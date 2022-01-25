Daily statistical milestones: Kevin Love moves past Willis Reed and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

Kevin Love No. 49 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Danilo Gallinari with 1,379 three-pointers. He’s now 7 away from Antoine Walker

Kevin Love No. 63 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Willis Reed and PJ Brown with 8,418 rebounds. He’s now 187 away from Dale Davis

Nikola Vucevic No. 93 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Larry Nance with 7,367 rebounds. He’s now 12 away from Gus Johnson

Rudy Gay No. 97 in points now

Moved ahead of Chris Webber with 17,183 points. He’s now 6 away from Chris Bosh

Kemba Walker No. 129 in assists now

Moved ahead of Scott Skiles with 3,882 assists. He’s now 6 away from Kevin Durant

Jonas Valanciunas No. 160 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Shareef Abdur-Rahim with 6,244 rebounds. He’s now 62 away from Clifford Robinson

Rudy Gay No. 178 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Andre Iguodala with 6,018 rebounds. He’s now 17 away from Anthony Davis

Nikola Vucevic No. 192 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Terry Cummings with 651 blocks. He’s now tied with Olden Polynice

Hassan Whiteside No. 236 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Rik Smits and Tracy McGrady with 5,284 rebounds. He’s now 13 away from Swen Nater


What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer Josh Hart on Jonas Valanciunas (16 pts, 12 reb, 6 ast): “With B.I. out, we look to go to him more. We knew they were going to blitz him and trap him in the post. He made great passes. He was amazing for us tonight and we’re going to need him again tomorrow (in Philadelphia).” – 11:52 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Paul rip through, gets Rudy Gay.
Goes to line as #Jazz have five team fouls.
Splits FTs. Booker back in. #Suns up 102-95. – 10:57 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen With that FT, Rudy Gay ties Chris Webber for 97th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list with 17,182 points. – 10:49 PM

Kevin Love @kevinlove Home Cookin’!!! 🔥 @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse instagram.com/p/CZI3fQatcVw/…10:49 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA Kevin Love’s bounce-back season continues as he helps Cavaliers beat Knicks for seventh win in eight games
cbssports.com/nba/news/kevin…10:30 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor #Cavs Kevin Love’s renaissance continues in win over New York Knicks
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/01/k…10:29 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef Final: Bulls 111, Thunder 110
Vucevic: 26 pts, 15 reb, 4 ast, 3 blk
Ayo: 24 pts, 10-14 FG (career-hiigh)
LaVine: 23 pts, 7 reb, 7 ast
Bulls nearly surrender 28-point second-half lead, but survive to move to 29-17 – 10:28 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop Bulls 111, Thunder 110
Bulls, playing without DeRozan, almost blow 28-point, 3rd-quarter lead
Vucevic 26 points, 15 rebounds, 4 assists
LaVine 23 points (6-19 FGs), 7 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals
Dosunmu 24 points (career-high), 8 assists, 5 rebounds
SGA 31 pts, 10 assists – 10:27 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel Pelicans open up 109-102 lead — with 1:01 left — after Jonas Valanciunas scores an easy one over the small Pacers. Glad his teammates keep looking for him because he can’t be stopped by this group on the floor. – 10:23 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe The Thunder slice a 28-point Bulls lead down to six points, fueled by an 11-point run now. Ayo was leading scoring, but fouled out. DeRozan isn’t available, LaVine is fresh off an injury and Vooch has been shaky in fourth quarters. Crunch time now for the Bulls. – 10:15 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk Watch Kevin Love score 20, lead Cavaliers past Knicks for win nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/24/wat…10:13 PM

Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs Really thought Vooch would be awesome with LaVine in Chicago. Just ain’t happening – 10:06 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef This is a heck of a bounceback from Nikola Vucevic. After one of his more abysmal outings of season in Orlando, he’s up to 26 points, 13 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 blocks vs. OKC
Shooting 10-16 and 4-6 from 3, and has multiple big makes in Q4 already as OKC attempts comeback – 10:04 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop Monster game—and response—from Vucevic after a rough outing last night. – 10:02 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez Jonas Valanciunas has had to make a lot of decisions tonight out of the post. He’s up to a season-high 6 assists so far. – 10:01 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops Hassan Whiteside has actually had a pretty productive second quarter.
Effort was clearly lacking in the first quarter but he’s certainly helped during this run. – 9:57 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Rudy Gay with seven. #Suns 13-point lead down to 2 with 1:46 left in half. – 9:55 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop 24th double-double for Vucevic. He’s 8th in NBA – 9:52 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba Jared Butler waved for Hassan Whiteside to come screen three times on that possession and Whiteside never came. – 9:30 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop Vooch is 3-3 from 3. – 9:29 PM

StatMuse @statmuse Kevin Love tonight:
20 PTS
11 REB
6 3PT
He’s averaging 23.4 points per 36 minutes this season, the third highest mark of his career. pic.twitter.com/orARPTxWxm9:26 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah While Dok and Rudy Gay are disagreeing on coverage, Trent Forrest gets a steal and a bucket – 9:22 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz Dok is the first Jazz sub of the game, as Hassan Whiteside provided zero presence – 9:20 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps No Kemba Walker or Evan Fournier down the stretch for the Knicks, as Tom Thibodeau goes with rookie Quentin Grimes and Immanuel Quickley instead, as the Knicks try to make a comeback from down 15 to win here in the fourth against Cleveland. – 9:10 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah I think that it’s really important to watch Hassan Whiteside tonight. I can’t help but think about that Jazz vs. Toronto game from a couple weeks ago, and hope that we see a different approach from him. – 8:52 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer Jonas Valanciunas playing one-man volleyball at the rim, eventually puts one of his tip-ins through the net for two pts. He has 8 pts, 5 reb, 4 ast, with Pacers having a very difficult time trying to uproot him from the paint – 8:51 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso At the end of the third, #Cavs lead the Knicks 76-69.
Darius Garland has a double-double of 10 points and 11 assists.
Kevin Love also has a double-double of 20 points and 11 rebounds. Love scored 14 points alone in the third. – 8:48 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz Jazz are starting Hassan Whiteside, Rudy Gay, Danuel House, Jordan Clarkson, and Trent Forrest vs. the Suns – 8:45 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness Pacers forced to go small as Jonas Valanciunas has his way inside and drawn two fouls each on Bitadze and Jackson. So it’s Brissett at center. (Turner and Sabonis remain out with injuries.)
All tied at 35, early 2Q. – 8:44 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps Kevin Love has had a really nice year off the bench for Cleveland. He’s now shooting over 40 percent from 3-point range on the year after hitting 6 3s so far tonight against the Knicks, and is a very good fit alongside either Evan Mobley or Jarrett Allen. – 8:44 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid End of 1Q: #Pacers 31, Pelicans 31
Chris Duarte has a game-high 11 points. Justin Holiday has 6
Jonas Valanciunas has 8. – 8:41 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman Knicks were up 59-55 moments ago and now trail 72-61. Falling apart with Kevin Love as the 3-point menace like the old days. – 8:39 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso #Cavs Kevin Love is on another level at the moment. He just hit his fourth 3 this quarter, a perfect 4-of-4 this quarter.
He has 18 total points. – 8:37 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper Kevin Love with three three-pointers in a span of less than one minute. – 8:37 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz Kevin Love, extremely open. And not really because of Kevin Love. – 8:37 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen Jazz starters:
#25 – F – Danuel House Jr.
#8 – F – Rudy Gay
#21 – C – Hassan Whiteside
#00 – G – Jordan Clarkson
#3 – G – Trent Forrest – 8:34 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops Vooch … ouch. – 8:11 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba My guess at tonight’s starting lineup
Trent Forrest
Jordan Clarkson
Danuel House
Rudy Gay
Hassan Whiteside
I’m probably gonna be wrong. This is just a guess – 8:01 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory Pelicans starters tonight:
Devonte’ Graham
Josh Hart
Garrett Temple
Herb Jones
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:43 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13 Pelicans starters:
Devonte’ Graham
Josh Hart
Garrett Temple
Herb Jones
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:43 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN I never thought I’d be tweeting this in 2022 but the Knicks are having all kinds of trouble with Kevin Love. – 7:30 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN Kemba Walker trying to drive and score just doesn’t work anymore. – 7:15 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar DeMar DeRozan is out, Nikola Vucevic is a game-time decision and Zach Lavine is on a minutes limit vs OKC.
We’ve had individual players sit out to avoid Lu Dort, but a team-wide Dort ducking is a first. – 6:55 PM

Jamal Collier @JamalCollier Nikola Vucevic (knee) will be a game-time decision – 6:45 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports Vucevic is game-time decision; knee is a little sore and swollen from hitting floor last night. #Bulls6:45 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe DeMar DeRozan will not play tonight. Billy Donovan says he “needs a break.”
Vooch will be a game time decision. His knee is swollen and sore from that fall last night.
Alex Caruso underwent surgery for his fractured wrist this morning and Donovan says it went very well. – 6:44 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops DeMar DeRozan out tonight. Vooch game-time decision. – 6:44 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper Thibodeau said Kemba will play. Mitchell is a game-time decison with ankle sprain from yesterday. – 5:30 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN Kemba Walker is playing, according to Thibodeau. Mitchell Robinson is a game time decision. – 5:30 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, and Mike Conley are all OUT vs. the Suns tonight.
Bojan Bogdanovic, Royce O’Neale, and Joe Ingles are all QUESTIONABLE.
Hassan Whiteside is off the injury report and is AVAILABLE. – 3:35 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops Also worth noting Hassan Whiteside is not on the @Utah Jazz injury report after clearing COVID protocols. – 3:04 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports #Bulls center Nikola Vucevic listed as questionable for OKC tonight with left patella contusion. Zach LaVine & Javonte Green also questionable, but seems unlikely they’d travel to OKC and not play – 1:35 PM

