Bradley to check him
Vucevic over 3.5 asts
– Lotta short roll
Green over 16.5 pts + rebs + asts
– Think he plays a lot
DeRozan over 7 FTs
– Don’t think he’ll have trouble getting to line – 7:02 PM

Serena Winters @SerenaWinters Kevin Love on Caris LeVert: “High character person…Both sides of the ball, he can just be devastating to other teams…A guy that’s a walking bucket, has size & an unbelievable attitude… just in every way adds to our team.” #LetEmKnow6:55 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96 Tommy Sheppard said he talked with Bradley Beal after his surgery and said Beal is “excited” about the Wizards’ trade acquisitions
Wes Unseld Jr. set a lofty bar of Beal and Kristaps Porzingis reaching Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic levels – 5:57 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid Skills and drills with new #Pacers Tyrese Haliburton and Tristan Thompson. pic.twitter.com/frFuSoMmg55:49 PM

Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth The 15-man @Indiana Pacers‘ roster, excluding Rubio and Perry, includes 9 first-round draft picks and seven players who were among the top 15 choices. Tristan Thompson (4), Buddy Hield (6), Jalen Smith (10), Myles Turner (11), Tyrese Haliburton (12), Chris Duarte (13), T.J. Warren (14). – 5:26 PM

Karl-Anthony Towns @KarlTowns I see the problem hereeeee…..My Wordle shows this as 237 so the word “ulcer” I never got but Lmaoooo if ya mad at my results, than you ain’t gonna be happy about @Josh Okogie score 👀 pic.twitter.com/CYu0zEBaUT5:23 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP After 48 hours of trade talk, a real live game tonight.
And for the hottest team in the NBA the last five weeks, their toughest test…only Boston and Phoenix have been better than Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets.
NBA – NET RATING (Last five weeks) pic.twitter.com/zVdelxcIKG4:45 PM

Eric Smith @Eric__Smith For those who missed the #SmithAndJones ‘trivia’ earlier:
40-Point Games in #Raptors Franchise History
Vince 14
DeMar 13
Bosh 9
Lowry 4
Siakam 3
Kawhi, Trent Jr 2
1 time – Bargnani, Acie Earl, Tracy Murray, Norm Powell, Terrence Ross, FVV, Charlie V
podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/smi…1:11 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef Zach LaVine on winding up on opposite All-Star team as DeMar DeRozan: “It’s gonna be fun, regardless. We’re on the (same) team every day anyway, so we might as well go out there and have a couple cool photos getting matched up with each other.” – 1:08 PM

