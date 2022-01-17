Daily statistical milestones: Mike Conley moves past Rickey Green and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

Mike Conley No. 59 in assists now

Moved ahead of Rickey Green with 5,225 assists. He’s now 23 away from Karl Malone

Nikola Jokic No. 225 in assists now

Moved ahead of Anthony Mason, Tom Gola and Blake Griffin with 2,969 assists. He’s now 12 away from Rolando Blackman

Bismack Biyombo No. 110 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Sam Perkins with 934 blocks. He’s now tied with Derrick Favors and Rasho Nesterovic

Andre Iguodala No. 206 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Carmelo Anthony with 625 blocks. He’s now 2 away from Tom Chambers

Karl-Anthony Towns No. 207 in blocks now

Moved ahead of James Johnson with 624 blocks. He’s now tied with Carmelo Anthony and James Worthy

Alex Len No. 239 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Chris Mullin and Luc Longley with 550 blocks. He’s now tied with Kermit Washington

Rudy Gay No. 98 in points now

Moved ahead of Grant Hill with 17,141 points. He’s now 41 away from Chris Webber

Rudy Gay No. 97 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of David Wesley with 1,124 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from Robert Covington

Jae Crowder No. 105 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Rasheed Wallace, Goran Dragic, Cuttino Mobley, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Marcus Morris with 1,088 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Dana Barros

Jordan Clarkson No. 134 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Stephon Marbury and Joe Dumars with 992 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from Rafer Alston

Donovan Mitchell No. 176 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Arron Afflalo with 854 three-pointers. He’s now tied with OJ Mayo

Will Barton No. 209 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Mario Chalmers with 757 three-pointers. He’s now 10 away from Jamal Mashburn and Andrew Wiggins

Rudy Gay No. 93 in steals now

Moved ahead of Gerald Wallace and Ricky Rubio with 1,202 steals. He’s now 4 away from Reggie Theus





What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Story continues

Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell Wait that’s how the Cowboy game ended……??? Naaaa no way! – 11:55 PM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto Utah finished with 29 free throws to Denver’s 8 tonight. Aaron Gordon on Jokic’s 3 FT attempts tonight: “It’s not even right. He’s fouled every play.

… He’s just not officiated the same way as everybody else. It’s not right. He’s the reigning MVP of the league.” – 11:26 PM

Michael Singer @msinger Asked Aaron Gordon whether he could sympathize with the way Nikola Jokic is whistled. This is perhaps the biggest defense I’ve ever heard from a Jokic teammate. pic.twitter.com/XWk4T0tXjv – 11:24 PM

Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero 3-0 #NBA night at @WagerTalk as Jazz & Timberwolves cover and Donovan Mitchell goes OVER 25.5 points. We had a 5-0 weekend in the pros to set up a big #MLKDay on $9 Monday. All packages are discounted, including #RedSea @ #RamsHouse FREE play is loaded at wt.buzz/tm! – 11:20 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah Instant analysis: Jazz end skid with win over Nuggets despite Nikola Jokic triple-double https://t.co/f4GLQuw20d pic.twitter.com/eBNGS5DnMD – 11:06 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA Karl-Anthony Towns explaining why the Wolves’ offense starts with their defense — because it inspires pace:

“If Ant plays with pace, no one can stop him in the world.” – 11:00 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz Donovan Mitchell said the Jazz’s communication on defense was good tonight. Noted that the team’s offense practically takes care of itself, but the defense takes extra effort. Also notes that this one game by itself isn’t enough, that they need to keep it up. – 10:52 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA Chris Finch on Karl-Anthony Towns’ night, playing through contact:

“He was frustrated but I didn’t think it ate him alive. He did a good job of staying aggressive, finishing through some contact there, got some and-1s… I thought he did a good job of imposing himself tonight.” – 10:46 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops Rudy Gobert credited both Donovan Mitchell and Jordan Clarkson in his post game comments for how they played tonight including grabbing some big rebounds. – 10:38 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen Rudy Gobert shouts out the defense and rebounding of Donovan Mitchell and Jordan Clarkson in tonight’s postgame press conference. – 10:38 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen Tonight:

Jokic and Gobert on court: Jazz +11

Gobert on, Jokic off: Jazz +25

Jokic on, Gobert off: Nuggets +16

Jokic off, Gobert off: Jazz +3 – 10:36 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops Some noticeable Donovan Mitchell leadership stuff in the fourth quarter. – 10:22 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops Man, I get Denver is depleted but them not getting anything in the win column on these monster Jokic triple-double nights has to be hard. – 10:14 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen Some close talking between Rudy Gay and Bones Hyland to end this game… Gay wasn’t thrilled about Hyland’s contact after the whistle. – 10:14 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind Nikola Jokic is now 12 triple-doubles away from tying Wilt Chamberlain for the 6th-most triple-doubles in NBA history, – 10:00 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz That’s 5 fouls on Jokic with 6:21 to play – 9:59 PM

Michael Singer @msinger Jokic picks up his 5th foul with 6:21 left. Hold your breath. – 9:59 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen Jokic picks up his 5th foul. – 9:59 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz Jokic jumper stops a 15-0 Jazz run – 9:55 PM

Michael Singer @msinger #Nuggets are in the danger zone two minutes into the fourth. Malone already put AG back in, and here comes Monte. Won’t be long before Joker’s back. – 9:52 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz 10-0 run by Jazz spanning end 3Q/start 4Q, and they’re now up 97-88. Big three-point play by Pascahll, then a made 3 by Conley. – 9:48 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba The Jazz are on a 12-0 run and lead 97-88….Malone calls time. He needs to get Jokic back into the game but he’s only sat for 62 seconds thus far. The timeout gives him a bit more rest. Expect Jokic back at around the 10 min mark – 9:48 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen Mike Malone gives Jokic a 1 minute break at the beginning of the 4th… immediate Jazz 6-0 run. Jazz lead 97-88 with 10:58 left. – 9:47 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz Jokic off the court after playing all of 3Q. Jazz need to take advantage here. – 9:46 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops Jokic played the entire third quarter after playing last night.

Jazz have had three days off, lets see how long he sits to open the fourth. – 9:46 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz End 3Q: Jazz 91, Nuggets 88. Slower period for Utah, outscored 30-23 thanks to shooting just 8 for 22. Rallied a bit at the end, at least. Don 23/3/5. Rudy 12/14/2. Jokic has 23/11/11. – 9:44 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen Jazz up 91-88 at the end of 3Q. Just wild how much this game has turned on who is on the floor:

Gobert’s a +19 with a 3-point lead

Jokic a +11 with a 3-point deficit – 9:43 PM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson Nikola Jokic with another triple double in only three quarters. This time on the 2nd night of a B2B.

He’s up to:

23 points

10 rebounds

10 assists

And that is against one of, if not the best defensive Center in basketball. – 9:41 PM

Michael Singer @msinger Nikola Jokic, sitting on a 23-point, 11-rebound, 11-assists triple-double, is now tied with Russell Westbrook for the NBA lead in triple-doubles (9). – 9:41 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz Jokic now has a 23/10/10 triple-double – 9:40 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen Donovan Mitchell has been great at attacking in semi-transition tonight. – 9:40 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen Rudy Gay… can’t be forcing postup iso fadeaways, can’t be fouling in help defense. – 9:33 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs Will Barton late-clock grenade toss to Jokic. Everybody take a drink. – 9:19 PM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson Nuggets trail Utah Jazz 68-58 at the half.

Jokic has 18 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists.

Gordon has also had it going offensively as he has 16.

This has been a game of runs and Utah has pulled more of them off.

On the 2nd night of a b2b, Denver has to tighten up to end qtrs. – 9:11 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz HALFTIME: Jazz 68, Nuggets 58. Fun shootout in Denver. Heave at the buzzer didn’t count for Gobert, but he did have 11/9/1b. Donovan caught fire in 2Q and has 15p/3a. JC 12p. Bogey 11/3/3. Royce 9p. Jokic leads Denver with 18/6/6. Gordon 16/2/2. – 9:04 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they trail the Jazz 68-58.

-Jokić doesn’t see any defenders right now. He’s up to 18-6-6

-Bogdanovic doesn’t see any Nuggets, nor did Jordan Clarkson or Donovan Mitchell

-The bench was -14 in five minutes, and guard defense was biggest issue pic.twitter.com/g25KomCeYc – 9:04 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen Jazz up 68-58 at the half. Jokic has been truly awesome, but the Jazz’s offense has been better: Mitchell had a run, Bogdanovic has been great, even O’Neale contributing on O. – 9:03 PM

Michael Singer @msinger Jokic drove, and at the very last second, adjusted his arm angle on Gobert to draw the foul. A) he loves going against Gobert, but B) it’s stuff like that that leads to so many crazy scratches on his arm. – 8:55 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn Rudy Gay’s gettin away with a lot in these matchups against Jokić. – 8:48 PM

Michael Singer @msinger Nikola Jokic just went and bear-hugged Aaron Gordon to show the official how Utah is defending him. – 8:48 PM

Michael Singer @msinger Nikola Jokic returns to an 11-point hole.

#Nuggets have three airballs in the last two minutes. – 8:45 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz Rudy is enjoying these non-Jokic minutes – 8:45 PM

Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald That was very fun, Jordan Clarkson – 8:36 PM

Michael Singer @msinger First quarter: Defense optional. Jazz up 37-33.

Jordan Clarkson just came in and torched Denver’s second unit for 12 points in 4 minutes.

That’s going to be Davon Reed’s primary responsibility moving forward. – 8:36 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan Jordan Clarkson has 12 in the first quarter and leads an 11-2 run to close the quarter. Utah leads 37-33. – 8:36 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen Jazz up 37-33 after 1Q.

Jordan Clarkson: 3-3 FG, 3-3 3P, 3-3 FT, for 12 points. 12… 1+2 = 3.

The Triple Team is JC endorsed. – 8:36 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn Jordan Clarkson has 12 points and many of them have come in Bones’ grill. – 8:36 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba The Nuggets take Jokic off the floor and the Jazz take advantage of those two minutes. They go on a run and they lead denver 37-33 after 12 minutes – 8:35 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares Zeke Nnaji got Gobert switched into him and Gay switched onto Jokic. He elected to iso Gobert. – 8:31 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares Very curious how the Rudy Gay at C vs Jokic matchup works the 2nd time around. And what the Nuggets’ game plan is for these minutes. – 8:25 PM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto Nikola Jokic opens the game with a left-handed hook over Rudy Gobert. – 8:12 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham Rockets with another technical, Eric Gordan the recipient. Jae’Sean Tate was issued one in the opening quarter – 7:06 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen Quin Snyder says to expect Rudy Gobert and Rudy Gay to play their normal allotment of minutes tonight. – 6:53 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz Michael Malone, on the previous meeting with the Jazz: “Everyone was so busy talking about Donovan Mitchell, and rightly so, Mike Conley, Joe Ingles, Rudy Gobert — [Bojan] Bogdanovic just kicked our butts. … We have to account for Bogdanovic tonight.” – 6:21 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Chris Paul dribbles through Stanley’s legs on sideline.

Then finds McGee for the lob dunk

#Suns 116, #Pistons 91.

6:47 left. Fans are leaving.

Biyombo and Payton checking in. – 3:16 PM

Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins After the Bills game, Steve Conley wrote on FB that I must be in Heaven. And there were a whole string of messages from people who thought I was dead. They weren’t even rejoicing! #GoBills – 2:26 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Biyombo checks in for Smith. #Suns – 1:57 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin “He kicked the ball out.” Chris Paul.

“Timeout. Ya’ll got to get it right. Ya’ll just messed that up.” Monty Williams.

“Come on.” Jae Crowder.

#Suns working refs. – 1:29 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Booker missed shot and then didn’t get back as Hayes beat him down the floor for the dunk.

Crowder answers with jumper.

Timeout #Pistons. #Suns up 15-12 with 6:38 left in 1st half. – 1:19 PM